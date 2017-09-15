Expect 'Westworld' to Literally *Sweep* the Emmy Awards

HBO's gritty sci-fi mystery Westworld is leading the Emmy nomination list (along with Saturday Night Live) with a whopping 22 nominations—so it's fair to say they have a pretty huge chance of winning big. In fact, the show has already picked up five awards thanks to the Creative Arts Emmys.

That said, the competition is pretty stiff in major categories like Best Drama Series and Best Actor/Actress, so here are the chances of Westworld actually taking home a couple of wins. May the odds be ever in their favor.

Best Drama Series

HBO

The contenders:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

This Is Us

Stranger Things

Westworld

Chance of winning? Mehhhh, let's say 40 percent.

It seems unlikely that Better Call Saul, House of Cards, or fan-favorite This Is Us will win the night's most prestigious award, which leaves The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, and Westworld. While Westworld could take home the win, our money is on The Crown due to its insanely impressive production value.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

HBO

The contenders:

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Chance of winning? Slim to none.

Evan Rachel Wood is *brilliant* in Westworld. But she doesn't have as much screen time as other people in her category, and therefore didn't get as much opportunity to flex her acting muscles. (Sorry for using the expression "flex her acting muscles," it'll literally never happen again.) Our money is on Claire Foy or Elisabeth Moss for this one—with slightly more dollars stacked in Moss' corner.

Best Actor in a Drama Series