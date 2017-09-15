Expect 'Westworld' to Literally *Sweep* the Emmy Awards
The show was nominated for 22 awards and has already won five of them.
HBO's gritty sci-fi mystery Westworld is leading the Emmy nomination list (along with Saturday Night Live) with a whopping 22 nominations—so it's fair to say they have a pretty huge chance of winning big. In fact, the show has already picked up five awards thanks to the Creative Arts Emmys.
That said, the competition is pretty stiff in major categories like Best Drama Series and Best Actor/Actress, so here are the chances of Westworld actually taking home a couple of wins. May the odds be ever in their favor.
Best Drama Series
The contenders:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
This Is Us
Stranger Things
Westworld
Chance of winning? Mehhhh, let's say 40 percent.
It seems unlikely that Better Call Saul, House of Cards, or fan-favorite This Is Us will win the night's most prestigious award, which leaves The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, and Westworld. While Westworld could take home the win, our money is on The Crown due to its insanely impressive production value.
Best Actress in a Drama Series
The contenders:
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Chance of winning? Slim to none.
Evan Rachel Wood is *brilliant* in Westworld. But she doesn't have as much screen time as other people in her category, and therefore didn't get as much opportunity to flex her acting muscles. (Sorry for using the expression "flex her acting muscles," it'll literally never happen again.) Our money is on Claire Foy or Elisabeth Moss for this one—with slightly more dollars stacked in Moss' corner.
Best Actor in a Drama Series
The contenders:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Chance of winning? Pretty, pretty, pretty good.
Everyone in this category is killing it, and lord knows people love Milo Ventimiglia's performance in This Is Us. But Anthony Hopkins is a legend, and his role on Westworld is very fleeting. He almost certainly won't be back next season, so this could be the only chance to award his great work.
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
The contenders:
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Chance of winning? Slim to none, but we'd love to be surprised.
Thandie Newton was incredible in Westworld, and frankly she deserves to win more than all of her fellow nominees. But again, it's a screen time thing. It's also a Millie Bobby Brown thing, because a) people adore her, b) people praised her performance sky high, c) people love it when a child wins.
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
The contenders:
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
David Harbour, Strangers Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Chance of winning? Not high, unfortunately.
The scene where Jeffrey Wright realizes he's a robot should nail him this win—but can he really beat out John Lithgow's performance in The Crown or David Harbour's in Stranger Things? Probably not.
Best Writing in a Drama Series
The contenders:
"The Soviet Division," The Americans (Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg)
"Chicanery," Better Call Saul (Gordon Smith)
"Assassins," The Crown (Peter Morgan)
"Offred," The Handmaid's Tale (Bruce Miller)
"Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," Stranger Things (The Duffer Brothers)
"The Bicameral Mind," Westworld (Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan)
Chance of winning? 80 percent.
Westworld is one of the best, most intricately, and most ingeniously written/plotted shows on television. Meanwhile, "The Bicameral Mind" was one of the season's best episodes. It should win.
FYI, Westworld already snagged the following awards (they also lost a few, but we don't need to talk about that here):
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
