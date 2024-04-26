Zendaya Says She's Waiting for the "Right Timing" to Release New Music

Actress and fashion icon Zendaya is opening up about the possibility of maybe, just maybe, releasing new music in the future.

On Friday, April 26, while appearing on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Dune actress declared her love for music and didn't take the possibility of an upcoming album off the table.

"I love music, and it's something that's been special to me," she said at the time. "I think being in the music industry, maybe it, it didn't kill the joy of music, but it's when you put music and business together. Sometimes it cannot feel so good."

In 2022, Zendaya briefly discussed her relationship with the music industry online, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, about her decision to take a break from music.

Zendaya performs at Coachella. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me," she posted at the time. "Thanks."

In 2013, the singer released her self-titled debut studio album, which featured the dance single "Replay." The actress has also appeared on various singles with other artists, usually for television and film productions including her hit HBO series Euphoria.

In 2023, Zendaya also gave a surprise Coachella performance when she joined Labrinth on stage.

In speaking with Jennifer Hudson, she called Labrinth a "wonderful person."

"He asked me if I wanted to come out and perform and immediately I was like: 'Oh, absolutely not,'' she said. "I was like: 'I can't do that.'" Turns out, she can!

Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya did say that is possible that "one day" she will return to the music industry and release some new tunes, much to her fans' delight.

"You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something," she said, which got an immediate reaction from the shows' studio audience.

"Don't get crazy!" she told the crowd. "We'll see, but maybe one day."