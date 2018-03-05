Today's Top Stories
Emma Stone Said IDGAF and Wore Pants to the Oscars

My actual response to Stone's outfit: "Wait, omg."

Getty Images

Here’s what you can expect from the Oscars every year: red lips, soft waves, and fancy dresses. Here’s what you don’t expect: Emma Stone, unofficial queen of All Things, to show up with nude lips, stick-straight hair, and navy Louis Vuitton pants. PANTS!

Getty Images
In case you don’t understand how rare it is to see pants at the Oscars, maybe the fact that the entire MarieClaire.com team gasped when she walked the carpet and the E! News announcers literally screamed on TV will give you a hint. And the internet is equally impressed.


Stone, who won best actress for La La Land in 2017, also slayed the beauty game tonight, swapping her characteristic red-orange lips and smooth auburn waves for neutral pink lipstick and a swooping, stick-straight lob (along with a truly gorgeous sweep of blush along her temples and eyelids).

Give us color-blocked outfits and color-blocked makeup any day, because we are officially in love with everything Stone just dropped on the carpet tonight. Ugh.

Getty Images
