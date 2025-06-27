Emma Stone Wears a Witchy Louis Vuitton Gown at the 'Eddington' Premiere That Feels So Un-Emma
Unexpected, yet potentially one of her best looks ever.
A24 isn't your average film studio. The independent entertainment company only takes on projects with a twist—like the anti-rom-com Materialists, the frightening folktale Midsommar, and Euphoria (which needs no introduction). So, for Eddington, Emma Stone's next A24 film, the star is channeling the brand's unconventional ambience through her press tour style.
On June 27, the leading lady turned heads at the movie's LA premiere, just three weeks before the American Western dramedy hits theaters. Instead of going full cowboy-core (as the title suggests), Stone and her stylist, Petra Flannery sourced a fresh-from-the-runway Louis Vuitton gown.
The Brand Ambassador chose Look 13 from the label's Resort 2026 collection: a long-sleeve sweater dress in mauve and dark purple. Stone wore the oversize neckline off one shoulder, while vertical flames—a theme of Nicolas Ghesquière's new line—stretched up the slouchy bodice.
A metallic gold belt with circular chains added an unexpected (albeit welcome) boho-inspired finish to the '70s-era ensemble. Given her penchant for classic colors and silhouettes, the groovy number was decidedly un-Emma choice.
Stone delivered another Louis Vuitton outfit just a few hours prior. Pre-premiere, the actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! She slipped on an ivory midi skirt, for the appearance, which looked chic alongside a fitted black T-shirt and strappy black flip-flops.
The La La Land actor carried Louis Vuitton's $3,700 Slim Trunk Bag, a monogrammed Cruise 2025 design, which boasted gold hardware and a chainlink strap. Circular black sunglasses completed her late-night look.
Lucky for us, Stone's press tour is just getting started. She'll be on the road until July 18. Watch this space for her next fashion moment.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.