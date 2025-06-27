A24 isn't your average film studio. The independent entertainment company only takes on projects with a twist—like the anti-rom-com Materialists, the frightening folktale Midsommar, and Euphoria (which needs no introduction). So, for Eddington, Emma Stone's next A24 film, the star is channeling the brand's unconventional ambience through her press tour style.

On June 27, the leading lady turned heads at the movie's LA premiere, just three weeks before the American Western dramedy hits theaters. Instead of going full cowboy-core (as the title suggests), Stone and her stylist, Petra Flannery sourced a fresh-from-the-runway Louis Vuitton gown.

The Brand Ambassador chose Look 13 from the label's Resort 2026 collection: a long-sleeve sweater dress in mauve and dark purple. Stone wore the oversize neckline off one shoulder, while vertical flames—a theme of Nicolas Ghesquière's new line—stretched up the slouchy bodice.

A metallic gold belt with circular chains added an unexpected (albeit welcome) boho-inspired finish to the '70s-era ensemble. Given her penchant for classic colors and silhouettes, the groovy number was decidedly un-Emma choice.

Emma Stone arrived at the Eddington premiere in a fresh-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone delivered another Louis Vuitton outfit just a few hours prior. Pre-premiere, the actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! She slipped on an ivory midi skirt, for the appearance, which looked chic alongside a fitted black T-shirt and strappy black flip-flops.

The La La Land actor carried Louis Vuitton's $3,700 Slim Trunk Bag, a monogrammed Cruise 2025 design, which boasted gold hardware and a chainlink strap. Circular black sunglasses completed her late-night look.

Emma looked chic at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in an ivory slip skirt and flip-flops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucky for us, Stone's press tour is just getting started. She'll be on the road until July 18. Watch this space for her next fashion moment.

