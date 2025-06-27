Emma Stone is definitely not running out of ways to style her short hair. If you can recall, Stone debuted a dramatic pixie cut back in January, when she appeared at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, and five months later, she's proving exactly why her cut is one of my favorite major haircuts of the year.

The actress stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Eddington on June 25 wearing a slightly grown out version of the cut, which was styled in soft curls and wispy bangs around her hairline that really made her look like a modern fairy. Stone's longtime hairstylist, Mara Roszak, shared a closeup video of the actress's hair to Instagram following the event, referring to the style as a "whimsy pixie" in the caption.

Emma Stone wearing a grown out pixie cut at the "Eddington" premiere in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Short hair gets a pretty bad rap for being incredibly difficult to style—especially as the hair begins to grow out—but that hasn't stopped the pixie cut from continuing to trend in recent years. While the blunt bob practically took over Hollywood this past spring, several hairstylists have agreed that the pixie cut will also be having a major moment in 2025, with other celebrities like Tyla, Renée Zellweger, and Law Roach debuting their versions of the style at previous events.

“It’s so freeing and cuts down the styling time and amount of products you need to use,” hairstylist Sophie Gutterman told Marie Claire previously.

If you're thinking of taking the plunge and joining the pixie club this season, read ahead for some must-have products for styling short hair.

