Emma Stone’s Grown-Out Pixie Cut Is Giving Major Modern Fairy Energy
Proof that a short cut can still look effortlessly cool in its grow-out phase.
Emma Stone is definitely not running out of ways to style her short hair. If you can recall, Stone debuted a dramatic pixie cut back in January, when she appeared at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, and five months later, she's proving exactly why her cut is one of my favorite major haircuts of the year.
The actress stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Eddington on June 25 wearing a slightly grown out version of the cut, which was styled in soft curls and wispy bangs around her hairline that really made her look like a modern fairy. Stone's longtime hairstylist, Mara Roszak, shared a closeup video of the actress's hair to Instagram following the event, referring to the style as a "whimsy pixie" in the caption.
Short hair gets a pretty bad rap for being incredibly difficult to style—especially as the hair begins to grow out—but that hasn't stopped the pixie cut from continuing to trend in recent years. While the blunt bob practically took over Hollywood this past spring, several hairstylists have agreed that the pixie cut will also be having a major moment in 2025, with other celebrities like Tyla, Renée Zellweger, and Law Roach debuting their versions of the style at previous events.
“It’s so freeing and cuts down the styling time and amount of products you need to use,” hairstylist Sophie Gutterman told Marie Claire previously.
If you're thinking of taking the plunge and joining the pixie club this season, read ahead for some must-have products for styling short hair.
There isn't just one way to use this product. You can use it to create slick back styles, curls, and even blowouts, which can help you get a little creative as you explore ways to style your short cut.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.