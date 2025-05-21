Emma Watson's New Cannes Dress Sent the Summer Plaid Trend to the Top of My Wish List
She makes a formerly fall-only print look perfect for the beach.
Designers had a tough trend to pitch me on their Spring/Summer 2025 runways. From Americana labels like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, to European luxury behemoths like Bottega Veneta and Burberry, every runway checked off "plaid" as their print of the warm-weather season. Never mind that the print pairs best with crunchy leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and a Gilmore Girls marathon in my opinion: The upcoming summer plaid trend coated cut-out dresses and flowy skirts with a promise that I'd all wear the print for beach trips soon enough.
I couldn't deny the print's fashion month domination, but I needed some real-world examples to prove once and for all that plaid dresses belonged in my May through August wardrobe rotation. That evidence arrived on May 21, in the form of Emma Watson's dress for a Palais des Festivals stop before the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Watson exited her car in a picnic blanket white and red plaid dress, pulled from Chanel's Resort 2025 runway. An apron-like neckline gave way to a structured waist set with cascading ruffles on each side. I had to admit: The sleeveless shape and ruffles picking up the seaside breeze did read as vacation material. With Watson's addition of circular sunglasses, cap-toe Chanel flats, and a canvas tote bag, she could have been en route to a relaxing day on the coast (and not a likely movie premiere—her first at Cannes in 12 years).
Emma Watson's Cannes comeback tour is so far two-for-two on unexpected outfits. She touched down at the Nice Airport on May 20 in a travel look that put TSA sweatpants to shame: a Chanel dress and ballerina pumps by Aeyde. Not even 24 hours later, she's shown the right cut and color can pull a fall print forward into summer. I strongly suspect her plaid dress comes from a quadruple-digit runway collection—so I'll get my same fix of summer plaids with the under-$500 options ahead.
Shop the Summer Plaid Dress Trend Inspired by Emma Watson
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
