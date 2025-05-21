Emma Watson's New Cannes Dress Sent the Summer Plaid Trend to the Top of My Wish List

She makes a formerly fall-only print look perfect for the beach.

Emma Watson in Cannes wearing a plaid dress
(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
last updated
in News

Designers had a tough trend to pitch me on their Spring/Summer 2025 runways. From Americana labels like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, to European luxury behemoths like Bottega Veneta and Burberry, every runway checked off "plaid" as their print of the warm-weather season. Never mind that the print pairs best with crunchy leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and a Gilmore Girls marathon in my opinion: The upcoming summer plaid trend coated cut-out dresses and flowy skirts with a promise that I'd all wear the print for beach trips soon enough.

I couldn't deny the print's fashion month domination, but I needed some real-world examples to prove once and for all that plaid dresses belonged in my May through August wardrobe rotation. That evidence arrived on May 21, in the form of Emma Watson's dress for a Palais des Festivals stop before the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

tommy hilfiger spring 2025 runway

Tommy Hilfiger sent models down the Spring 2025 runway in plaid summer maxi dresses.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

woman wearing a blazer, plaid skirt, and bralette on the ralph lauren spring 2025 runway

In the same season, Ralph Lauren spliced up plaids into a tiered maxi skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Watson exited her car in a picnic blanket white and red plaid dress, pulled from Chanel's Resort 2025 runway. An apron-like neckline gave way to a structured waist set with cascading ruffles on each side. I had to admit: The sleeveless shape and ruffles picking up the seaside breeze did read as vacation material. With Watson's addition of circular sunglasses, cap-toe Chanel flats, and a canvas tote bag, she could have been en route to a relaxing day on the coast (and not a likely movie premiere—her first at Cannes in 12 years).

Emma Watson on her way to the Cannes Film Festival in a plaid dress

Emma Watson wore a summer plaid dress with cap-toe flats at Cannes.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

a model wearing a gingham dress from Chanel in front of a plain backdrop

She pulled her piece from Chanel's Resort 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Emma Watson's Cannes comeback tour is so far two-for-two on unexpected outfits. She touched down at the Nice Airport on May 20 in a travel look that put TSA sweatpants to shame: a Chanel dress and ballerina pumps by Aeyde. Not even 24 hours later, she's shown the right cut and color can pull a fall print forward into summer. I strongly suspect her plaid dress comes from a quadruple-digit runway collection—so I'll get my same fix of summer plaids with the under-$500 options ahead.

Shop the Summer Plaid Dress Trend Inspired by Emma Watson

Gingham Midi Dress
ZARA
Gingham Midi Dress

Belline Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham
Dôen
Belline Dress

a plaid dress from hill house home in front of a plain backdrop
Hill House Home
The Azalea Maxi Nap Dress

a plaid ralph lauren dress in front of a plain backdrop
Ralph Lauren
Plaid Chiffon Slip Dress

Vince, Fenced Plaid Paneled Midi-Dress
Vince
Fenced Plaid Paneled Midi-Dress

Via Gingham Cotton Seersucker Sundress
Free People
Via Gingham Cotton Seersucker Sundress

