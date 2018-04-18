Twitter Can't Deal With Sephora's New NSFW Makeup Sponges

Oh, the beauty industry—how I love thee for giving me gilded highlighters that make me glow like a goddess, and for teaching me that I absolutely need a beauty sponge to get the airbrushed skin of my dreams.

And now I love thee for creating a new sponge that I, and all of Twitter, can't help but notice looks exactly like...a penis. I mean, just look at it—really look at it for a second. Aaaand now you can't unsee it. You're welcome?



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last week, Sephora launched an Ocean Crush Sponge Set that I'm guessing was meant to look like conch seashells, undoubtedly playing off the mermaid makeup craze. The set of sponges come with a pointed tip and three ridges (I mean, COME ON).

Honestly though, how many developers and marketers did this design go through without someone with an equally guttered mind stopping to think, Hey, what?

SHOP IT Courtesy of Brand

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's safe to say no one on the Sephora team thought the internet would take an innocent conch-shaped sponge and turn it into something NSFW—but, of course, the internet did, taking to Twitter to share their feelings about the"tiny penis" sponges (yes, someone actually tweeted that phrase).

One user tweeted: "I love that someone in the sephora headquarters signed off on these sponges that kinda look like tiny penises/interesting nipples," and it now has over 2,000 favorites and close to 500 retweets.

i love that someone in the sephora headquarters signed off on these sponges that kinda look like tiny penises/interesting nipples pic.twitter.com/80Zwt5JZds — tofu thot (@kristareneMUA) April 11, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Others questioned the design of the sponge, hinting that the sponge looks like an uncircumcised penis. "This looks incredibly stupid...what are those rings supposed to do??? bad design and epic fail @Sephora! We like our sponges cut."

This looks incredibly stupid... what are those rings supposed to do???bad design and epic fail @Sephora! We like our sponges cut — Kayla 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@RHMSKT) April 17, 2018

According to Sephora's website, the sponges have "multiple ridges and points, as well as a flat cut edge on the base to apply makeup to larger areas of the face." The website also refers to the ridges as "the top swirl," which is meant to be used for all-over application and blending.

Sure, this seems like a versatile sponge that can get the job done, but it's just too hard to unsee its resemblance to a certain body part. See more hilarious reactions from Twitter, below, and tell us whether or not you agree with the hype in our poll above!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

sephora released a new line of makeup sponges, they are all natural, paraben-free and uncircumsized pic.twitter.com/QX3hJ8pJUh — Alexis Novak (@AlexisGirlNovak) April 17, 2018

Sephora has dick sponges LMMMAO — Summer ☀️🌻✨ (@BAMFsummer) April 17, 2018

These Sephora makeup sponges are making me thirsty! — Stan the Man (@Stan_Spooner) April 17, 2018