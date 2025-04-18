Blush can do a lot. It sculpts the face, adds a healthy pop of color, ties together a minimal makeup look, or gives you that flirty, tanned finish we all chase. If you're anything like me, you've probably amassed numerous formulas over the years, mixing and matching different shades and textures to get the exact cheek tone you want. If there's one thing that's become clear throughout this process, it's that there aren't enough of the best blush palettes readily available anymore.

Blush palettes used to be everywhere—they were a staple for makeup artists and everyday makeup wearers alike. But even the pros now have to depot, re-press, and build their own palettes, which is something the average makeup enthusiast likely doesn't have time (or know how) to do. I'm not sure if it's the liquid blush boom á la Rare Beauty or the non-stop rollout of single powder blush launches, but individual pans have now replaced quality palettes that dominated the 2016 era. And I, for one, would like to change that.

A good palette lets you mix and match shades to your heart's content, and can easily double as eyeshadow or even as a lip topper. It makes getting ready both more fun and more efficient. So if you've been struggling to get your hands on good-quality blush palettes, I’ve got you covered. Ahead, find the eight best pigmented blush palettes that flatter a range of skin tones and have managed to win permanent residency in my makeup collection.

If you’ve been trying to downsize your collection, want more cheek colors, or are simply looking to refresh your spring makeup routine, trust me, these picks are worth it.

Best Overall Blush Palette: Make Up For Ever HD Skin Blush & Glow Longwear Cream Face Palette

Best Customizable Blush Palette: Simmi Haze Color Glaze Lip and Cheek Pigment

Best Powder Blush Palette: Viseart Paris Blush Palette

Best Blush Duo: Isamaya Skin Enhancing Duo

Best Universal Blush Palette: RCMA 5-Part "Series Favorites" Palette

Best Overall Blush Palette Make Up For Ever HD Skin Blush & Glow Palette $88 at Sephora In the words of one of my favorite beauty influencers, Dreyah Bentivegas: “If you want good products, go to an artistry brand.” Make Up For Ever is just that—a brand founded with creatives in mind, and the proof is in the HD Skin Blush & Glow Palette. The palette features 12 shades to curate your perfect cheek color, and it’s fantastic for artists and beauty enthusiasts alike. Texture: Cream Coverage: Sheer Shades: 12 What I Love: Multiple shades to choose from; Different finishes in one palette What I Don’t: You have to warm up the formula before applying, which can feel a bit wasteful Review for MC: “This is one of the most versatile blush palettes on the market, period. There is something here for everyone of all skin tones, and there is still room to create and play because you can mix the different colors and formulas. This is a must-have for any makeup artist and simultaneously a great palette for people just getting into cream blush.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing the Make Up For Ever blush palette. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Customizable Blush Palette SIMIHAZE BEAUTY Color Glaze Lip and Cheek Pigment $25 at SimmiHaze The makeup brand, Simihaze, created by DJ sister duo Simmi and Haze, is all about unique, aesthetic products that low-key double as vanity decor. From the lip balms to the setting powders and bronzers, everything in the line is meant to play well together seamlessly. Some products are even designed to stack, so you can build your own custom makeup palette. The latest launch, the Color Glaze Lip and Cheek Pigment, fits right in, making it the perfect DIY palette addition in your collection. Texture: Cream Coverage: Sheer Shades: Six What I Love: Wide shade range; Fun packaging; Easy to customize and travel with What I Don’t: Packaging can get finicky, the more you add to the stack Review for MC: “The color glazes have been so much fun to play with. Each shade is sheer but buildable, so I can opt for a more minimal or full-coverage look depending on my mood. I'm particularly obsessed with the unique shades they came out with, especially Marigold, which is the perfect ‘90s brown blush.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Simmi Haze blush stack. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Powder Blush Palette Viseart Paris Blush Palette $80 at Amazon Viseart is a staple brand for makeup artists worldwide, but it’s felt like a hidden gem that only those truly entrenched in the beauty industry know about. Well, I’m here to blow the lid off all the secrecy. This is one of the best makeup brands on the market, and their blush palette is like no other. It possesses a powder formula that somehow feels creamy, and the pigment of these blushes is otherworldly. They also don't have a chalky, white base (an issue with a lot of powder blushes), allowing them to show up properly on all skin tones. Texture: Powder Coverage: Medium Shades: Six What I Love: Pigmented; Six colors in one palette; Powder option is great for oily skin What I Don’t: The most expensive option on this list Review for MC: “I am completely shocked that Viseart is not more of a mainstream brand because this company does powdered products like no other. This blush palette is intensely pigmented, and even the lightest pink shade blends beautifully on my skin tone. It’s easy to see why this is another makeup artist staple, but for anyone looking for your 'perfect’ powdered blush, I’d be remiss not to point you in this direction.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Viseart blush palette. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Blush Duo ISAMAYA Skin Enhancing Duo $39 at Sephora While this product hit the market recently, it comes from the mind of famed makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, so you know it has already gained some buzz. Candidly, this has been one of the best new launches I've tried in a while. These duos not only come with a blush and highlighter, but the colors are incredibly unusual in the best way possible. They are a combination of peaches, pinks, and browns—shades that mimic the natural "blush" of the fairest to deepest of skin, resulting in a your-skin-but-better flush. Texture: Cream Coverage: Sheer Shades: Eight What I Love: Comes with a blush and highlighter; Unique color options for deep skin tones; Easy to blend cream formula What I Don’t: Bulky packaging Review for MC: “I adore these blush duos from Isamaya Beauty. The actual cheek colors look so natural on my face and provide that perfect glowy sheen that I love, sans any shimmer of glitter. The packaging is a bit bulkier than I’d like, but the compact also includes a highlighter and mirror, so it can serve multiple functions, which more than makes up for the size. If you are looking for a natural blush, particularly if you have a neutral undertone, try these.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Isamaya Beauty blush duo. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Universal Blush Palette RCMA Makeup 5-Part "Series Favorites" Palette $33 at Amazon This RCMA palette comes in two colorways with five shades each. A combination of warm and cool shades, it's compact enough to throw in a carry-on, yet manages to pack a punch in the pigment department. You really only need a small tap of your brush for the color to show up intensely. I personally love the shade cinnamon and apply it like I would a regular cream blush, however, I used much less than I would with traditional formulas due to how densely pigmented these shades are. Texture: Cream Coverage: Full Shades: Five What I Love: Great value for money; Great options for my golden neutral undertone What I Don’t: Packaging feels light and flimsy Review for MC: “There’s no way to adequately describe my love for this blush palette. The colors are extremely pigmented and suit a wide range of skin tones. Between the two colorways, you realistically wouldn’t need to repurchase another cream blush—ever.” — Ariel Baker

Ariel Baker testing RCMA blush palette. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Baked Blush Palette DIBS Beauty Duet Baked Blush Duo $34 at Ulta I was introduced to DIBS Beauty a few years ago, and it's been a staple in my makeup bag ever since. While testing their incredible contour sticks, body shimmers, and glossy lip products, I stumbled upon one of my favorite products from the line: the baked blush duos. The formula adds a healthy sheen to any makeup look, so whether you want to wear it alone or on top of another formula, I promise you'll get your wear out of it. Texture: Powder Coverage: Medium Shades: Five What I Love: Two shades in one; Radiance that comes from shimmer, not glitter What I Don’t: Shimmer can accentuate texture Customer Review: “I freaking love DIBS baked blush. It blends so beautifully and gives a great glow for day or night. A little is all you need- it's very pigmented and packs a punch. But you can easily make it subtle.” — Ulta

Best Drugstore Blush Palette Morphe Cheek Thrills Multi-Finish Face Trio $19 at Ulta Nothing gives me more joy than a good drugstore makeup haul. I'm happy to report that Morphe is my latest makeup aisle MVP thanks to their Cheek Thrills blush line. With seven options (each set comes with a powder and two creams; one with shimmer and the other without), it's never been easier to commit to one color family, and I've been having a ball using the palette as blush, highlighter, and even eyeshadow. Texture: Cream and powder Coverage: Sheer to medium Shades: Seven What I Love: Both cream and powder blush options to choose from; Two cream finishes; Packaging is aesthetic What I Don’t: The shimmer in the second cream formula can enhance texture Customer Review: “This product is super pigmented and smooth!!! The wine and dine blush is more purplish pinkish, so it's not my cup of tea, but it's still sooo niceeee!! I would for sure buy again in a different color!!” — Ulta

Best Multi-Finish Blush Palette ONE/SIZE Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio $38 at Sephora One Size Beauty’s Cheek Clapper Trios feature a cream balm and two powder formulas in the same color, allowing a totally customizable look. The shades range from warm to cool tones, and, similar to Morphe’s palette, this one has a matte and shimmer powder, allowing you to use the latter like you would a traditional highlighter formula. One of my favorite things about this palette is how buttery smooth the powders, especially the matte ones, are. It's like they took the best parts of a cream and managed to make it matte for ease of use. Texture: Cream and powder Coverage: Sheer to medium Shades: Six What I Love: Both cream and powder blush options to choose from; Buttery matte powder formula What I Don’t: I find that the cream in the palette can mix with the powders easily Customer Review: “I love that this palette has 3 options—cream, powder, and highlighter. It gives me so much versatility for different looks, and the colors are so vibrant! The formula blends beautifully, and it lasts all day. Perfect for a bold, radiant look!” — Sephora.

What Should I Look For In a Blush Palette?

Regardless of whether you prefer cream or powder formulas, the blush palette that you choose should hit a specific benchmark. "Look at the dexterity of the product, meaning how it moves on the skin. Consider if it blends easily and works with the rest of the products in your beauty routine," says makeup artist and founder of Glamour Puss, Alex Diblasio. "Blush is meant to create movement on the face, so don't be afraid to experiment with different textures to find what works best for you."

How Do You Use a Blush Palette?

While the packaging might look different from the single-pot designs you're used to, blush palettes are essentially the same (but more versatile!) thing: a product that offers multiple cheek colors in one place. "Blush is used as a tool to accentuate the apples of your cheeks and shape the face," Diblasio says.

One of the easiest tricks in the book when applying blush is to smile and place the color directly onto the apples of the cheeks. That said, your technique might vary based on the shape of your face, the shade of blush you use, and the look you're going for. Bottom line: don't be afraid to experiment and find what works best for you.

What Colors Should I Get In a Blush Palette?

A good rule of thumb is to approach buying blush palettes according to the tonality of your skin. "Palettes catered to fairer tones should include different pink shades," Diblasio says. "Light to medium skin can use deeper pinks and peaches. Deeper skin tones can use shades that lean more on the raspberry, plum, and orange side, depending on what kind of look you're going for."

This said, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to makeup, so I say go for the colors that draw your eye and play—that's what makeup is for.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

Marie Claire is an expert in cheek makeup, having covered topics ranging from the best highlighters and drugstore blushes, and more. Beauty Writer Ariel Baker brings five years of expertise to this story and has researched and tested practically all of the blush palette options on the market.

How We Tested

For this story, we sourced editor favorites and tested over 12 blush palettes. We scoured the Internet for customer reviews to ensure each palette was rated highly. We evaluated each option based on ease of application, shade inclusivity, and wear time.

Meet the Expert

Alexandra Diblasio Social Links Navigation Licensed cosmetologist, makeup specialist, and aesthetician. Alexandra Diblasio is a licensed cosmetologist, makeup specialist, and aesthetician in the states of New York and New Jersey. She is also the founder of makeup company Glamour Puss.