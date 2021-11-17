Best for Rosacea

"I didn't start using foundation until I was 20 years old, so you could say I'm still pretty new to the utterly transforming world of...face makeup! (Seriously, I had no idea the wonders it could do for my rosacea.) That said, I was clueless when it came to choosing a foundation, which actually led me to using a concealer on my entire face for two years. (It was a dark time...moving on.) My life changed when MC's former beauty editor got me hooked on Stellar's Limitless Foundation and proceeded to teach me that concealer isn't, in fact, the same thing as foundation. At first I was afraid to use it because it's liquid, but I found Stellar's foundation incredibly smooth, there's absolutely no chalkiness, and every person I meet is genuinely shocked when I tell them I have rosacea. Most importantly, it still makes me look like I have no makeup on, which, let's be honest, is always the goal." —Rachel Epstein