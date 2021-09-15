Whether you’re a liquid, cream, or powder gal, finding a great foundation isn’t the end of the equation. You need something to apply it with, and fingers aren’t always your best option. From buffing bristles to the cult classic beauty blender, the kind of foundation brush you use completely changes the finish you get—and can even make your makeup look like a completely different kind of product. But choosing what's best for you can be confusing!

How do I choose a foundation brush?

If you're after a full-coverage look, you'll want to try a firm kabuki brush.

If you prefer a sheer finish, opt for a lightweight stippling brush.

For those hard-to-reach spots, you'll need something slanted or ergonomically-shaped to hit every nook and cranny of your complexion.

No two brushes are the same, with each one designed to meet a specific purpose. Foundation brushes can even help your formula stay smoother and stay longer, as it's creating a seamless canvas that can better cling to your skin or your primer. So rather than leave you to wander the makeup aisle aimless wondering what your brush choices say about you, we've made the decision-making process a bit simpler by streamlining the only brushes you need for every application desire. Here, our top picks for creating a perfect canvas.

Most Versatile e.l.f. Cosmetics Triangular Buffing Foundation Brush Considered the ol’ reliable, there’s a reason this foundation brush is the first one makeup experts reach for. Tapered, synthetic bristles ensure a streak-free application every time.

For A Seamless Finish 2. Hourglass Foundation Brush You know those awkward spots around your hairline, ear lobes, and jaw that you just can't hit with a bigger brush? Hourglass's crimped bristles and slanted shape were made specifically to blend in your favorite foundation in even the toughest crevices.

Best for Buffing 3. Real Techniques Expert Foundation Blender If you prefer more control over your blending, opt for the handle-less bristles of this little buffer—perfect for liquid, powder, or cream foundations.

Best For Detailed Application 4. NYX Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Brush This shark tooth-shaped foundation brush from NYX is great for applying smaller amounts of foundation in a more detailed way around your face. Use it to apply a darker shade to contour under your cheekbones or to apply a lighter shade under your eyes.

Best Makeup Sponge 5. beautyblender Makeup Sponge No, this isn't technically a foundation brush, per se, but I would be remiss if I didn't add the original BeautyBlender on this list! This cute pink sponge changed the game when it came out and has remained a makeup artist favorite over the years.

For Double Duty 6. It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7 I stand behind the dream team of plastic surgeons and makeup experts that developed this brush. The larger end provides a flawless finish on your powder or liquid foundation, while the smaller end can be used to touch up nooks and crannies with concealer.

7. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Foundation Brush This angled foundation brush from Rare Beauty will flawlessly hug the contours of your face for easy blending. The shape mimics the feel of your very own fingers, so prepare for a natural—but buildable!—finish.

Best Vegan Option 8. Sonia Kashuk Essential Flat-Top Foundation Brush Flat-top brushes like this one from Sonia Kashuk make blending a breeze thanks to their collection of dense, flat brushes. This one is also cruelty-free and vegan.

For an Airbrushed Look 9. tarte The Buffer™ Airbrush Finish Foundation Brush The thick, bamboo handle of this brush provides a comfortable grip as the dense bristles buff and blur your foundation. The result? An even, non-flaky base for the rest of your makeup.

10. wet n wild Foundation Brush Stocking up on professional-grade makeup brushes doesn't have to be expensive—and this Flat Top Brush from Wet'n'Wild is proof. It has over 43 thousand five-star reviews for a reason!

Best for Powder Foundations 11. Alima Pure Powder Foundation Brush If you prefer a lighter-coverage finish, consider using a powder foundation with this Pure Powder Foundation Brush from Alima. The ultra-soft bristles are designed to give you a seamless finish that looks natural on the skin.

The YouTuber Favorite 12. Morphe M439 Deluxe Buffer Brush Morphe's selection of makeup brushes have rightfully secured their place in the makeup bags of many a beauty guru on the internet and for good reason. Many of them—like this M439 Deluxe Buffer Brush—are priced at under $20, and work with all foundation formulas.

Best Oval-Shaped Brush 13. Real Techniques Blend 'n Blur Foundation Brush This Blend 'n Blur Foundation Brush from Real Techniques is designed to give you an HD finish thanks to its densely packed oval shape. The long handle also makes it ideal for applying body makeup, too!

Best For Stick Formula Foundations 14. MERIT N. 1 Tapered Blending Brush If you're using a heavier cream foundation, you need this brush from MERIT. It's designed to seamlessly blend out the denser formulas for a flawless, natural finish.

For A Buildable Finish 15. Ilia Perfecting Buff Brush This cute lil' buffer is ideal when you're working with your most versatile foundation. Blend in one layer for a more natural look, or use this to layer on the pigment for more coverage.

For An Elegant Finish 16. Westman Atelier Flat Foundation Brush Sustainably-sourced birch makes up the sleek handle on this easy-to-wield brush, best suited for patting liquid foundation formulas into a smooth, polished finish.

Most Hygienic 17. bareMinerals Seamless Buffing Brush The bristles of this dome-shaped brush are infused with activated charcoal and silver ions that repel acne-causing bacteria upon contact. Plus, the antibacterial fibers won’t wash off as you clean your brush, so you can have peace of mind even after a thorough cleaning.

Best for Precision 18. SHISEIDO Hasu Fude Foundation Brush This brush’s unique shape sets it apart from the plethora of options out there. A flat surface provides even coverage on your cheeks and forehead, but it's angled enough to offer precision for those hard-to-reach spots (like the grooves of your nose). Plus, you can use it to contour afterward. Win-win.

Best Drugstore Find 19. EcoTools Wonder Cover Complexion Brush Not ready to empty your wallet for a makeup brush? No worries—EcoTools has a great cost-friendly option. Made with recycled and 100 percent recyclable materials, this wide foundation brush can be used wet or dry and offers great coverage to help to correct skin concerns like rosacea, hyper-pigmentation, and those pesky blemishes.