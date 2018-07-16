Madelaine Petsch is the actor/redhead/villain/heroine/human of my dreams. I mean, the woman is phenomenally wicked (yet surprisingly loving?!) as Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale, ridiculously fashionable as a person in life, and—in a world where all actresses attribute water to their good looks—is also quite candid about her beauty routine in interviews. And the most recent product favorite of Petsch’s? A $14 eyebrow gel.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Details

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Petsch broke down her summer beauty look with a makeup tutorial, showing fans exactly how she conceals her skin (with Tarte Shape Tape, of course), contours her eyes (with Wander Beauty Catch the Light Highlighter), and, of course, fills in her signature thick brows. Her favorite product? Pacifica Stunning Brows Eyebrow Gloss in Golden Brown.

"It's a really nice, cruelty-free brand,” says Petsch in the video, before applying the gel. “I kinda just lightly brush the hairs up for a nice full brow that I don't have naturally." And unlike brow gels that tend to be gloopy or thick (you know—the ones that leave marks on your brow bones), Pacifica’s formula is lightweight and relatively sheer, using sunflower seed oil to smooth hair and add shine, along with a sheer does of golden-brown pigments for color.

SHOP IT Courtesy of Brand

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Basically, if you’re looking for a subtle wash of color across your brows, this formula is an excellent pick. Still, because it doesn’t contain any thickening fibers (like many brow gels do), I’d recommend filling in your brows with a pencil or powder, first, to define the shape and add some bulk.

Watch the rest of Petsch’s tutorial, below, and then recreate the look on yourself! I can’t promise you’ll look like a Riverdale star by the time you’re done, but, hey, it can’t hurt to try.