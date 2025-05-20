I’ve always had big brows (thank you, Dad). Well, correction—there was a moment when I was 12 wherein I shaved off the majority of the hairs because I felt so self-conscious about their Groucho Marx status. My fellow tweens and I just didn’t appreciate the beauty of luscious eyebrows. Thankfully, after a year of rocking a pair of too-short, sperm-esque brows (‘90s babies will know what I’m talking about), the hair grew back, and I have hardly touched them since. Minimal shaping with tweezers and the occasional tinting session, either with a professional—Joey Healy and Kristie Streicher are my go-to brow gurus—or via box beard dye, are the extent of my brow maintenance routine. Trust me on this! Let them grow unencumbered, consult a professional to find a shape that fits your face and aesthetic goals, and don’t stare at your face too long in a magnifying mirror—you get pluck-happy very quickly.

That’s not to say that my brows don’t receive plenty of attention on a daily basis. Along with a tinted lip balm and plenty of mineral sunscreen, I refuse to leave the house unless they’re groomed (see above: Groucho Marx status). For my typical routine, there are a few steps I take to fill in patchy spots, extend the ends slightly, and keep the hairs upright throughout the day. So, if you’re looking for a new eyebrow routine for full, fluffy, natural-looking brows, here’s everything I swear by to add to your makeup collection.

A Perfect Pencil

This is the original, the champion, the most essential brow product to fill in and shape your arches.

Kimiko Fine Eyebrow Pencil $32 at Amazon US I still remember the moment a makeup artist used this ultra fine pencil on my brows and I was truly changed for the better. It’s utterly perfect for getting that natural, hair-like stroke. Bobbi Brown Precise 24-Hour Ultra Slim Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil $25 at Sephora This new launch has quickly become a must-have in my brow routine because of the delicious array of shades and super precise application. J’adore.

A Slick Pen

If you really want to fake the look of fuller brows, nothing can compete with a longwear brow pen for a hair-like stroke.

L'Oréal Faux Brow Ultra Fine Double-Brush Tip Brow Filling Pen $12.99 at Ulta Beauty Who said you need to drop a ton of money to achieve gorgeous brows? This pen is a true industry secret (well, not anymore) to get definition and fullness throughout your brows. KS&CO. Microfeathering Brow Pen $42 at theksandco.com Kristie can do no wrong when it comes to beautiful and natural-looking brows. I was never a pen girly until I tried this product a few years ago—it’s ideal for lengthening the ends of my brows.

An Easy Breezy Tinted Gel

Sometimes you just want to swipe on some volumizing color and go—that’s where a tinted gel comes to the rescue.

Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade $22 at Sephora This is such an OG brow gel and it still never misses. I always have at least one tube of the dark brown shade in my makeup drawer. KS&CO. Sheer Tinted Brow Gel $36 at theksandco.com Can you tell I’m obsessed with Kristie Streicher? I will never, ever leave the house without a swipe of this formula. Hands down, the GOAT.

A Colorless Gel for a Minimalist Look

This is for the rushed, the minimal, the can’t be bothered but I still want my brows to serve. A clear brow gloss is classic and a definite must in your collection.

Joey Healy Brow Structure Clear Set $25 at joeyhealy.com $25 at Amazon I’ve been very into letting my natural brow shape shine in the warmer weather, and nothing beats Joey’s flawless gel formula. The hold is unrivaled. Kulfi Free the Brow $26 at Sephora The brush on this gel is so iconic—it’s the closest you can get to laminating your brows without the chemicals.

Don’t Forget the Highlighter

My brow routine is never complete without a swipe of highlighter along my brow bone. It adds such a pretty reflective finish and really helps your brows take center stage.

