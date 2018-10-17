image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Books of 2018 (So Far)
image
2
Voting Is More Important in 2018 Than Ever Before
image
3
These 50 Women Are Changing the World
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
4
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
5
The Truth About Mica in Makeup

This Woman's Self-Tanner Fail Left Her Foot Orange

The photo is everything.

image
By Chloe Metzger
image
Stocksy

Self-tanners get a bad rap—probably because the first (and maybe last) time you slathered one on, you were left with splotchy orange streaks that took a week to fade. And though there’s definitely a proper way to apply self-tanner without looking like a Cheeto, one poor woman on Instagram missed the memo and accidentally turned her entire foot orange-brown. Yes, this is the tanning fail of your nightmares.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Details

As first reported by Allure, the accident was documented by Jules Von Hepp, founder of Isles of Paradise Self Tanner, who posted a photo of the situation to his Instagram this week. Apparently, a customer accidentally wore a sock that she had previously used to apply her self-tanner, resulting in one incredibly “tan” foot and a very pale ankle.

"I was using a sock as a temp tanning mitt and forgot and put that one on at 5am to go to the gym," the customer wrote across the photo, which also featured a giant “FUCK SAKE” written on top of the foot. “Lucky I have your tan eraser 😂😂😂” she added.

The woman sent the photo to Von Hepp as a private message, but he posted it to Instagram quickly after (presumably with permission, first). “Probably one of the best DMs I’ve ever received,” wrote Von Hepp in the photo’s caption. “And yes, our Over It Tan Eraser is the nuts.”

Related Stories
image
How to Keep Your Spray Tan From Fading
image
5 Natural Sunscreens That Actually Work
image
5 Cheap Gradual Self-Tanners That Really Work
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The tan eraser spray contains a dose of glycolic acid to dissolve the tanning pigments, along with moisturizing coconut and avocado oils to counteract any irritation. Though if you’re using Isle of Paradise products, you probably won’t be faced with too many mistakes, since they’re pretty goof-proof (seriously—I’ve raved about the self-tanning drops in the past, since they look so freaking natural, with zero streaks).

Still, mistakes do happen, and if you end up wearing some tanner-soaked socks to the gym, you can always use the tan eraser to get rid of the evidence on your skin. Though I can’t say the same about the inside of your shoes.

Related Story
image
The 5 Best No-Streak Self-Tanners
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
image This Is Pinterest's #1 Halloween Makeup Idea
image These 3 Products Cured This Woman's Acne
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Princess Eugenie Just Dyed Her Hair Bright Red
image 13,000 People Swear By This Eye Cream
image Post Malone Cut His Hair and Looks Unrecognizable
image Shay Mitchell Will Only Use This One Concealer
image Glitter Pumpkin Butts Are a Thing for Halloween
image People Are Freaking Out About Emma Stone's Hair
image Emilia Clarke Just Got a Crazy-Short Pixie Haircut
image Why This Butt-Smoothing Cream Keeps Selling Out