The Best Tanning Drops for a Skin-Safe, Sun-Kissed Glow

I’m the first to admit I feel and look better when I’m tan. As much as I love to be bronzed, I love reducing skin cancer risk a whole lot more. That’s exactly why I choose to be an sunscreen-covered, shade-sitting, UPF-wearing beauty editor. My silver lining: The best tanning drops I've tested allow me to stay safe from the sun’s harmful rays while looking like I spent my weekend sprawled out on a tropical island.

Mousses and spray self-tanners are great, but I prefer adding a few tanning drops into my moisturizer for an even, customizable glow. There are formulas unique to sensitive skin and acne-prone skin, options that contain skin-supporting nutrients (like vitamins C and E), and even drops that promise a more palatable scent. To bring a little color into your skin no matter the season, read on to shop the best tanning drops recommended by dermatologists and beauty editors.

What Are Tanning Drops?

"Tanning drops are basically a concentrated version of a self tanner that you can add to moisturizer for a gradual and even color boost," explains celebrity makeup artist Judi Gabbay Braha. Just like a self tanning mousse or lotion, self tanning drops contain an active ingredient called dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which causes a browning reaction on the skin. The tint happens over the course of a few hours and is customizable in intensity.

While the results are largely welcome, DHA is known to have a certain scent that some find unpleasant. The best tanning drops will seek to minimize the smell, and include additional ingredients that boost skin hydration.

What to Look For

A Non-Comedogenic Formulation

If you’re prone to breakouts, you know that finding non-comedogenic formulas is key to clear skin. “If you’re acne-prone, look for formulations that are labeled as oil free, so that they don’t clog your pores,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jessica Dowling recommends.

Other Ingredients for Your Skin Type

While essentially every tanning drop will contain DHA, the ingredient that gives your skin a little bronze hue, you’ll also find a handful of star ingredients on the INCI list. Depending on your skin type, it’s beneficial to pay close attention. “If you have sensitive or eczema-prone skin, I would avoid products with dyes and fragrances,” says Dr. Dowling. If your skin is on the dry side? Seek out hyaluronic acid or niacinamide. For an extra brightening boost, look for vitamin C-infused formulas.

The Best Self Tanning Drops

The Best Self Tanning Drops Overall Tan Luxe THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops $50 at Sephora $25 at Amazon $50 at Neiman Marcus Tan Luxe's self-tan drops are packed with dermatologist-approved benefits, placing them at the top of the list. As Dr. Dowling notes, the formula comes in two shades for a customizable tan and contains ingredients to keep skin healthy and hydrated. (Those include antioxidants, like vitamin E, and hydrating aloe vera.) Don't stress about clogged pores; these drops are also non-comedogenic. Pros: Smell pleasant; Customizable tan Cons: Expensive Customer Review: “A very easy and forgiving buildable tan! Looks pretty natural on fair skin, not an orange tan and the smell is much more mild than most tanners. Haven’t experienced any breakouts with it.” – Sephora

The Best Tanning Drops for Acne-Prone Skin St. Tropez Tan Tonic Glow Drops $42 at Sephora “These tanning drops have antioxidants (vitamin C and D) and hydrating ingredients (hyaluronic acid and niacinamide) to keep your skin healthy, plump, and hydrated,” says Dr. Dowling. “They can give you a sunless tan and also help fight against fine lines and aging." Additional benefit: They're non-comedogenic for clean pores. Pros: Brightening properties; Dermatologist-recommended Cons: Doesn’t have amazing color pay off Customer Review: “This product does not leave streaks, does not smell bad, and my favorite part…it doesn't stain clothes or sheets. Just follow the instructions and you'll get a beautiful bronze glow. Only thing is if you wanna go super dark I would choose a different product.” — Ulta

The Best Drugstore Tanning Drops SOL by Jergens Deeper By The Drop Face and Body Serum $21 at Target Jergens' self-tanning moisturizer is the OG self-tanner; the brand knows exactly what it's doing in the sunless tanner department. Cut to: Sol by Jergens, a new launch that comes in dropper form. All you have to do is mix your desired number of drops in with your face or body lotion and allow your tan to develop over the course of a few hours. It may take a little trial and error to figure out your ideal dosage, but once you do, you’ll be in business. Pros: Affordable; Can be used on body Cons: Contains fragrance, which isn’t great for sensitive skin types Customer Review: “Love the bronze glow this gave me! I already had a bit of a tan from the summer, but it was fading so I applied this product and it gave me my summer glow back and then some! I paired it with the face serum and I have a beautiful, bronze tan! Make sure you exfoliate and moisturize your dryer areas like your knees, ankles, and elbows and you’ll be set!” – Target

The Best Brightening Tanning Drops Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Natural Glow Face Drops $29 at Sephora With three different options to match to your skin tone, these tanning drops are ideal for achieving a bronzed complexion that doesn’t look orange. While a lot of other products require a little bit of dosage guessing, this particular formula makes the process fairly straightforward. Plus, it's packed with skin-brightening ingredients like vitamin C to ensure your skin looks both tan and radiant. The color will last up to five days, but you should start to notice a lasting glow with regular use. Pros: Different shades; Packed with vitamin C Cons: Noticeable scent Customer Review: “This is amazing! I am an olive skin Tone and used the medium. I mix this as per the instructions with lotion. I take a large dollop of lotion and apply 2 drops , mix it in my hands and apply evenly everywhere. It doesn’t streak or make me look orange.” – Sephora

The Best Vegan Tanning Drops Typology Self-Tanning Serum — with 10% DHA + carob pulp extract $30 at Typology With all natural ingredients, this serum prides itself on its vegan yet highly effective composition. It uses bio-engineered DHA, alongside carob pulp, an active molecule that stimulates the skin’s natural tanning process. In the end, you’re left with a serum that creates a longer lasting, deeper tan in a quicker timespan. You have the option of mixing it in with a moisturizer (more natural effect) or applying product straight to the skin (more intense effect). Either way, just make sure you apply an even amount to every area of your face. Pros: Vegan; Can be used straight on the skin Cons: Some say it can be blotchy Customer Review: “I regularly apply self-tanner (body, face) and this one is a favorite : it doesn't have the unpleasant smell of classic self-tanners. On the other hand, I apply two pipettes in the evening without diluting my cream for a natural look. This product is very light but perfect for maintaining a healthy glow.” – Typology

The Best Temporary Tanning Drops Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Bronzing Drops with Peptides $38 at Sephora While most self tanners will change the tone of your skin for a few days, these Drunk Elephant drops let you wash off the tint whenever you want. In practice, it’s a product that applies more like makeup, bestowing a temporary bronze glow to the skin. Take a close look at the ingredients and you’ll see that it’s straight skincare. You’ll find vitamin D, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and soothing properties in the mix, so your skin is left protected and hydrated. Pros: Gives a golden finish; Skincare ingredients Cons: Not good if you want a lasting tan Customer Review: “These drops have such a beautiful natural glow that adds the perfect bronze to my look!” – Ulta

The Best Tanning Drops for Sensitive Skin Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops $42 at Lux Unfiltered Fragrance-free and packed with antioxidants, it’s no surprise that Lux Unfiltered is my personal tanning drop go-to. I mix a casual two drops into my moisturizer (I like a very subtle tan—and I’m pale) and proceed with my routine as normal. There’s never pilling or irritation; I simply start to notice a soft bronze tone take up residence on my complexion. Another huge plus? It doesn’t smell at all, either. Pros: Customizable; Buildable; Doesn’t smell Cons: Fades quickly Customer Review: “Always a perfect glow without being orangey, even on my fair skin! This stuff does an amazing job disguising winter redness.” – Lux Unfiltered

The Best Long-Lasting Tanning Drops Clarins Self-Tanning Face Booster Drops $36 at Clarins $36 at Amazon $36 at Nordstrom If blotchiness is your main pain point with tanning drops, I challenge you to try this Clarins booster. A little goes a long way, and so long as you completely rub your moisturizer into your skin, you’ll end up with a completely even “tan.” It magically matches your skin tone, creating the perfect bronze for your complexion. The color lasts a decent amount of time; I typically reapply twice throughout the week for constant color. Pros: Even color; Not orange Cons: Expensive Customer Review: “I rarely write reviews but must do one on this. There is nothing else out there that gives me a subtle glow as Radiance does. I mix 2-3 drops in my day cream in my hand and smooth it on my face. I use no foundation because of this product. Less is more!!!” – Nordstrom

How to Prep for Tanning Drops

Exfoliating your skin with some form of scrub is the most crucial part of preparation for a self tanner, including tanning drops for your face. Sloughing away dead skin cells helps prevent patchiness or product clumping. "Like any start to glam, a nice light exfoliation is recommended beforehand," Braha recommends. "Don’t go overboard and use abrasive products—the goal is to get an even base so that the color distributes evenly."

Consider using a chemical exfoliant, like a glycolic or lactic acid serum, a day or two before applying your self tanner. If your skin is noticeably flaky or rough, you may want to try a physical exfoliant, such as a micro-fine scrub, to create the softest, smoothest base possible.

How to Apply Self Tanning Drops

Applying self tanning drops to your face is a fairly intuitive and simple process. The directions will differ from product to product (be sure to read the packaging!), but generally, you'll want to apply product to a freshly cleansed face. "For an even application, add a few tanning drops into you moisturizer and buff with a fluffy brush, being mindful of your neck, ears and hairline," advises Braha. Because the moisturizer serves as a delivery system, getting an even tan is relatively easy. If applying moisturizer with a brush isn't for you, use your hands to massage the product directly onto your skin in small circles—just make sure to thoroughly wash your hands after the fact.

Don't expect to see the effects of the tanning drops right away. The color should develop over the course of a few hours.

Do Tanning Drops Work on All Skin Tones?

Tanning drops are not one-size-fits-all, so you won't want to treat them as such. Instead, Braha recommends looking for a line with the same product in various shades. "For fairer skin, you won’t want to go in with a product meant for deeper skin tones and vice versa," she says.

Most products will come in at least three different skin tone variations (light, medium, dark), but other will instruct you to simply use more product to achieve a tanned version of your skin tone. "You can customize the amount of drops used for how much color you’re looking to achieve," Braha adds. "As it's best to apply gradually, start with a minimal amount and see how the product reacts with your skin tone."

How to Make Self Tanning Drops Last Longer

Even the best tanning drops are not designed to last forever—the tint they provide your skin will naturally fade over the course of three to five days. Still, there are a few tips and tricks to squeeze a little extra time out of your faux tan.

The most effective way: Keeping your skin moisturized. "As long as your skin stays hydrated, your tan will last longer," Braha notes. You'll also want to avoid using exfoliating products (chemical and physical) as well as any retinoids while tanning drops are in the mix, as they'll speed up the fading process by revealing a fresh layer of skin.

"If your tan is fading, add more drops to your moisturizer and re-up," Braha recommends. Tanning drops are designed to be layered and buildable, so feel free to reapply product every few days.

Meet the Experts

Judi Gabbay Braha
Celebrity Makeup Artist