A skincare routine is incomplete without a body care routine. Typically, facial skincare gets all the love and attention; we stock up on serums, creams, and sunscreens. And yet: All skin is skin—and the majority of it falls below the neck. While every regime will differ a little bit, it’s safe to say that hydration should be the baseline of your routine. That’s where the best body lotions swoop in. “Sun damage, natural aging, and hormonal changes will all result in dry skin and contribute to itchy and aged appearing skin,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield. “Using a body product regularly can help mitigate these factors and keep skin healthy.”

There’s an option for everyone—some are fragranced, others are not; a handful leave a shine on the skin, some dry down matte; a few are luxe splurges, while some you can scoop up at the drugstore. To find a body lotion that suits your skin, scroll ahead. I’ve spent the greater part of my days lathering up to determine the best 15 in existence.

What to Look For

Ingredients

“This is important because the ingredients tell you if the lotion is going to address the specific concerns you want targeted in your body routine,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam. From a hydration standpoint, she recommends seeking out humectants (glycerin, hyaluronic acid, urea), emollients (shea butter, cocoa butter, jojoba oil), and ceramides. Having at least one of the above is a baseline for hydration.

Then comes the fun stuff. Your formula might come with antioxidants. “Vitamin E, C, and green tea extract for example have a dual purpose in preventing free radical damage and may also brighten and moisturize skin,” says Dr. Kikam. Your body lotion might have retinol in it as well, which is ideal for anti-aging. Or, maybe there’s an acid in the mix. “These are wonderful for those with acne prone skin, body hyperpigmentation, KP, and even psoriasis.”

Perhaps what is more important than the ingredients that are in the formula however are the ones that aren’t. “I like to see that there are no drying ingredients like alcohol or any strong fragrances that may cause reactions in the skin,” says Dr. Greenfield.

Texture

By and large, a lotion is going to be a bit thinner and absorb into the skin faster than a rich cream. That being said, there’s still a wide range to choose from within the lotion category. “You can choose your texture based on season or weather—thicker consistencies are best for winter to help lock in moisture and lighter or thinner consistency in the summer when it’s hot,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam. Her advice: “Choose a texture that you enjoy applying and one that feels comfortable on your skin and is easy to spread.”

Scent

Scan this list, and you’ll notice that a handful of the best body lotions are actually from fragrance-first brands. So, while you can opt for a fragrance-free formula that lets your perfume shine through or keep your sensitive skin happy, you also have the option to layer on a scented body lotion that will replace your go-to scent or enhance the one you wear.

The Best Body Lotions

The Best Body Lotion for Acne-Prone Skin Versed Gentle Retinol Body Lotion $18 at Target “This Versed body lotion is a notable body lotion that contains encapsulated retinol along with cocoa butter, and moisture-replenishing squalane to renew and moisturize skin,” says Dr. Kikam. Such a robust ingredient profile gives this cream the ability to brighten skin tone, reduce breakouts, even skin texture, and firm the skin. “This is a great moisturizer for summer because it’s so lightweight and melts easily into the skin.”

Pros: Dermatologist-recommended; Multi-benefit; Affordable Cons: Not super hydrating

The Best Body Lotion Packaging Saltair Santal Bloom Body Lotion $12 at Target Prefer the feel of a lotion, but require the intense hydration that accompanies a cream? Turn your attention to Saltair, a body-care brand intent on romanticizing your shower routine. Even though this lotion feels weightless and sinks into the skin in an instant, it’s packed with deeply hydrating, heavy-duty oils and butters that will keep your body feeling soft and nourished 24/7. This santal scent is my personal favorite, but the lotion is available in eight different iterations.

Pros: Multiple scents to choose from; 100 percent aluminum packaging Cons: Smell is fleeting

The Best Fragrance Free Body Lotion Necessaire The Body Lotion $28 at Sephora $25 at Amazon For a fragrance-free formula that does more than just hydrate, Necessaire is the way to go. It’s a multi-tasker at its core, with the ability to moisturize, strengthen, firm, and brighten the skin with every single use. How, you ask? Just look at the ingredients. This tube contains vitamin C and niacinamide (brightening!), as well as peptides (hydrating!). It does take a bit of work to get this to sink into the skin, but once it absorbs you’re left with a matte, albeit hyper-moisturized complexion.

Pros: Fragrance-free; Strengthens skin Cons: Not hydrating enough for dry skin

The Best Fragranced Body Lotion Byredo Mojave Ghost Body Lotion $73 at Neiman Marcus Mojave Ghost is one of Byredo’s best-selling fragrances—it’s mysterious and alluring, yet still fresh thanks to its blend of woody and floral notes. Given the scent’s fan-favorite status, the brand has expanded the Mojave Ghost range into the body-care category with this luxe body lotion. The scent is calming, relaxing, and linger on every inch of skin for the entirety of the day. There’s no greasy finish either, which makes applying it the perfect pre-bed sensorial ritual.

Pros: Long-lasting scent Cons: Not deeply hydrated, so not ideal for drier skin types

The Best Sunscreen-Infused Body Lotion Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 $34 at Sephora In the same way that you wear facial sunscreen every single day (even in the winter and even indoors), you should have protection on any body skin that’s exposed to the sun. Supergoop!’s body lotion does just that. It’s a chemical, SPF 50 formula that I feel just as confident lathering on post-shower as I do for a beach day. From a hydration standpoint, it contains rosemary and rice bran extract to moisturize, strengthen, and calm the skin. And rest assured, this formula smells light, fruity, fresh—and nothing like sunscreen.

Pros: Contains SPF 50; Good for face and body Cons: Leaves a bit of a sticky texture

The Best Drugstore Body Lotion Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Moisture Body Lotion $5 at Target If you were to walk into the Marie Claire office, you would see a jumbo sized bottle of this exact lotion perched atop my desk. It’s my unequivocal go-to for two reasons. Number one: The smell; it’s a soft, yet sweet shea butter scent that instantly revives me from the inevitable three o’clock slump. Number two: It is not greasy or sticky in the slightest. I’m typing all day, every day, so having a moisturizer that doesn’t leave a grimy or sticky residue on my hands is imperative. The formula truly absorbs within seconds and keeps my skin hydrated for hours.

Pros: Affordable; Subtle glow; Convenient pump packaging Cons: Contains sunflower oil, which is not ideal for sensitive skin

The Best Body Lotion for KP First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion With 10% AHA $28 at Sephora If you’re dealing with Keratosis Pilaris, aka KP or strawberry skin, or just have rough or bumpy skin, this First Aid Beauty lotion needs to be on your radar. It’s one of the most effective moisturizers out there for smoothing skin. Its formula is dead-set on smoothing out skin texture with a combination of soothing colloidal oatmeal and exfoliating lactic acid. The duo exfoliates dead skin cells and rough patches, while simultaneously restoring hydration and soothing easily irritated skin.

Pros: Treatment focused; Effective Cons: None

The Best Body Lotion for Sensitive Skin Susanne Kaufmann Hypersensitive Body Lotion $85 at Saks Stinging, burning, and rashes are no fun, but for anyone with hyper-sensitive skin (hi, yes me), those side effects are nearly impossible to avoid. But with the right formula, anything is possible—including stress-free, deep hydration. Enter Susanne Kaufmann’s Hypersensitive Body Lotion. It’s specifically designed with easily irritated skin in mind, so soothing ingredients take center stage. You’ll find natural plant oils, shea butter, vitamin E, and broccoli seed oil in the mix, all of which have calming, soothing, and nourishing effects to keep even the most angsty skin in a happy state.

Pros: Glass bottle; Good for sensitive skin Cons: Expensive

The Best Luxury Body Lotion Augustinus Bader The Body Lotion $105 at Neiman Marcus Augustinus Bader skincare is top-notch. As is the brand’s hair care. So, do the math and it’s evident that their body care follows suit. It contains the brand’s piece de resistance, TFC8, a special compound found in every product with a mission to treat fine lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, cellulite—everything. Hydrating ingredients like shea butter and soothing aloe vera made their way into the formula, as well as antioxidants like vitamin E that can protect against environmental factors.

Pros: Great clinical studies; Luxurious texture

Cons: Expensive

The Best Body Lotion for a Matte Finish Summer Fridays Silk Nourishing Body Lotion $28 at Sephora I don’t know about you, but I find nothing more irritating than feeling like I have lotion on. I want my skin to feel baby soft without the glide, stickiness, or slip of a lotion. For a truly “nothing” feel, I repeatedly reach for this Summer Fridays formula. It leaves my skin feeling naturally soft (and smelling delicious). It has such an invisible texture, that I occasionally forget if I applied my daily dose.

Pros: Vegan; Long lasting hydration Cons: Strong scent

The Best Exfoliating Body Lotion AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin $16 at Amazon “My all-time go-to body lotion for Keratosis Pilaris is Amlactin with 12 percent lactic acid,” says Dr. Kikam. “It's a hydrating but exfoliative lotion that helps soften rough, dry skin.” While the exfoliate is gentle, you can expect pretty powerful hydration thanks to a handful of humectants. It’s also fragrance-free, which makes it an ideal option for more sensitive skin types. From a texture standpoint, it’s non-greasy, dries down quickly, and leaves skin feeling supple and nourished.

Pros: Dermatologist-recommended; Contains 12 percent lactic acid Cons: Smells a bit medicinal

The Best-Smelling Body Lotion Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Lotion $65 at Bloomingdales “Do you ever find a product so good that you create an elaborate (read: absurd) ritual around it? For me, that’s Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt body cream, which I refuse to wear when I’m having a bad day to avoid associating the smell with a negative memory. It’s buttery-yet-light and luxurious in texture, and the scent, while categorized as “fresh” and “woody,” has an intoxicating ~je ne sais quoi~ to it. I can’t stop sniffing myself after I apply it—aromatherapy on the go, if you will.” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

Pros: Smells amazing; Layers well with fragrance Cons: Too heavy for some

The Best Body Lotion for All Skin Types Nivea Essentially Enriched Hand and Body Lotion $7 at Target Nivea is my pick if you’re looking for a drugstore formula that can go head-to-head with luxe counterparts. Regardless of the new launches and fancy creams that excite me, I continuously go back to this tried-and-true formula; its texture and efficacy is unmatched. From the second I put a few pumps on my skin, the appearance of dry skin or a rough texture disappears in favor of a deeply hydrated, shiny, silky sheen. The hydration lasts me a full day and the scent isn’t overpowering in the slightest.

Pros: Affordable; Leaves a soft glow on the skin Cons: Some say it feels too slimy

The Best Lightweight Body Lotion Soft Services Carea Cream $39 at Soft Services “I have a very elaborate body moisturizing routine, and it’s almost entirely comprised of products by Soft Services. After developing an obsession with the brand’s best-selling Buffing Bar (my skin has never, ever been so soft), I decided to try out their Carea Cream. The lightweight lotion is formulated with urea, a holy grail ingredient for people who experience rough texture, bumps, or consistent dryness. It gently exfoliates and breaks down dead skin build-up without causing irritation—a reminder that our body deserves the same love as our faces do!” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

Pros: Great for bumps and uneven texture Cons: Some report pilling

The Best Body Lotion for Dry Skin REN Evercalm Body Balm $45 at REN “REN has a new product—Evercalm body balm. I recommend this because it is a product that considers the skin’s PH, microbiome, and hydration status and is made especially for sensitive skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield. “This product optimizes all three of these with its combination of naturally sourced oils, neutral PH, no preservatives, and microbiome friendly ingredients.” It’s extremely lightweight and absorbs seamlessly, leaving you with soft-to-the-touch skin.

Pros: Great for redness and dryness Cons: A little oily for some

Meet the Dermatologists

Dr. Nava Greenfield Social Links Navigation Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield is a dermatologist practicing at Schweiger Dermatology Group. Dr. Greenfield earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Queens College, City University of New York, where she graduated Cum Laude with honors in mathematics, natural sciences, chemistry and biochemistry. Dr. Greenfield attended medical school at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Yeshiva University. She completed her internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital and her residency in dermatology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Dr. Greenfield has been published in many medical journals, including The Journal of Dermatological Treatment, the Journal of Women’s Dermatology and Pediatrics. Dr. Greenfield is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, Women’s Dermatologic Society and the American Medical Association.