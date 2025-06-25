Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Milk Gave My Pale Skin the Perfect Natural-Looking Glow

It's the self-tanner to end all self-tanner formulas.

split image of woman&#039;s tanned legs and brooke knappenberger marie claire associate commerce editor holding up bottle of bondi sands gradual tanning milk
(Image credit: Getty Images/Brooke Knappenberger)
If you were to have met me a decade ago, you may not have recognized me. In my late teens, I was about 10 shades darker than I am today, with a clear addiction to the tanning bed. Since then, I've thankfully gained some sense (tanning beds and UV damage are a big no-go!) and an appreciation for my naturally fair skin. That being said, though, I still refuse to be blindingly pale in the summertime, which has led me down a long journey to discover the best gradual self-tanners. The one that has ranked above them all is Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk.

In the process of finding a self-tanner for my fair skin, I've come across all kinds of tanning mishaps. I've seen awful steaks and blotches from foam formulas and no added color whatsoever from tanning drops. Some formulas leave my skin feeling dry, while others have left behind a gross stickiness—and don't even get me started on the state of my sheets after trialing one particularly dark lotion. Thankfully, I came across the Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk, and all of my tanning woes were solved.

Bondi Sands, Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk Body Moisturizer
Bondi Sands
Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk Body Moisturizer

The Bondi Sands formula is not your average self-tanner. Think of it as a dual-action body lotion. One benefit is that it intensely moisturizes skin thanks to aloe vera and vitamin E. The other benefit is that it adds a natural-looking tan with every application. Immediately after application, skin looks and feels healthier, smoother, and softer, but after about the third application, you'll really notice a glow.

I've tried my fair share of self-tanners, but Bondi Sands' Gradual Tanning Milk is the one I return to every summer. For starters, it's practically foolproof—I apply it daily after my morning shower routine like I would a body lotion (no mitt required!). On the third or fourth day of applying, I notice my skin tone looking more even and tan. Then around the seventh application, my skin has the kind of glow you get from a beach vacation. Compared to other formulas, the color develops slowly, as you need to consistently apply it for at least a week before seeing full results. However, as a pale girl, I actually prefer the more gradual results so I can achieve the natural-looking tan I want.

before and after images of brooke knappenberger's legs after testing bondi sands gradual tanning milk

Brooke Knappenberger tests Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk for seven days.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Its texture and natural color are what really sell this gradual tanning lotion. Some self-tanners leave a kind of sticky film behind, and you have to feel a little gross until you wash it off. Luckily, you won't have that problem with this Bondi Sands tanner. It absorbs lightning fast and doesn't leave behind any trace, only smoother, more hydrated skin. I don't have to worry about it staining my clothes or making me smell like a baked biscuit (IYKYK), either. The lotion dries completely clear, and it has a warm, pleasant cocoa butter scent that I find delicious, yet not overpowering.

If you've been burned by gradual self-tanners before, I promise it's because you haven't tried Bondi Sands' version. For a streak-free, natural-looking glow, add this lotion to your cart, and if you're curious about the rest of Bondi Sands' line-up, keep scrolling.

Shop More of My Bondi Sands Favorites

Salon Quality Self Tanning Foam - Ultra Dark
Bondi Sands
Salon Quality Self Tanning Foam - Ultra Dark

If you would rather achieve a tan in one go, Bondi Sands' foam is the answer. It comes in three shades for the most natural color and it's top-rated for its natural look and nice smell.

Travel Size Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk
Bondi Sands
Travel Size Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk

Don't lose your tan while traveling if you don't have to. The TSA-approved version of my favorite gradual tanner absolutely deserves a spot on your vacation packing list.

Technocolor 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam - Caramel
Bondi Sands
Technocolor 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam - Caramel

If you're worried about an orange-y undertone, Bondi Sands came up with a solution. The brand's Technocolor line includes four shades developed with different undertones so you can achieve the most natural look.

Glo Matte One Day Tan for Face and Body
Bondi Sands
Glo Matte One Day Tan for Face and Body

Sometimes, you need a tan fast. For those times, rely on this one-day tan. It works like body makeup to give you an instant shiny glow and an even skin tone.

Aero Aerated Self Tanning Foam - Ultra Dark
Bondi Sands
Aero Aerated Self Tanning Foam - Ultra Dark

For a tan that looks like you just spent a week in the sun, all you need is one coat of this foam. It has an aerated consistency, meaning it's ultra lightweight and easy to apply.

Easy to Reach Back Applicator for Self Tanning
Bondi Sands
Easy to Reach Back Applicator for Self Tanning

If you live alone, a flawless fake tan is not so easy—that's why I use this back applicator to achieve a golden glow everywhere.

Self Tan Eraser Gentle Foaming Cleanser
Bondi Sands
Self Tan Eraser Gentle Foaming Cleanser

The next time your tan comes our splotchy, don't fret—this "eraser" cleanser takes away your unwanted tan in minutes. All you have to do is apply it with a foam on clean, dry skin then shower it off after five minutes.

