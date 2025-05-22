Summer 2025 is nearly here, and with it, the rise of what I like to call the “hot girl glow” era. From spray-on shimmer to SPF that doubles as a skin tint, the body care and, subsequently, body shimmer category has received a glossy rebrand—and as a result, so have our social media feeds. In just a few weeks, Instagram will be flooded with pictures of sunshine, glistening skin, and legs—lots of legs. Radiant, gleaming, and fully on display. They’re practically the season’s standout accessory. Which begs the question: What is it about legs that captivates us so during the warmer months?

As makeup artist T. Cooper puts it: “Legs naturally elongate the body, and when they’re glowing, it enhances their shape, length, and muscle tone.” That light-reflecting sheen, she says, draws the eye in and adds a bit of sexiness. “It’s like putting a spotlight on strength and femininity simultaneously.”

As a result, I’ve been stepping up my body shimmer game over the last year. And this summer, I’m going all in to get the hot girl legs of my dreams. So over the past few months, I’ve been swiping, slathering, and spritzing my way through every top-rated body shimmer and tint I could get my hands on. Ahead, the 13 standout formulas that have earned a permanent spot in my summer skincare routine.

The Best Body Shimmers

The Best Body Shimmer Overall Patrick Ta Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil $52 at Sephora When it comes to glowing skin, no one does it like Patrick Ta Beauty. Besides the versatility of formulas (creams, balms, and liquids), each product is scented with the brand’s signature fragrance, which consists of notes like bergamot, warm sugar, and amber. My favorite of the bunch is the recently launched Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil , which has a silky-smooth texture that turns the application process into a multi-sensory experience. The end result? Radiant, delicious-smelling skin. Texture: Oil Shades: Two What I Love: Gorgeous packaging; Delicious Scent; Adds subtle warmth to the skin What I Don’t: Can be hard to travel with due to size Review for MC: “I loved Patrick Ta Beauty’s original iteration of this body oil, but this packaging is so much better because it doesn’t leak or get clogged when pumping. I use the bronze version, so it adds a slight warmth to my body and makes me feel like a glowy goddess year-round. The pump dispenser makes it super easy to apply, but I like to buff it out with the corresponding body brush because you will be left with sparkles on your palm otherwise. Coupled with the delicious scent, this has easily become one of my favorite body oil formulas in my collection.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing the Patrick Ta Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Body Shimmer Sunscreen Kopari Beauty Golden Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spf 50 $39 at Ulta If you’re on the hunt for a glow that practically applies itself, pick up this body mist sunscreen from Kopari. It boasts an SPF of 50, which allows you to be protected from the sun while you’re also glowing to the gods. Along with the lightweight feel of the formula, it boasts standout packaging, working as a continuous spray bottle. Texture: Liquid Shades: Two What I Love: Continuous spray bottle; Lightweight on the skin; Has SPF 50 What I Don’t: The shimmer is a little more apparent in this formula, so it may be too glitter-like for some people Review for MC: “This Kopari spray is my favorite way to apply SPF, especially on vacation. It leaves me looking glowy and protected from the sun, plus the continuous spray bottle packaging means getting the shine I want isn’t this big to do—I just spray it on and go about my business (which is jumping into various bodies of water and lounging under palm trees).” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Kopari's Golden Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spf 50. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Scented Body Shimmer Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil Sun-Kissed Glow $38 at Sephora This next pick is my go-to body oil that works with almost any beauty product and for any occasion. The tropical coconut and vanilla fragrance is subtle enough that it won’t clash with my perfumes, while the quick dry finish leaves skin feeling touchable and soft, sans any greasy feeling. As for the glow, it comes from micro-fine shimmer that offers a radiance effect rather than glitter. Texture: Oil Shades: Two What I Love: Compact packaging; Easy to travel with; Oil dries down quickly What I Don’t: Packaging is glass, so I have to be careful how it’s stored Review for MC: “This oil is so good that I gifted it to my bridesmaids for my wedding in Jamaica. It was the perfect addition to their dresses and left them looking glowy but not oily. The shimmer that it dried down to was chef’s kiss. There’s also a soft vanilla scent that works well with practically any fragrance you put on top.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing the Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil Sun-Kissed Glow. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Luxury Body Shimmer Tom Ford Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil $110 at Sephora Around 2016, no Instagram vacation photo was complete without the famous Tom Ford gold body oil. To be honest, I still see it as the product to beat. That said, I’ve fallen in love with the silver version of the oil over the past few months and am ready to start a petition for it to get as much love as its counterpart. The Soleil Neige Oil has a woodier scent profile, and the silver shimmers pop beautifully against my deeper skin tone (something I didn’t expect to love as much as I do). While the other shade is admittedly more popular, I implore you to consider this one on your next Sephora trip. Texture: Oil Shades: Two What I Love: Luxurious packaging; Dry oil What I Don’t: Most expensive option on this list Review for MC: “I don’t know why I never tried a silver body glow oil before, but this one from Tom Ford changed the way I approach body glow altogether. It’s a dry oil, so it doesn’t leave behind any sticky residue that makes me want to immediately jump into the shower. Still, the silver shimmers that it leaves behind feels, well, sophisticated for lack of a better word. If you have deeper skin, don’t shy away from cool-toned body shimmers—you may be blocking yourself from discovering your new hot-girl go-to.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing the Tom Ford Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Bronzy Body Shimmer Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil $36 at Ulta While some body glow products add next-level shimmer and shine, others make you look like you drink a full eight cups of water every day. This one from Sol de Janeiro does just that. It doesn’t have full-on glitter, but the oil itself delivers a healthy sheen to the skin that makes you look radiant from head to toe. It also comes in the brand’s signature pistachio scent profile, and there are two shades to choose from: a bronze and a champagne. Texture: Oil Shades: Two What I Love: Transfer-resistant; Smells like the brand’s signature Cheirosa ‘62 fragrance (the brand’s famous body spray that smells like pistachio, salted caramel, vanilla, and almond) What I Don’t: To enjoy this formula’s full transfer-resistant properties, it needs to be used on dry skin Review for MC: “This oil is the epitome of 'I drink my water and mind my business.’ When I use it, there are no other words for how I look other than radiant. I prefer the bronze shade, which adds a subtle hint of warmth to my skin. It’s especially needed as we make our way out of the winter months. This is one of the more ‘natural-looking’ glow formulas in this list, so if you want a formula that just adds a hint of something, start here.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing the Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Multi-Purpose Body Shimmer Refy Body Glow $40 at Refy While the original version of this Refy product was designed as a face highlighter, I’ve been known to slather it over my chest and shoulders from time to time. That's why when the body version came out, I immediately jumped on it. It’s simple, minimal tube packaging belies its absolute gold-standard body glow. Unlike many of the other oils on this list, there is no shimmer in this formula, but it leaves a glowy, gold sheen on the skin and will still deliver an Instagram-worthy shine. One swipe down your shin will give you the hot girl legs you’re looking for. Plus, a little on the chest and shoulders will basically transform you into Beyoncé, and who doesn’t want that? Texture: Cream Shades: One What I Love: Targeted dispenser; Can be used all over the body What I Don’t: Color can pull a little warm on very fair skin Customer Review: “I love this, it makes me so glowy. I use it as a highlighter on my cheekbones, bridge of nose, and above my upper lip, and it has resulted in many compliments on how glowy I look.” — Sephora The Best Moisturizing Body Shimmer Jergens Natural Glow Jergens Natural Glow Melanin Glow Body Lotion $10.99 at Target I never thought I’d have a “going out” lotion, but this glowy formula from Jergens has filled a space in my beauty collection I didn’t even know I had. After falling in love with the original Shea and Cocoa version, I discovered this one—it's the same thing, just with shimmer in it. It offers the perfect amount of glow for everyday wear and leaves my skin looking luminous and healthy. With summer dress season right around the corner, I have this in my bathroom cabinet for easy reach daily. Texture: Cream Shades: Two What I Love: Lotion consistency that blends like butter; Very subtle glow to the skin that looks natural What I Don’t: Let it dry fully, or it can transfer to clothing Customer Review: “Has a nice musky scent that is more on the feminine side. Adds a bit of tint to your skin and the perfect amount of moisture. Also has a slight illumination factor to it. Will keep buying.” — Target The Best Gel Body Shimmer Vaseline Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Gel Oil $9.49 at Target Vaseline was a staple in my household growing up (and has recently had a huge comeback due to slugging), so when they came out with a radiant line a few years ago, my interest was piqued. While it technically doesn't have any shimmer in the formula, the collection features a product called the Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Gel Oil , and it's become a fixture in my routine. When I want some added shine, I just tap a loose highlighter in my hand and mix it with this formula, giving it a custom glow. It comes in at a drugstore price, but the glow that it leaves is rich. It’s the lowbrow shortcut you’ve been looking for to achieve Instagram-worthy skin. Texture: Oil-Gel Hybrid Shades: One What I Love: Made with melanated skin in mind; Easy to mix with shimmer What I Don’t: Plastic packaging gets worn easily Customer Review: “I was impressed by the texture of the product, which is smooth and lightweight on my skin. Does not feel sticky at all. I usually use body mist that has a scent that matches the sweet smell of the product, which is my new favorite combination. Packaging is simple and easy to carry, with great ingredients.” — Target The Best Vanilla-Scented Body Shimmer Truly Vanilla Baby Luxury Body Oil $38 at Ulta Another silver shimmer option, this oil from Truly will have you smelling like a vanilla snack. Aside from the super luxe glass packaging that doubles as vanity decor, the formula traps in moisture thanks to ingredients like glycerin, which hydrates, softens, and soothes the skin. This formula can also be paired with (or on top of) any of your favorite lotions or body serums for deeper hydration. It’s a thicker viscosity, so I like to apply this formula at night so it has time to sink in. Texture: Oil Shades: One What I Love: Silver shimmer; Smells like vanilla; Has skincare ingredients like vitamin C What I Don’t: Thicker formula that can feel a little greasy on the skin Customer Review: “Firstly, this scent is absolutely amazing. It's sexy and sweet. The oil absorbed quickly into the skin. The glitter left on the skin is a good amount. Nothing overboard, which I was concerned about.” — Truly Best Solid Body Shimmer Dibs Beauty Status Stick Face-And-Body Highlighter $38 at Ulta Quite a few of the options on this list are oils, but allow me to introduce you to the first solid body glow option I fell in love with: the Dibs Status Sticks. Available in three shades, the product is essentially a highlighter for the face and body. I particularly like using it on the tips of my shoulders and my décolleté, down the center of my shins, and sometimes even on top of other body oils. It’s perfect for a targeted glow application and—of course—can be used on top of a full face of makeup without disrupting all your hard work. Texture: Solid stick highlighter Shades: Three What I Love: Easy to travel with; Can be used with makeup What I Don’t: Packaging can crack fairly easily Customer Review: “The status stick is beyond great. First of all, it will probably last forever! Very good size for the price. The "High Road" color is so natural looking. Will definitely be purchasing more of your product.” — Ulta The Best Glossy Body Shimmer Saltair Sunscreen Body Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $26 at Ulta SPF 50 is combined with a moisturizing base to create Saltair’s Sunscreen Body Oil. Available in two shades, a bronze and a champagne, it drenches the skin in a soft veil of glitter and has a floral scent (the notes vary depending on which shade you pick up). The formula of each colorway is a combination of moisturizing ingredients like mongongo oil (to enhance the skin barrier), kukui oil (to soothe skin and inflammation), and sunflower oil (to prevent moisture loss). Texture: Oil Shades: Two What I Love: Gel-oil consistency; Can be used on top of makeup; Easy pump dispenser What I Don’t: Slightly bulky packaging can be hard to travel with Customer Review: “This product is amazing! I have zero complaints. I normally don't wear body SPF because as a person with darker skin and as a male with body hair, nearly all body sunscreens leave me with a white or purple cast, but this does not leave behind any cast whatsoever!” — Ulta The Best Viral Body Shimmer Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen $38 at Ulta Infused with the brand’s beloved signature sunscreen scent—a viral combination of fresh, fruity notes like bergamot, pineapple, and sea salt—this shimmer spray from Vacation will make you look like a golden goddess. It has more of a shimmer base that you can noticeably see, and since it has SPF 30, it feels like an easy one-and-done to throw into a beach bag. Pair it with a beachy, fresh perfume and you'll look (and smell) like a sexy summer siren. Texture: Oil Shades: One What I Love: Has SPF; Neutral gold shimmer suits any skin tone What I Don’t: Not transfer-proof; Can feel a little greasy after rubbing it in Customer Review: “Smells light and amazing! Super beautiful, sparkly but not over-the-top shimmery glow. Smells like the air at the beach and sunscreen .. lovely product.” — Ulta The Best Blurring Body Shimmer Lux Unfiltered N°10 Blurring Body Glow & Shimmer $28 at Sephora Glow without spending time in the sun with Lux Unfiltered’s new blurring body glow. Available in one bronze formula, it highlights the skin while also blurring imperfections—a bit like body makeup, but without the heavy coverage. Plus, with the easy-to-use targeted dispenser, getting glowy skin has never been more foolproof. Texture: Cream Shades: One What I Love: Easy-to-use packaging; Universally flattering bronze shade; Skincare ingredients like squalane What I Don’t: Have to make sure it sets after applying to be transfer resistant, which can slow getting-ready time Customer Review: “This body glow feels as moisturizing as a typical lotion (which makes sense since it has ingredients like squalene and vitamin C in it), but the glow it gives feels like highlighter for the body. While other products on this list can leave your skin looking wet and glossy (which I also love), this one makes me look like I have the perfect tan—even skin with a slight radiance that screams ‘I just came back from three weeks in the Caribbean.’” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

How to Get Glowy, Smooth Legs Without Tanning

You'll see people on social media showing off their tans as a shortcut to glowing skin, but as someone who is practically as sun-averse as they come, I’m here to tell you there are alternative ways to get that enviable glimmer. “There are so many hacks to choose from,” makeup artist Christian Briceno says. Below, he shares some of his favorite solutions for soft, smooth, radiant legs.

At-Home Scrub: “Creating a DIY scrub is super easy and you likely already have the ingredients you’ll need at home,” says Briceno. Mix a half cup of brown sugar, a third cup of jojoba oil, one teaspoon of oatmeal, and 10 drops of vitamin E oil in a container. “Apply the concoction in the shower, and massage it into your legs in circular motions.” Rinse your body with warm water, towel off, and apply your favorite body moisturizer.

Why Are We So Fascinated With Glowy Legs?

Growing up in a Black household, it’s a cardinal sin to be ashy. It didn’t matter if I was bundled up in four layers and trudging through Massachusetts’s brutal winters, or if it was the hottest day of the year—my body was to be moisturized at all times. That being said, there’s something about glowing skin that has always been particularly attractive to me. But when it comes to the warm, summer months, what is it about a shiny leg that gets us all so up in arms?

“This body part is admired thanks to a mix of factors, like aesthetic balance,” Briceno says. “Legs that appear long, toned, and proportioned to the body are often considered very attractive. The way we move our legs can also portray confidence, an often-admired quality. Good skin quality also helps our legs look healthier and youthful, which are signs of strength and vitality.”

Meet the Experts

T. Cooper Social Links Navigation Makeup Artist T. Cooper founded Major Face, an on location beauty service company offering a full range of on-demand services, including makeup, lashes and more. As a Black-owned business, her mobile beauty agency specializes in inclusion, servicing diverse skin tones including African American, Mediterranean and Asian Skin. Cooper has also served as Key Makeup Artist for many of NYFW’s FW 2025 runway shows & presentations.

Christian Briceno Social Links Navigation Makeup Artist Christian Briceno is a NYC-based celebrity and editorial makeup artist. He has worked on top shows including Schiaparelli, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier and with celebrities including Storm Reid, Debi Mazar, Indya Moore and Coco Rocha.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more.

How We Tested

For this story, I sourced editor favorites and tested the best-rated body glow products on the market, narrowing this list down to the best 13. I evaluated each formula based on qualifiers like ease of application, longevity of wear, and efficacy.