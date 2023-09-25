Miley Cyrus Dyed Her Hair a Deep Brunette for Fall

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
With Fashion Month in full swing (we’ve checked New York, London, and Milan off our lists, and are off to Paris), it’s no surprise that celebrities have been stepping up their beauty looks. We’ve seen Naomi Campbell debut edgy side bangs and Cara Delevingne chop her hair into a mullet.
The latest celebrity hair transformation on our radar? Miley Cyrus’ new look. As it turns out, the “Party in the USA” vocalist, who has been sporting a two-toned yellow blonde and black hair color for the greater part of the year, has decided to embrace a rich chocolate brown tone—just in time for Fall.
Cyrus debuted her new hue when she sat front row at the “Gucci Ancora” show in Milan on Friday, September 22 in support of the fashion house’s new creative director Sabato De Sarno. If you just so happened to miss the chic transformation day of—fear not; Cyrus provided her fans and followers with an up close photo via Instagram.
While going darker for Fall isn’t revolutionary (in fact, it’s projected to be a big fall 2023 hair trend), it is a big deal for Cyrus. The hue is reminiscent of her early career—and not something we’ve seen her in since 2012. In the time since, the Hannah Montana star has rocked just about every hue and cut under the sun, oftentimes with the help of her longtime hair colorist Sally Hershberger.
The “Flowers” singer has had a platinum pixie, a mullet, a bob, and longer locks with gorgeous layers. Her color has been a mix of blonde tones, caramel hues, and even jet black. But dare I say this chocolate brown look, might be her best yet.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
