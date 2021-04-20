The 18 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums Out There

And yes, you need one in your skincare arsenal.

Skincare, hyaluronic acid
(Image credit: Getty Images, Francois G. Durand)
Tatjana Freund

By , published

If I had to choose one beauty pet peeve, it would be dry skin. For me, dryness manifests in flaking between my eyebrows (not cute), a total lack of glow (even less cute), and my skin looking dull and unhealthy (the opposite of cute). Normally, my moisturizer keeps my skin hydrated enough to keep these concerns at bay. But sometimes, even my favorite moisturizers can't banish my dry skin woes. That's where hyaluronic acid, also known as the ultimate skin hydrator, comes in.

What does hyaluronic acid do?

Hyaluronic acid helps your skin retain its moisture, which it can't do when the elements are dehydrating—during the colder months, for example. The benefits of hyaluronic acid go beyond hydration, too: Skin naturally loses moisture as we get older, too, so introducing an ingredient like hyaluronic acid can also plump the skin, reducing fine lines and sagging.

Does hyaluronic acid serum really work?

Yes—the quickest and most effective way to gift your skin hyaluronic acid is in serum form. But there are a ton of different hyaluronic acid serums out there, as you probably know. So you're looking for the right one for you, I hand-picked my favorites that target different issues—all while still giving your skin a dose of moisture.

The Simple Serum

The Ordinary - Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 30

If you want big results on a budget, this serum from The Ordinary is perfect for anyone venturing into the hyaluronic acid serum game for the first time. A common dupe for pricier options, this product contains pure hyaluronic acid for the no-nonsense consumer.

For Sensitive Skin

Neutrogena - Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

For anyone who's hesitant to use products that may clog their pores: There's no need to worry with this serum. This product is ultra-hydrating and perfect for anyone who suffers from breakouts and has to be careful about what they put on their skin.

For Fine Lines

Farmacy - Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum

Treating wrinkles can take time, but if you're looking for an instant plumping effect for a night out, this line-filling formula makes quick work. A cocktail of H.A., thyme extract, and vegan collagen peptides hydrate intensely for a smoother canvas.

For Dry Skin

CeraVe - Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This serum works hard to keep the skin moisturized even hours after it's applied. While some products offer some hydration but gradually sink into the skin, this serum uses time-release technology so you get those hydrating benefits all day long.

For Fine Lines

SkinCeuticals - Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

This one is an editor favorite, especially when the Botox starts wearing off. This blend of H.A., licorice root, and purple rice extract hydrate skin so intensely that tough-to-treat wrinkles like crows feet and marionette lines are plumped up.

Best for Plumping

L'Oreal Paris - Hyaluronic Acid Serum

When we age and lose moisture in our cells, it leads to drooping and sagging skin. This serum revitalizes those cells by giving them some much-needed moisture. The effect? Plumped, youthful skin that everyone will be envious of.

For Aging Skin

First Aid Beauty - Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum

This serum comes in a soothing gel texture that helps soften dehydrated skin. With moisturizing hyaluronic acid, soothing peptides, plumping collagen, and calming aloe vera, all the ingredients in this product help combat signs of aging.

For Flaky Skin

Payot - Hydra 24+ Concentre D'Eau Super-Quenching Serum

This French-girl favorite brand has been around for a century, and this formula is just one example why. Aquatic fruit and flower extracts give hyaluronic acid an extra moisturizing kick to keep skin hydrated for up to 30 hours (!!!).

For Sensitive Skin

Embryolisse - Hydra-Serum

When you're dehydrated, you chug water. When your skin is a dry, red mess, you slather on this comfy formula. This gel serum is slippery-smooth and is perfect to use with a jade roller for max effectiveness.

For Oily Skin

Glo Skin Beauty - HA-Revive Hyaluronic Drops

For the summer months, you might be in the market for more lightweight formulas for your skincare routine, and our complexion will practically drink in this potent blend of H.A., plankton extract, and firming sweet iris. It'll provide lasting hydration without messing with your makeup.

For Dry Skin

REVIVE - Moisturizing Renewal Hydrogel Targeted 4D Hydration Serum

You know that first, glorious sip of water you take in the morning after one too many glasses of cab? This calming serum provides the same quenched ahhh feeling, but for your skin. Aloe vera, cucumber, and chamomile extracts give the formula's H.A. a soothing kick.

For Dark Spot-Prone Skin

Tatcha - The Dewy Serum

Lactic acid can be a game changer for melasma left over from blemishes, and this formula delivers a potent dose of it to exfoliate while it hydrates.

For Fine Lines

Paula's Choice - Boost Hyaluronic Acid Booster with Ceramides

Plumping is the name of the game with this ceramide-infused formula. A layer of this will provide a smoother canvas for makeup.

For Mature Skin

Dr. Barbara Sturm - Hyaluronic Serum

This one's another editor fave. It's an investment, but Sturm's proprietary formulation of long and short chain hyaluronic molecules that plumps and hydrates skin makes it worth it.

For Stressed Skin

ARCONA - Hydrating Serum

With hyaluronic acid, Manuka honey, and amino acids, this serum plumps and protects the skin. For anyone who's looking for an anti-aging serum that also boosts the skin's moisture, this product is the one for you.

For Uneven Skin

CosMedix - Surge Hyaluronic Acid Booster

Along with hyaluronic acid, this serum contains niacinamide, a powerful ingredient helps even bumpy, textured skin. With these two ingredients in one product, you'll find that your skin is becoming hydrated and smoother with every use.

Best for a Glow

Ayele & Co. - Hydra-Boost Serum

When your skin is dehydrated, you might notice some dullness. This serum allows the skin to keep its natural dehydration, while also giving you an enviable glow. Plus, this product has the slightest scent of cucumber, which only intensifies the fresh feeling.

Best for Cooling

iS Clinical - Hydra-Cool Serum

If your skin is feeling irritated due to sun damage or dry winter air, this serum calms the skin while giving it extra moisture. Menthol instantly cools burning sensations, while hyaluronic acid protects the skin from future damage.

Tatjana Freund
Tatjana Freund

Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.