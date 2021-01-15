Today's Top Stories
Teleabortion: A Bitter Pill
This Celeb-Beloved Brand Started in a College Dorm
Attorney General Letitia James Takes on the World
How Marie Kondo Does Self-Care
The Most Hotly Anticipated TV Shows of 2021

Sephora Collection Just Dropped a New Foundation—and It's Just $20

Fifty shades of flawless skin.

By Chelsea Hall
best skin ever foundation
Sephora
  • Sephora Collection just launched a longwear foundation line.
  • The line is titled Best Skin Ever and includes 50 shades.
  • Best Skin Ever Foundation retails for $20.

    Sephora Collection just expanded its beauty offerings with its latest rollout: A longwear foundation. The foundation is titled Best Skin Ever, includes 50 shades to cater to all undertones, and retails for $20. It's "clinically proven to reduce signs of stress/fatigue over time, allowing skin to appear smoother, more even and more radiant," Sephora Collection's National Artist Helen Phillips tells Marie Claire.

    Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation
    SEPHORA COLLECTION sephora.com
    $20.00
    SHOP IT

    It lives up to the hype: The smooth consistency of this foundation melts into the skin and leaves behind a flawless second-skin finish. Plus, the hydrating ingredients aim to leave behind a long-lasting healthy, glowing complexion. It's super lightweight, glides on with ease, and smooths imperfections. "We know that the “no makeup, makeup look” is of interest to our clients, but they also want coverage-because we don’t all have flawless skin," says Phillips.

    Infused with a ton of skincare benefits, it's a great addition to your routine if you're looking to achieve an effortless glow while keeping your skin hydrated through the cold winter months.

