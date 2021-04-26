By now, you're probably sick of being told that you need to wear sunscreen, so I'll just assume you get the basics: Everyone needs to wear SPF every day, skin cancer can affect everyone, your cells will slowly die by UV rays, et cetera, et cetera. You know it, I know it, and your dermatologist certainly knows it. But the sun is creeping back into our lives, which means more time spent outdoors and more potential for sun damage and burns. And before you say something like, "But I want a tan!" or "Let me list the things about sunscreens that annoy me!" just know that I've heard it all, and am prepared to offer you a solution that doesn't include skipping SPF: Tinted sunscreen.

Sick of white casts left on your skin, are dying for a summer glow, and don't want that uncomfortable tacky feeling that sunscreen can leave behind? Let me introduce you to tinted sunscreens, the product that lies somewhere in between a classic SPF and a tinted moisturizer with SPF 15 (which, for the record, isn't the same as sunscreen). These tinted products offer the same level of protection as a standard sunscreen but come with a skin-mimicking tint so that white casts are a thing of the past. Instead, you're left with a more even complexion that is glowing and refreshed, sans sun damage. As for your other skin concerns, like acne, sensitivity, or fine lines, below you'll find the perfect tinted SPF that protects you from the sun—while healing your other skin woes.

For Sensitive Skin CeraVe CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30 $16.99 at ulta.com A drugstore and dermatologist favorite, CeraVe is known for the magic it works on sensitive skin—it's lightweight and non-greasy, and won't irritate your skin. This product comes with a pretty tint, to boot.

The Color Corrector Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 $29.00 at nordstrom.com Not only is this sunscreen 100 percent mineral-based, but it also color corrects to leave the skin looking refreshed and with a more even tone. That means no white cast—but also, the tint won't smudge onto your white T-shirt.

The French Shield Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Tinted Sunscreen $46 at nordstrom.com Say goodbye to sun spots, damage, and wrinkles. This French sunscreen protects not only against UVA/UVB rays, but also against pollution and free-radicals that can cause acne.

The Celebrity Favorite EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen $34.00 at dermstore.com A staple of every celebrity skincare video, odds are you've seen someone pull this baby out. This formula is great for anyone with sensitive skin, as it's fragrance-free and lightweight which means no pore clogging.

The Water Resistant Formula Australian Gold Botanical Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 50 $15.99 at ulta.com If your skin needs some nourishment, this formula contains skin-loving botanical extracts. This mineral SPF is water resistant for 80 minutes, so you can take a dip into the pool or ocean and still be protected.

The Matte Primer Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion $17.99 at amazon.com This tinted SPF is so supple that it can actually double as a makeup primer. It leaves behind a matte finish so anyone who's worried about looking greasy or oily by 5pm can rest assured.

The French Drugstore Find La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Mineral Ultra-Light Fluid $33.50 at amazon.com All beauty lovers know that French drugstores are a treasure trove of skincare goodies, and that's because they stock brands like La Roche-Posay. This SPF is a tinted mineral formula that is lightweight and blendable, and perfect for sensitive skin.

The Daily Corrector Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte™ Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 $36.00 at sephora.com Not only does this mineral, zinc-based SPF protect against sun damage and pollutants, but it leaves a glowy finish behind. Even though the tint is sheer and lightweight, it instantly perfects the look of skin so you might don't even need to wear foundation.

The Anti-Aging SPF Neutrogena Tinted Facial Moisturizer SPF 20 Sunscreen $8.99 at amazon.com We all know that sun damage can accelerate aging, and this sunscreen takes proactive measures to stop fine lines in their tracks. In addition to protection from the sun, this formula also utilizes retinol, antioxidants, and vitamins to restore a youthful glow to the skin.

The Moisturizing Protector TIZO Ultra Zinc Body Face Sunscreen Tinted SPF 40 $41.99 at amazon.com For anyone who associates SPF with a chalky, uncomfortable finish, this sunscreen might change your mind. It's formulated with hydrating vitamins and contains a sheer tint that gives the skin a dewy, glowing finish.

The Sensitive SPF SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield SPF 32 Sunscreen $38.00 at amazon.com When your skin is at its most sensitive, protecting it with sunscreen is even more important. This formula won't clog your pores, and is even gentle enough to use on your face after a medical procedure.

The Radiance Screen SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 $66.00 at dermstore.com If you're trying to achieve healthy, luminous skin, this SPF by SkinCeuticals will do the trick. It contains zinc and titanium dioxide for maximum sun protection, while also soothing the skin and leaving behind an enviable glow.

The Luxe Tint Sisley Paris Tinted Sunscreen Cream SPF 30 $180.00 at nordstrom.com Sisley knows a thing or two about skincare, and this tinted SPF is just as expertly formulated. It has a beautiful tint that leaves the skin looked refreshed and healthy, all while protecting it from sun damage.

The Sheer Tint PCA SKIN Sheer Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Sunscreen $50.00 at nordstrom.com This dermatologist- and aesthetician-founded brand has created the ultimate tinted sunscreen that never leaves white casts. For makeup lovers, it won't disturb your base or make your foundation look off in any way.

The Texture Improver Colorescience Tint du Soleil SPF 30 $55.00 at dermstore.com This tinted sunscreen comes in a range of shades for every skin tone. It's not just formulated to protect against sun damage—it also contains lipids, peptides and ceramides for supple, moisturized, and healthier skin.

The Soothing Sunscreen PETER THOMAS ROTH Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 45 $34.00 at nordstrom.com Anyone with sensitive skin knows finding the right SPF can be a challenge. This product uses mineral sun protection, along with vitamins C and E, and safflower extract to soothe and nourish sensitivity.

The Fine Line Eraser Dermalogica Sheer Tint SPF 20 Tinted Moisturizer Sunscreen $45.00 at amazon.com There's nothing more frustrating than when your SPF settles into fine lines and wrinkles and exacerbates their appearance. This product actually softens those lines, all while offering sun protection.