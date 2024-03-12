Rosacea is a bit of a medical mystery. Experts like board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi know what it is: "a chronic skin condition that causes redness, broken capillaries, flushing, blushing, and red bumps on the face, particularly on the nose and cheeks.” More than 14 million people in the United States have rosacea (including yours truly). Still, doctors don’t know exactly what causes it or how to get rid of it for good. But, there is proof that factors like skin mites and bacterial imbalances in the small intestine play a role. Super sexy, right?

Treatments such as prescription creams and purple light therapy temporarily soothe redness and decrease inflammation, but incorporating the best skincare products for rosacea into your daily routine is one of the most effective methods to manage flare-ups. Finding out what works best for your rosacea flare-ups is a journey—one I’ve been on for the greater part of a decade. Moisturizers for sensitive skin, calming serums, and soothing lotions with ingredients like centella asiatica and aloe vera are staples for handling rosacea at home. Ice rollers are game-changing, anti-inflammatory supplements can actually work, and one very specific face mask might soothe redness in a pinch.

Rosacea can present differently on individuals, but is commonly associated with redness and small acne-looking bumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no singular miracle product or lineup to cure rosacea for good. But if you’re looking for a sound place to start soothing your skin, read ahead for the best products for rosacea I've tested. I also consulted Dr. Whitney Bowe and Dr. Shirazi, two board-certified dermatologists specializing in the skin condition, for more expert-vetted recommendations.

Editor’s note: Rosacea is a medical condition, so over-the-counter products, like the ones found below, don’t have clinical trials proving they treat rosacea. For a true treatment, you will have to visit a board-certified dermatologist for a prescription.

The Best Products for Rosacea

Best Calming Serum for Rosacea Calming Serum $260 at Nordstrom I have a constant undertone of redness on the apples of my cheeks even when I’m not flaring. The only time I’m actually able to get rid of the rosy hue in its entirety is when I'm using this serum. Dr. Sturm has a medical background in anti-inflammatory medicine, so it’s no surprise she’s created a serum that is superior at soothing stressed out skin. Every ingredient on the INCI list is gentle and non-irritating by design, with a focus on restoring the skin’s barrier and reducing redness. Pros: Effective; Fragrance-Free Cons: Expensive for a small bottle Customer Review: “I have rosacea-prone skin that tends to flare more due to weather and diet, the serum has helped prevent and calm flares! It doesn't have a strong smell and feels great on the skin. It has a milky watery texture that is extremely lightweight and melts right in!” — Sephora

Best Irritation-Reducing Serum for Rosacea The Soothing Serum $275 at Moda Operandi A fun little perk of rosacea is that it oftentimes compromises the skin barrier—and therefore creates a nice stinging, burning sensation the second a product makes contact with the skin. Sarcasm aside, Joanna Czech’s expertly formulated serum is what I want on my vanity when these moments come to pass. It instantly soothes my problem spots with anti-inflammatory ingredients like pepper berry extract and gets right to work strengthening the skin with peptides and amino acids that can repair the skin barrier. Pros: Milky texture; Treats and repairs Cons: The jar doesn’t last long Customer Review: “Ever since I started using this product, it's changed my skin!! I typically have very red and reactive skin and this product has helped tremendously as well as hydrating my skin.” — Bluemercury

Best Supplement Product for Rosacea Heliocare Daily Use Antioxidant Formula Capsules $35 at Walgreens Hear me out: I’m not normally a supplement girl, but Heliocare has been one of the most effective methods for managing my rosacea—and dermatologists agree. One pill a day provides an extra layer of protection from both free radicals and sunshine, both of which can prompt a flare on my skin. Studies have shown that rosacea patients have higher levels of oxidative stress, and this easy-to-swallow pill has personally helped me to counteract the inflammation that comes with that. Pros: Adds extra protection from the sun and free radicals Cons: Not clinically proven to help with rosacea Customer Review: “I have always loved being outside and going to the beach, but unfortunately I always break out in itchy, ugly bumps which I presumed to be sun poisoning. I have tried every different kind of sunscreen imaginable at every SPF and always get the same results. I picked up Heliocare and I have never looked back. Since I started taking heliocare, not once have I shown signs for sun poisoning.” — Heliocare

Best Ice Roller Product for Rosacea Hot Mess Ice Roller $69 at Nordstrom Cold temperatures can be a rosacea trigger. If that’s you, skip ahead. Personally, heat is my biggest trigger, which makes cold therapy one of the best treatments. Enter: Lauryn Bosstick’s The Skinny Confidential Ice Roller, which is made with pink titanium to help the metal stay icy for hours. I use this religiously after spending time outside in the heat and I swear it keeps my flares at bay. And, when my rosacea decides to act up, this instantly calms down some of the inflammation. Pros: Affordable; Works for everyone; Stays cold for long periods of time Cons: A little heavy Customer Review: “My go to every morning. Gets cold and stays cold. I bring it even when I travel. Best thing to wake your skin up and depuff. Also helps when I have sinus pressure. 10/10 quality as well!” — Nordstrom

Best Redness Correcting Product for Rosacea Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment Spf 30 $54 at Sephora On days when I don’t want to wear a full-fledged foundation, but still want to tone down redness, this Dr. Jart cream is my go-to. Green and red are opposites on the color wheel, so it only makes sense that this mint-colored treatment completely neutralizes a flushed complexion. It slowly morphs into your skin tone, and provides a BB cream-like finish. As an added bonus, it provides a soft matte finish to the skin and contains SPF 30. Pros: Visibly reduces redness; Replaces foundation Cons: Will not help redness long term Customer Review: “I struggle with redness and nothing seems to cover it. When I tried this product I was amazed. Redness was completely gone and cover up a great daily wear or base for makeup !!” — Sephora

Also Recommended

Best Hydrating Product for Rosacea Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Gel (1 Fl. Oz.) $78 at Dermstore Designed specifically for redness-prone, sensitive skin, SkinCeuticals’ Phyto Corrective Gel has one main focus: hydration. It’s fortified with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, cucumber extract, and eucalyptus leaf, all of which are determined to soothe and calm irritated skin. It has a slight purifying effect too, making it ideal for those who have papular-pustular rosacea that resembles acne. It feels a little tacky on the skin at first application, but dries down within a matter of minutes. Pros: Hydrating; Good for all skin types Cons: Doesn’t work for everyone Customer Review: “Loved incorporating this into my skin routine. I've noticed this has helped with overall hydration especially during the winter, lightened my previous acne scars, calmed any redness and brightened my complexion. I use this along with SkinCeuticals Vitamin C and believe these products together are quite the duo.” — Dermstore

Best Cream Product for Rosacea Sos Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer $24 at Sephora A gentle moisturizer is a staple for anyone dealing with rosacea. It’s key to find a formula that is sufficiently hydrating, yet nonocclusive, which is exactly why Tower 28’s formula is one of my top recommendations. It’s non-comedogenic and fragrance-free (two non-negotiables), but the incredibly gentle formula stands out because it never, ever burns when I put it on my skin. Pros: Affordable; Doesn’t burn Cons: Might feel a little thick for some Customer Review: “Been using this every single day for almost a month because I always have redness/rashes on my face (probably due to the weather) and this product helps moisturize my face! So far I haven't gotten any bad reactions considering I have sensitive skin!” — Sephora

Best Makeup-Priming Product for Rosacea Embryolisse Lait Crème Sensitive Moisturizer $32 at Amazon Learning how to disguise redness and texture under makeup has been a years-long game of trial and error. In my experience, the most effective product at doing both is the makeup-artist favorite Embryolisse’s Lait Creme Concentre Sensitif. The silky lotion instantly soothes hyper-sensitive skin and creates a primer-like barrier for foundation. Complexion products stay on longer, don’t separate on the skin’s surface, and look airbrushed as a result. Pros: Fragrance-free; Non-comedogenic; Good under makeup Cons: Aluminum tube makes it hard to squeeze out all the product Customer Review: “This is by far THE BEST moisturizer I've ever tried. It's not thick, the consistency is like dewy lotion, you only need a little tiny amount and that should do the job. My skin feels very soft after using this.” — Embryolisse

Best Sunscreen Product for Rosacea Is Clinical Extreme Protect Spf 30 $80 at Dermstore $80 at Amazon $80 at dermstore Because sun exposure is my biggest rosacea trigger, having an amazing daily sunscreen is the single most important product I can use to prevent a flare. iS Clinical's formulation has worked the best for me, largely due to the inclusion of aloe, olive leaf extract, and vitamin E. The trio soothes and smooths my skin, while also toning down existing redness. And, added bonus: The creamy texture, which is available in tinted and untinted versions, leaves my skin with an incredible glow. Pros: Soothing; Protects UVA/UVB rays Cons: The untinted version might leave a slight white cast on darker skin tones Customer Review: “I have pretty dry sensitive skin and need a lot of topical moisture even in the summer. For a long time I didn't wear SPF because I was convinced it was always greasy and I hated that feeling of blocked pores. This both soaks in and feels super hydrating- with serum, it leaves my skin dewy.” — Dermstore

Best Azelaic Acid Product for Rosacea Naturium Azelaic Topical Acid 10%, Face & Skin Care Beauty Treatment $20 at Amazon $19.99 at Amazon $19.99 at Target Azelaic acid is scientifically proven to decrease redness and swelling in the skin, which is precisely why it’s an amazing ingredient for rosacea patients. There are prescription concentrations available, but this Naturium serum is a great over-the-counter option. It’s balanced with vitamin C and niacinamide, which provide additional skin-brightening benefits. It might be a hint irritating if you’re extra sensitive, so start incorporating it into your routine slowly to assess your tolerance. Pros: Good for swelling; Affordable Cons: Might be irritating to some Customer Review: “Brought down my acne redness and swelling immensely. Is helping to even out my PIH. I use 1-2x a day paired with a retinol serum (works with my skin and I can tolerate well). Seeing lovely results!” — Naturium

Best Exfoliating Product for Rosacea Azelaic10 Serum $79 at AziMD Dr. Shirazi's top recommendation for rosacea-safe exfoliating? “ Azelaic10 serum, as it’s formulated with 10% azelaic acid in a hydrating serum designed for sensitive skin," she says. "The formula doesn’t cause piling or leave residue on the skin, like many other azelaic acid products on the market." Pros: Dermatologist-recommended; Nice formulation Cons: Might irritate some Customer Review: “I have skin with a little rosacea, this has been so helpful to calm my skin and help prevent breakouts while still hydrating. I highly recommend, especially for people who do not do well with Vitamin C topicals.” — AziMD Skin

Best Allantoin Product for Rosacea Procure Rosacare Medicated Redness Reduction Cc Face Cream With Hyaluronic Hydrogel $12 at Amazon Procure's Rosacea Reduction Cream includes Hyaluronic Hydrogel, formulated with multiple ingredients to treat and calm rosacea including allantoin, vitamin E, cucumber extract, and licorice-root extract. “My patients like how this feels on their skin," Dr. Shirazi says. "It also has chromium color-correcting technology to help mask redness and even out the appearance of the skin.” Pros: Dermatologist-recommended; Slight tint Cons: Might be a little thick for some Customer Review: “As someone with steroid induced rosacea, it's hard trying to cover major redness from a treatment that stopped eons ago, but this stuff is the first cream to actually work! This is a godsend.” — Procure

Best Pore-Refining Product for Rosacea Exfoliation Night $79 at DWB “Rosacea patients often struggle with dilated pores over time, and introducing a leave-on chemical exfoliating serum can help keep the appearance of the pores, and the overall skin texture, smooth over the years,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe says. Her label's Exfoliation Night Resurfacing + Brightening Serum is powerful, yet gentle enough for all skin types. "It was clinically tested to be effective and well-tolerated, even on sensitive skin.” Pros: Dermatologist-recommended; Clinically safe for sensitive skin Cons: Might be too intense for some Customer Review: “I'm so thankful to finally have an exfoliating product that doesn't irritate my sensitive skin! Paired with the Retinal and moisturizer, Exfoliation Night has helped improve the overall texture & appearance of my skin.” — DWB Beauty

What Is Rosacea?

What should be a simple question is actually fairly complicated. The reality is, “Rosacea is not fully understood,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi says. Diagnosing the chronic skin condition largely depends on visible symptoms, including redness, broken capillaries, flushing, blushing, and red bumps across the nose and cheeks.

Rosacea is most common in women with fair skin between the ages of 30 and 50, but that’s not to say that men, younger individuals, or those with more melanin rich skin are exempt from the condition. “Rosacea is also seen in those with sensitive or reactive skin, with patients complaining that most products they use cause stinging, burning or irritation,” adds Dr. Shirazi.

What Causes Rosacea?

While the causes of rosacea aren't crystal-clear, scientists have determined a few factors that contribute to its onset. “Genetics plays a major role,” notes Dr. Shirazi. If anyone in your family has rosacea, you have a greater chance of developing the skin condition as well.

Studies have also found that patients with rosacea have an overgrowth of demodex mites living on their skin. Everyone has little mites living in their pores and on their lashes (so cute, right?), but those with rosacea have more than the average person. Such overactivity is thought to contribute to rosacea.

Despite the true cause of rosacea remaining fuzzy, doctors have been able to determine certain triggers that exacerbate the condition. “Environmental factors and lifestyle choices such as alcohol, sun, extreme heat or cold temperatures, spicy foods, stress, and certain products can trigger rosacea symptoms,” Dr. Shirazi says.

The difference between skin with an active rosacea flare and without a rosacea flare is drastic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Which Products Should You Avoid With Rosacea?

Harsh skincare products, particularly those formulated with alcohol or intense acids, will typically cause added irritation for rosacea patients. “It’s best to avoid astringents and toners, while exfoliating scrubs can cause more broken capillaries and redness in those with sensitive skin or rosacea,” Dr. Shirazi advises. High concentrations of vitamin C can also cause irritation.

Sorry, fragrance lovers: Even the best new perfumes could cause a rosacea flare-up. "If your nose loves a product and you have rosacea, your skin probably won’t. That goes for both synthetic fragrance as well as many natural ones, including essential oils,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe says. “Pleasant smelling ingredients, be they natural or synthetic, can be very irritating for my rosacea patients.”

The Best Ingredients to Treat Rosacea

“When incorporating new ingredients into your skincare routine, it's essential to introduce them one at a time and observe how your skin responds,” Dr. Shirazi recommends. “Rosacea can be highly individual, and what works for one person may not work for another.” That said, there are a few ingredients that most rosacea sufferers have success with.

Gentle Exfoliants: While harsh exfoliating acids like salicylic acid or glycolic acid might irritate rosacea, azelaic acid is a safe bet. “It’s dermatology’s favorite ingredient to treat rosacea as it helps calm inflammation, treats breakouts, and redness, in addition to reducing demodex skin mites,” Dr. Shirazi explains.

Anti-Inflammatories: Knowing that rosacea is an inflammatory condition, any ingredient that helps decrease inflammation in the skin is a win. Licorice extract, which has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, as well as niacinamide, are two hardworking options. “Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that helps reduce inflammation and redness, improve the skin barrier function, and decrease the amount of skin oil (sebum) that is produced,” Dr. Shirazi adds.

Soothing Hydrators: Calming and hydrating ingredients like allantoin, aloe vera, and cucumber extract all soothe rosacea flare-ups.

Mineral Sunscreens: Dermatologists report that mineral SPFs with zinc or titanium dioxide are typically less reactive on rosacea-prone skin.

