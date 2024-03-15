16 Beauty Products I'm Using To Transition to Spring (All Under $20)

Every spring, I love clearing out my wardrobe to make room for brand new pieces. So, it only makes sense to also refresh the products in my beauty routine. For instance, I'm trading matte lipstick for Elf's viral $8 lip oil, swapping in a pretty pink nail polish, and adding in a tinted sunscreen and luminous mist for a healthy glow. Want in? Luckily, you can get all of these picks (and more) at CVS, starting at just $7. Keep scrolling to shop my top products.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
-
TV Shows So Bad, They're Actually Good
Weird special effects, odd plot devices, dated references—and enough awareness to make it funny.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Despite Being 5,000 Miles Apart, Prince William and Prince Harry Still Couldn’t Bear to Attend an Event at the Same Time—Even One That Honored Their Mother Princess Diana
Their separate appearances at the Diana Awards were carefully timed so that William, onsite in London, had zero opportunity to interact with Harry, calling in from California.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kaia Gerber Is a '60s Goddess in Teal Blue
The mini dress flows like a waterfall.
By India Roby Published