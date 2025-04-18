17 Sweat-Proof On-Sale Beauty Finds I’m Stocking Up on for Summer
From glowy blushes to the all-time best sunscreen.
Sunny, hot weather calls for an entirely new summer wardrobe, and the same could be said for my beauty routine. For the new season, I like to be as easygoing as possible. That means slimming down my skincare routine, nailing my no-makeup makeup look, and favoring quick and easy hairstyles. My beauty cabinet is still in the throes of winter, so to prep for the warm weather, I'm tracking down some fresh summer beauty staples—all on sale, of course.
You may be surprised to know that there's plenty of summer makeup, skincare, and hair care sneakily on sale across the web right now. I managed to find nearly everything you need to create a post-vacation glow, from highlighters and bronzers to glowy blushes, all at a major discount. I also spotted my all-time favorite sunscreen, which I'll buy one or two of, as well as my go-to summer perfume in a bottle, both for 20 percent and 30 percent off, respectively.
Thanks to the discounted finds below, I'm happy to report that my summer beauty routine is now primed and ready to go. Keep scrolling to shop everything in my cart ahead of the new season, from editor-approved brands like EltaMD, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Armani, Maison Margiela, and more.
This is hands down the best sunscreen I've ever had the pleasure of trying. It feels more like a creamy, lightweight moisturizer rather than a sunscreen, plus there's no artificial smell or white cast. I'll be stocking up for the upcoming season, and that's a guarantee. Save even more with one of our Dermstore promo codes.
We're entering peak travel season, which means it's time to get your toiletry bag in tip-top condition. This set has everything you need for a perfect hair day on your travels, from shampoo and conditioner to beauty editor-approved dry shampoo. Save even more with one of our Living Proof promo codes.
The TikTok girls are obsessed with Drunk Elephant's bronzing drops, and it's not too hard to see why. They give off the prettiest, post-vacation glow without having to leave your zipcode. This set also includes the brand's B-Goldi drops to even skin tone while adding a golden sheen. Save even more with one of our Drunk Elephant promo codes.
I'm striving for the perfect hair day every day, and this hair tool will make that dream a reality. I can use it to give myself '90s supermodel blowouts or big, bouncy curls at home, all without heat damage. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla swears by this drugstore mascara. "I've used it since I was 13 and getting ready for dances at sleepaway camp, so I can personally attest to its staying power," she says. "Even now, it's one of the most pigmented options on the market." Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.
Dr. Barbara Sturm is one of those luxury skincare brands that never goes on sale, so if I were you, I would grab this serum at a discount while you can. Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender swears by it in her sensitive skin-approved beauty routine, so you know it's good. Save even more with one of our Goop promo codes.
Any time I want a quick moment of self-care, I throw on a sheet mask. This set, which comes with 15 masks, is made with fresh ingredients to deeply hydrate and nourish your skin, revealing a plumper, glowier complexion. Save even more with one of our Foreo promo codes.
Hydrated skin is a non-negotiable for me when it's shorts season, so I rely on this body lotion to do the job. Not only does it absorb quickly, but it also leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth, and with a glow. Save even more with one of our Kiehl's promo codes.
What's better than one perfume? Three! These Maison Marigela Replica fragrances are all editor favorites for their fresh, clean scents. Beach Walk is one of my most-worn summer perfumes as it smells like the salty ocean breeze. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
French manicures are still having a moment, and I, for one, am totally on board. For the warm weather months, I'm swapping out white tips for fun pastel colors like those on these press-ons. Save even more with one of our Glamnetic promo codes.
Why bother doing a full beat if you're just going to sweat it off in the summer heat? Protect your makeup with this setting mist, which sprays completely clear and feels weightless on the skin. What's more is that it keeps shine at bay and makeup in place. Save even with one of our Laura Mercier promo codes.
I'm all about easy, effortless makeup in the summer, and eyeshadow sticks are key to that look. These best-selling sticks are long-wearing, crease-proof, waterproof, and blendable. The pearly shades in this set are everything I could want in an eyeshadow look, too. Save even more with one of our It Cosmetics promo codes.
How gorgeous is this powder blush? It's the perfect coral shade for vacation, and it will add a subtle glow, so you can skip the highlighter. Rest assured, this blush formula is buildable, so you can achieve the coverage you want. Save even more with one of our MAC promo codes.
For the girls who hate foundation (it's me, hi!), this tinted moisturizer with SPF is the way to go for a more even complexion. It's a lightweight formula that hydrates, brightens, reduces redness, and adds an all-over glow, while providing added sun protection. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.
Because this liquid eyeliner is double-sided, you're essentially getting two eyeliners for the price of one—talk about a deal. Stila's liners fall into my favorite formulas of all time due to their non-budge formulas. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
If you want to try one of the most luxurious highlighters out there, try Armani's. It feels silky smooth on the skin and blends like a dream, not to mention that it leaves a gorgeous golden glow. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
Even those new to contouring will be able to blend like a pro with this ultra-creamy bronzer. You only need a little product to add sun-kissed color to your complexion, so this bronzer will last you a long time. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
