Sunny, hot weather calls for an entirely new summer wardrobe, and the same could be said for my beauty routine. For the new season, I like to be as easygoing as possible. That means slimming down my skincare routine, nailing my no-makeup makeup look, and favoring quick and easy hairstyles. My beauty cabinet is still in the throes of winter, so to prep for the warm weather, I'm tracking down some fresh summer beauty staples—all on sale, of course.

You may be surprised to know that there's plenty of summer makeup, skincare, and hair care sneakily on sale across the web right now. I managed to find nearly everything you need to create a post-vacation glow, from highlighters and bronzers to glowy blushes, all at a major discount. I also spotted my all-time favorite sunscreen, which I'll buy one or two of, as well as my go-to summer perfume in a bottle, both for 20 percent and 30 percent off, respectively.

Thanks to the discounted finds below, I'm happy to report that my summer beauty routine is now primed and ready to go. Keep scrolling to shop everything in my cart ahead of the new season, from editor-approved brands like EltaMD, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Armani, Maison Margiela, and more.

EltaMD Eltamd Uv Clear Broad-Spectrum Spf 46 (1.7 Fl. Oz.) $44 at Dermstore This is hands down the best sunscreen I've ever had the pleasure of trying. It feels more like a creamy, lightweight moisturizer rather than a sunscreen, plus there's no artificial smell or white cast. I'll be stocking up for the upcoming season, and that's a guarantee.

Living Proof Hydrated Hair Essentials Set (Was $74) $39 at Living Proof We're entering peak travel season, which means it's time to get your toiletry bag in tip-top condition. This set has everything you need for a perfect hair day on your travels, from shampoo and conditioner to beauty editor-approved dry shampoo.

Drunk Elephant Time to Reflect Bundle (Was $76) $53 at Drunk Elephant The TikTok girls are obsessed with Drunk Elephant's bronzing drops, and it's not too hard to see why. They give off the prettiest, post-vacation glow without having to leave your zipcode. This set also includes the brand's B-Goldi drops to even skin tone while adding a golden sheen.

T3 Aire 360 Air Styler Blowout Kit (Was $300) $250 at Bloomingdale's I'm striving for the perfect hair day every day, and this hair tool will make that dream a reality. I can use it to give myself '90s supermodel blowouts or big, bouncy curls at home, all without heat damage.

L'Oréal Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara - Blackest Black $9.59 at Ulta Beauty Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla swears by this drugstore mascara. "I've used it since I was 13 and getting ready for dances at sleepaway camp, so I can personally attest to its staying power," she says. "Even now, it's one of the most pigmented options on the market."

Dr. Barbara Sturm Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum (Was $255) $153 at goop Dr. Barbara Sturm is one of those luxury skincare brands that never goes on sale, so if I were you, I would grab this serum at a discount while you can. Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender swears by it in her sensitive skin-approved beauty routine, so you know it's good.

Foreo Hydration Vacation Bundle (Was $85) $55 at Foreo Any time I want a quick moment of self-care, I throw on a sheet mask. This set, which comes with 15 masks, is made with fresh ingredients to deeply hydrate and nourish your skin, revealing a plumper, glowier complexion.

kiehls Creme de Corps Refillable Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter (Was $60) $45 at Kiehls Luxury Products (Loreal USA) Hydrated skin is a non-negotiable for me when it's shorts season, so I rely on this body lotion to do the job. Not only does it absorb quickly, but it also leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth, and with a glow.

Maison Margiela Replica Fresh & Floral Travel Spray Set (limited Edition) Usd $105 Value (Was $78) $55 at Nordstrom What's better than one perfume? Three! These Maison Marigela Replica fragrances are all editor favorites for their fresh, clean scents. Beach Walk is one of my most-worn summer perfumes as it smells like the salty ocean breeze.

glamnetic La Vie En Almonds (Were $30) $27 at SkimLinks - glamnetic.com French manicures are still having a moment, and I, for one, am totally on board. For the warm weather months, I'm swapping out white tips for fun pastel colors like those on these press-ons.

Laura Mercier - US Translucent Pure Setting Spray 16hr $28 at Laura Mercier Why bother doing a full beat if you're just going to sweat it off in the summer heat? Protect your makeup with this setting mist, which sprays completely clear and feels weightless on the skin. What's more is that it keeps shine at bay and makeup in place.

It Cosmetics Celebrate Sparkle & Shine Eyeshadow Stick Trio (Was $75) $49 at SkimLinks - itcosmetics.com I'm all about easy, effortless makeup in the summer, and eyeshadow sticks are key to that look. These best-selling sticks are long-wearing, crease-proof, waterproof, and blendable. The pearly shades in this set are everything I could want in an eyeshadow look, too.

MAC Mineralize Blush $34 at MAC Cosmetics How gorgeous is this powder blush? It's the perfect coral shade for vacation, and it will add a subtle glow, so you can skip the highlighter. Rest assured, this blush formula is buildable, so you can achieve the coverage you want.

Clinique Moisture Surge Cc Cream Colour Correcting Skin Protector Broad Spectrum Spf 30, 1.4 Oz (Was $44) $33 at Macy's For the girls who hate foundation (it's me, hi!), this tinted moisturizer with SPF is the way to go for a more even complexion. It's a lightweight formula that hydrates, brightens, reduces redness, and adds an all-over glow, while providing added sun protection.

Stila Stay All Day® Dual-Ended Matte Liquid Eye Liner (Was $32) $24 at Nordstrom Rack Because this liquid eyeliner is double-sided, you're essentially getting two eyeliners for the price of one—talk about a deal. Stila's liners fall into my favorite formulas of all time due to their non-budge formulas.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Golden Glow Highlighter (Was $58) $40 at Neiman Marcus If you want to try one of the most luxurious highlighters out there, try Armani's. It feels silky smooth on the skin and blends like a dream, not to mention that it leaves a gorgeous golden glow.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer (Was $35) $30 at Saks Fifth Avenue Even those new to contouring will be able to blend like a pro with this ultra-creamy bronzer. You only need a little product to add sun-kissed color to your complexion, so this bronzer will last you a long time.