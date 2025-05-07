As we head into the summer fashion months, my capsule wardrobe has gotten an overhaul, and now it's high time my summer 2025 beauty picks get the same treatment. The thick, hydrating formulas of winter are simply too much for hot and sweaty New York City weather. Now is when I want to master my "no-makeup" makeup look and self-tanner routine to exude island goddess energy for summer—thankfully, Shopbop's Beauty Sale includes every product I need for my new-season overhaul.

When every product on my shopping list is on sale, then you know it's too good an event to pass up. This time, I have Shopbop to thank for my full cart. From May 5 to May 9, the retailer is offering 20 percent off its beauty selection, including editor-favorite brands like Vacation, Supergoop, Roz, Oaui, and more. Simply use the code BEAUTY20 at checkout and you're set to secure the major savings.

I'll be using this sale to stock up on all of my on-sale summer beauty must-haves before the season arrives. My list includes everything from gradual self-tanners and bronzers for a post-vacation glow to plenty of sunscreen to stay protected. For the rest of my Shopbop beauty haul, keep scrolling.

Tan Luxe The Butter Illuminating Gradual Tanning Moisturizer (Was $38) $30 at Shopbop Tan Luxe's Gradual Tanning Moisturizer is so much more than a body lotion—not only does it leave my skin with the prettiest glow, both instantly thanks to light-reflecting particles and over time with a color that develops over four hours, but it's deeply hydrating and works to firm skin.

Roz Foundation Shampoo (Was $39) $31 at Shopbop After hearing our beauty director, Hannah Baxter, rave about this shampoo, I knew I had to get my hands on it, too. She says it leaves her wavy hair "smoothed, supple, and perfectly hydrated for air-dry styling." Consider me sold.

Peter Thomas Roth Stronger Results Kit (Was $42) $36 at Shopbop This set includes an MC top-ranked primer for mature skin, which typically will run you $42, plus a plumping lip balm, so I would say it's a steal of a deal. We love the primer for its immediate skin-tightening effects that allow a smoother makeup application.

Ouai Wave Spray (Was $28) $22 at Shopbop I'll be replicating Katie Holmes' recent beachy waves hairstyle with this cult-favorite texture spray. A few spritzes on damp hair will enhance my natural waves without any added stickiness for that California cool girl look.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 40 (Was $38) $30 at Shopbop This is one of my favorite face sunscreens of all time, especially for wearing under makeup, so you know I will be stocking up now that it's on sale. It looks and feels invisible on my skin and allows for a smoother, more even makeup application thanks to its blurring, pore-filling formula. All of that with SPF 40 is a major win in my book.

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Kit (Was $20) $16 at Shopbop When I need a tan quickly, St. Tropez is the self-tanner brand I always turn to. I can throw this kit in my carry-on for whenever I forget to tan before heading on a trip, which happens more often than not. In as little as an hour, I can have a pretty summer glow.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow (Was $33) $26 at Shopbop These cult-favorite eyeshadow sticks will never not be worth picking up, especially when they're on sale. With their blendable, ultra-creamy formulas, even beginners can swipe them on without a problem. They're creaseproof, waterproof, and long-wearing so rest assured your high-impact look will last all day long.

Roz Milk Hair Serum (Was $52) $42 at Shopbop For summer, the less I have to do, the better, so multi-tasking products are the name of the game. This hair serum (nearly) does it all—it detangles, smooths frizz, adds definition to curls and waves, and hydrates.

Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops (Were $50) $40 at Shopbop Don't use your body self-tanner on your face unless you want to end up as a streaky mess. Instead, use these fan-favorite drops, which turn your favorite moisturizer into a self-tanner. You can customize the intensity of your tan with how many drops you use, plus it adds a boost of nourishment to your skincare routine.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Dewy Spf 30 (Was $50) $40 at Shopbop For the girls who hate foundation (hi, it's me!), say hello to your new daily holy grail. This tinted moisturizer with SPF is my go-to for evening out my skin tone with just the right amount of coverage for a "no-makeup" makeup look. It gets bonus points for its hydrating formula that leaves a natural, dewy finish.

Briogeo Style + Treat Dry Shampoo Puff (Was $28) $22 at Shopbop I keep this dry shampoo puff in my work bag for quick touch-ups, but I'll also take it with me on vacation. Its small size makes it the perfect travel companion and I find that its powder formula lasts so much longer than typical aerosols.

Vacation Sunscreen Super Stick Spf45 Face $16 at Shopbop A stick sunscreen like this is ideal for on-the-go reapplication. It glides on smoothly and leaves a pretty, satiny glow. Plus, it has a delicious, not overpowering coconut smell.

Shopbop Supergoop! (re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Spf 35 (Was $35) $28 at Shopbop When I do have makeup on and need to reapply sunscreen, this setting powder is a godsend. It only takes seconds to replenish sun protection, plus it removes excess shine in an instant, a huge bonus for oily-skin girls like me.

Ouai Body Creme St. Barts (Was $38) $38 at Shopbop You may know Ouai for its hair products, but it would be a shame to gloss over its body lotion. This one will whisk you away to a tropical island with its delicious beachy scent of dragonfruit, orange blossom, and tuberose while deeply nourishing your skin.

The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum (Was $46) $37 at Shopbop If you want glowy, plump skin before and after applying your makeup, this serum will help you achieve it. It's packed with natural, vegan products that firm, plump, brighten, and hydrate skin without irritating it.

Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Blush & Illuminator (Was $38) $30 at Shopbop This is another product I consider a must-have for the summer. On one end, you get a creamy, blendable blush that can also be used on the eyes and lips. On the other end, there's a cream illuminator that I love to use on my cheekbones, inner corners of my eyes, and decolletage for a glow. It's one of the hardest-working multitaskers in my makeup bag, and for that, I'm obsessed.

Stila Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner (Was $32) $26 at Shopbop It wouldn't be a stretch to say that this is one of my favorite eyeliners ever. With its dual-ended tips, I can draw whatever kind of line I want, and the line doesn't budge until I go to take it off. I could swim, cry, and dance all day long and I know my winged eyeliner will stay intact if I wear this formula.

Supergoop! Glowscreen Body Spf 40 (Was $42) $33 at Shopbop A body sunscreen that provides adequate sun protection, hydrates and smooths skin, and leaves a pretty, glowy finish isn't easy to come by, which is why this Supergoop! find stands out. You can bet I'll be restocking my stash while it's on rare sale.

Mented Sunkissed Bronzer $18 at Shopbop $22 at Ulta Beauty Just like the name suggests, this powder bronzer gives you that sunkissed look we all know and love. It's easily blendable and buildable so you can build up your tan, plus it offers just a touch of luminosity for a glowy finish.

Rms Beauty Cashmere Matte Eyelights (Was $29) $23 at Shopbop For those who prefer a matte eye look, this liquid eyeshadow is well-known for its easy-to-use formula. You can simply squeeze out a dot on your finger and blend it out across your lid—the effect lasts all day long and is creaseproof.

The Outset Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen Spf 30 (Was $44) $35 at Shopbop This is another favorite of Baxter's, who says she never leaves her apartment without slathering this sunscreen. She also says it protects against sun damage and leaves an undetectable, glowy finish—a win-win.

Stila Calligraphy Lip Stain (Was $25) $20 at Shopbop Lip stains are having a major moment in the beauty space right now, and I'm on board with the trend for summer. I love how I can apply this pen in the morning for a flush of color, then not have to worry about it transffering or smudging for up to eight hours.

