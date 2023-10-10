Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brace yourselves—another Amazon Prime-like event is here. Meet Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. While there are lots of reasons to shop the discounts this October 10-11, I’m here to remind you about the amazing blow dryer deals currently happening. Blow dryers are possibly the only hot tool I haven’t updated in the last few months, but I’ve found through testing here at the Marie Claire office that they can make the biggest difference in your hair routine.

It may feel like we just celebrated Amazon Prime Day in July, but the deals are back ahead of the Black Friday shopping madness. This is basically the best time to shop for yourself before you have to buy gifts for everyone else in your life—and what better way to treat yourself than with a fancy new hot tool that you can use for better hair days on a daily basis? Keep scrolling for all the information on the Prime Big Deals Days sale—like what it is and when it will be running—as well as deals on hair dryers and blow dryer brushes from top brands like Drybar, Eva NYC, and Hot Tools. Don't forget your heat protectant!

EVA·NYC Eva NYC Mini Healthy Heat Pro-Power Dryer (Was $40) $24 at Amazon Going somewhere? Shop this mini dryer from Eva NYC for 40 percent off. You can now buy it for just $24. The tourmaline-infused ceramic parts fight frizz from the inside out and the lightweight body of the dryer makes it perfect for storing in an overnight or weekender bag. Customer Review: "Great little hairdryer & travel bag. Only 1 temperature setting & 2 speeds but works well. I have long thick hair but with directional & diffuser attachments it’s not an issue. Good power & heat. A good buy" — Amazon

Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Smart Styling Infrared Hair Dryer (Was $190) $133 on Amazonx This sleek white dryer from Moroccanoil is currently discounted by 20 percent in the sale right now, bringing the price down to $152. Reviewers say that it's lightweight and works quickly even if you have thicker or coarse hair. It's equipped with well thought-out features like a nine-foot cord and a lightweight build.

HOT TOOLS HOT TOOLS Pro Artist Tourmaline 2000 Turbo Hair Dryer (Was $71) $47 at Amazon This purple and black dryer from cult-favorite brand Hot Tools is currently on sale for 30 percent off. Ion technology fights frizz and the super-powerful air flow technology dries hair in less time, meaning less heat damage. The addition of a cold-shot button also means that you can set your styles in place so that they last longer. Customer Review: "The Good: Ionic feature is saving my damaged, brittle hair. Love, love the low heat setting. It’s more ‘cool’ without having to keep your thumb on the cool shot button. Something I’ve been looking for and haven’t found til now. Not especially loud. Has a long cord. Nice color.The Not Great: A bit on the heavy side. Large. But it’s functionality is so good, I can’t get past that stuff." — Amazon

REVLON REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (Was $47) $28 at Amazon This best-selling under-$50 blow dryer brush from Revlon is 30 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just $33. Over 26,000 five-star reviews don't lie—this viral product has earned its stripes as a beauty routine staple. Reviewers recommend only using this brush when your hair is roughly 90 percent dry as to avoid damage from the heat exposure, but it's great for adding volume and shine. Customer Review: "I have thick but fine, wavy hair that is extremely heat sensitive. I have no skill with a blow dryer and brush, I always ended up with either a bush or everything just hanging limp, and out of patience because it took so long. Hair products just weigh my hair down and it looks greasy or flat. This dryer is perfect for my hair! I don’t need the heat, on my damp hair the cool setting is perfect, just enough pull in the bristles of the brush to hold my hair and plenty of air volume to dry and shape it. Because I only have to hold this one tool even my clumsy self can do it! I could probably go to the low setting also, but I had better air volume on cool and that meant no frizz! I have been wanting to let my hair grow long again (it is chin length with bangs), and with this dryer I really believe I can let it grow and be able to style it too! I was a little put off by the size of the barrel ( even 2.4 inches looked huge to me), but it works just fine. I am finally impressed by a hair tool!" — Amazon

Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System with Wide Tooth Comb and Non-Slip Clips $352 at Amazon The Shark FlexStyle is proof that you get what you pay for. This massive kit includes everything you need to get the perfect blowout look (that lasts) at home. It comes with seven different styling attachments plus a set of clips so your look can dry and set. With over 1,500 five-star reviews, this lightweight and agile little device is a cult-favorite winner. Customer Review: "I should mention that I am not a hair person. I don’t know all the fancy ways to do my hair. But what I do know is that I love this product so far. I immediately washed my hair when I received it so I could try it asap. I have wavy hair and I’ve been blow drying and flat ironing it for years because I prefer it flat. My hair was straight from just the blow dryer! I was able to use one of the brushes for some volume and I’m in love." — Amazon

Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer (Was $400) $300 at Amazon What's there to say about the Dyson that hasn't already been said? This best-in-class tool is now on sale for $300 (a rare occasion, to say the least), so you can get a professional-grade look in the comfort of your bathroom and in less time. While there is a bit of a learning curve, it gives you great-looking hair without much effort once you master the technique. Customer Review: "I put off buying this hairdryer for years because of the price and because I have never had luck with hair products that reduce frizz and create silky hair for me. I live in a high-humidity city, so controlling my hair is a losing battle. It dries hair fast. After the first usage, my hair was smoother and silkier. I forgot to put on my product, but it was still mostly straight (I still have those shorter, unmanageable hairs). And it stayed straight for the entire day and next day. I can't wait to use the attachments, but I love the narrow piece so much that I don't want to stop. Can't recommend enough." — Amazon

REVLON Turbo Hair Dryer (Was $25) $17 at Amazon Considering this dryer from Revlon was $25 before the discount, it's a pretty great deal at just shy of $20 after they took place. It promises to cut drying by 50 percent and has three speed settings and two heat settings. Customer Review: "I have super curly hair and most blow dryers either dry my hair out or leave it frizzy but this one was great. My hair was soft after drying and didn't feel like it was going to break off. I still had curls and no frizz." — Amazon

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR 1875 Watt Lightweight AC Motor Styling Tool/Hair Dryer; Rose Gold (Was $50) $34 at Amazon If you want a tool that lasts (so that you don't need to keep buying hair dryers every time they go on sale), this dryer from CONAIR guarantees that it will keep working for three times longer than other dryers on the market. Customer Review: "This dryer does not feel hot, but it definitely dries your hair faster and better than any dryer I've had before. It's also pretty." — Amazon

What Are Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Deal Days sale is a members-only sale for those with an Amazon Prime account. Based on how the regular Amazon Prime Day sale went over the summer, discounts will vary from category to category and there will be hundreds of daily deals that will take place.

When Are Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deals Day will be taking place on October 10 and 11. This is similar to Prime’s Black Friday Early Access sale from 2022, which occurred on October 11 and 12.