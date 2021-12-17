The 15 Best Hair Dryer Brushes
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund published
If I had to choose the skill I'm most proud of, it would be blow-drying my own hair. For context, my hair is not the kind where I can point a blow-dryer at it and it'll come out looking perfect. My post-shower routine is an hour-long journey of painstakingly sectioning my hair, wielding a blow dryer in one hand and a round brush in the other, and praying that I make it out alive. So while I'm proud of this achievement, it comes at a cost. Namely, my precious time and the muscles in my arms that hate me. Luckily for me, there is a solution: Blow dryer brushes. Shaped like a round brush or even a paddle brush, these tools shoot out hot air to help in the drying process while styling the hair. You just need one tool and one hand to achieve bouncy, voluminous hair—in less time than a normal blow-dry would take. Consider my mind (and my hair) blown. Shop the most dynamic blow dryer brushes, also known as hair dryer brushes, on the market right now.
AMIKA Hair Blow Dryer Brush
This cult-favorite tool from AMIKA promises twice the shine of your normal at-home blowout regime. Not sold? It also comes with three adjustable heat and speed settings and features a tourmaline coated barrel for fewer flyaways.
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
With over 100,000 thousands 5-star reviews on Amazon, this hair dryer brush has earned its spot as one of the most beloved tools for creating easy, voluminous waves. Its unique oval shape allows for even the owners of super thick hair to easy dry without the hassle of maneuvering multiple tools.
Drybar The Single Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
The baby sister to Drybar's classic Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush, this smaller version allows you to achieve salon-quality blow-outs at home. For anyone with shorter hair or desiring a bouncier curl, this barrel is ideal for achieving those looks.
Conair InfinitiPro By Conair Ombre Spin Hot Air Brush
This brush from Conair actually spins as it dries your hair into smooth, bouncy blowouts. It also features anti-static bristles so that flyaways will be kept at bay as you style.
Conair Double Ceramic Medium Oval Dryer Brush
If you have shorter hair and you still want a voluminous and bouncy blowout, try this oval-shaped brush from Conair. The shorter barrel means that even your topmost layers will get hit with a blast of hot air.
Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
This brush from Bed Head has a specialized oval design for maximum volume. It also comes with a mixed array of bristles to go all-out in that department.
Hot Tools 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout
Gold is a great conductor of heat, so expect this blow dryer brush to heat your hair in minutes. This brush even comes with charcoal-infused bristles, so it's great for second-day hair.
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Forget the rounded brushes for a moment—I'm here to talk specifically about this flat blow dry brush from Revlon. The flexible bristles won't snag on your hair as it passes through to guarantee a super smooth finish.
Sultra After Hours Collection Thermlite Dryer Brush in Black
Did you make the decision to get curtain bangs this year, after watching one too many TikToks? We've all been there. Anyone with bangs or short hair can benefit from using this slim styler to give volume back to cropped locks. Who says long hair is a prerequisite for sexy volume?
John Frieda Salon Shape 1.5 Inch Hot Air Brush
For anyone who hears "blow dryer" and immediately thinks "frizz," this tool will eliminate those fears–and flyaways. With ionic technology, this brush creates smooth and shiny looks, all without causing damage or excess frizz. Hello, Holy Grail!
L'ange Hair Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer
If you're dying to achieve bombshell-level volume from the comfort of your own home, the L'Ange brush hair dryer has you covered. With three heat settings, including cold air, this brush cuts down styling time and leaves you with enough bounce to make a Victoria Secret angel jealous.
CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush
If you're looking for a one-size-fits-all tool for achieving all the looks in your Instagram saved folder, the CHI Blowout Brush has you covered. With attachments like the paddle brush, oval brush, nozzle concentrator, and diffuser, ever hairstyle imaginable is right at your fingertips.
Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Dryer Brush
Shine, volume, and a frizz-free life are all this tool can offer and more. If blowdrying or even brushing your hair becomes difficult due to knots and tangles, this tool can effortlessly detangle those areas–all without compromising your style.
dyson Airwrap™ Styler
For the hair tool connoisseur, there is no product as illustrious as the Dyson Airwrap Styler. Though it's on the pricier end of the spectrum, it comes with every attachment needed to give yourself a blow-out with no hiccups or skill needed. If you've been waiting for the right moment to take the jump, consider this a sign.
Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.
