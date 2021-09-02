A weekender bag is a rite of passage. We're talking, of course, about a carryall that's bigger than a tote but smaller than a suitcase, one just roomy enough for two outfits, a couple pairs of shoes, and your entire beauty regimen. One day in your adult life, you wake up and realize that jamming weekend essentials into the gift-with-purchase tote you take to the grocery store is not the look, and neither is dragging your trusty luggage sets. Enter the weekender, which in most cases is affordable and deeply convenient. Another thing? A weekender bag happens to be a pandemic-proof purchase. Because while gallivanting to a private island to feel normal might be for Kardashians only, short treks to nearby locations are more COVID-safe. And the perfect opportunity to take your new overnight bag for a spin.

When selecting the weekenders below, we've considered style, convenience, roominess, and strap durability (most have both a shoulder version and a handle). And think about the places you're most likely to go. If you're sporty and drawn to skiing, hiking or camping, one with a waterproof finish might be for you. But if you're more or an urbanite, and drawn to brunch, breweries, and baguettes, leather might be just the ticket. As you peruse our selects, know that all of these got great reviews, are relatively durable, and look absolutely great in photos, both on and off your shoulder.

Vera Bradley Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag $63.00 at amazon.com This floral bag from Vera Bradley really brings me back to the early aughts—in a good way! It's available in 19 (!) other prints and colors too, if florals arent your thing.

Olivia Rubin Olivia Rubin Daisy Bag $125.00 at shopbop.com You probably have so many neutral bags in your collection, so why not opt for this pretty pink-and-green pick from Olivia Rubin?

Baosha Canvas Travel Weekender Bag $43.99 at amazon.com This Amazon bestseller has over 4,500 five-star reviews and comes in seven colors and prints.

Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Packable Nylon Tote $100.00 at nordstrom.com If you own a Tumi suitcase, you know how high-quality it is. This nylon tote is the same way.

Ted Baker London Quinsin Oversize Puffer Tote $195.00 at nordstrom.com This puffy Quinsin Oversize Puffer Tote from Ted Baker comes in two colors and comes complete with a removable pouch for your phone. Here's to never losing your valuables in the bottom of your bag again.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag $89.99 at amazon.com Sturdy leather straps support this canvas workhorse that will become a forever staple in your collection.

Marc Jacobs Small Traveler Canvas Tote $175.00 at nordstrom.com Perfect for quick trips, this Small Traveler Canvas Tote from Marc Jacobs comes in a bunch of pretty colors and is made from a sturdy canvas fabric.

July Carry All Weekender Plus $275.00 at july.com This black bag lies flat and has a hidden pocket on the outside with a magnetized closure, so your stuff is safe while in transit and stays organized once you arrive. No more digging through your bag to find what you're looking for!

FOSSIL Defender Leather Duffle Bag $398.00 at nordstrom.com This classic leather duffle bag from Fossil will look better as it wears with age, so be sure to take it everywhere.

FRAME Frame Recycled Weekend Tote Bag $298.00 at nordstrom.com I know, white travel bags seem a little scary. But this one is made from a recycled canvas material so it's super easy to clean!

Zara Reversible Split-Leather Tote Bag $89.90 at zara.com A reversible bag like this one from Zara pulls double-duty in your wardrobe. The printed side will match some of your outfits, while the plain brown side will match others!

RAINS Rains Buckle Rolltop Backpack $140.00 at freepeople.com A roll=top backpack like this one from RAINS allows you to customize the amount of storage that you get out of it. Keep the top un-rolled to access more space!

Glossier Sunshine Yellow Duffel Bag $20.00 at glossier.com Rep your love for Glossier on the road with this bright yellow tote bag.

CALPAK Luka Duffel Bag $110.00 at shopbop.com This waterproof option from CALPAK has a shoe compartment on the inside, so the rest of your belongings won't get soiled during travel.

A New Day XL Duffel Weekender Bag $45.00 at target.com This lightweight duffle bag from A New Day at Target comes in two colors, but why carry a black bag when you can opt for one that comes in this hazel green color?

Harvest Label Harvest Tourer Backpack $95.00 at freepeople.com Heading somewhere outdoorsy? Pick up this Harvest Tourer Backpack from Harvest Label. The unique triangular shape allows for more storage space inside.

Dagne Dover Vida Large Organic Cotton Canvas Tote $165.00 at nordstrom.com Never lose track of your belongings again, courtesy of this vibrant red canvas bag from Dagne Dover.

Loeffler Randall Aidy Duffle Bag $175.00 at revolve.com No, gingham isn't only for your clothes! Try out a gingham duffle bag courtesy of this pick from Loeffler Randall.

Mango Quilted Cross-Body Bag $59.99 at mango.com This hands-free crossbody pick from Mango even has a small pouch on the strap to keep your most valuable items in.

adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Studio Bag $140.00 at revolve.com If you prefer a sportier-looking bag, try this duffle option form Adidas by Stella McCartney.

BEIS Weekend Travel Tote $98.00 at nordstrom.com Actress Shay Mitchell founded BEIS to create chic-as-hell travel bags for fashionable people on the go. This cream-colored Weekend Travel Tote fits that bill, don't you think?

MZ Wallace Jim Travel Bag $295.00 at nordstrom.com The 3D quilted pattern on this MZ Wallace tote bag looks so luxe and will never go out of style.

Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender $88.00 at everlane.com A water-resistant finish and a slot for your suitcase make this weekend bag the perfect travel companion—or a great pick to use on its own.

Away The Everywhere Bag $245.00 at awaytravel.com Away's Everywhere Bag is that bag, the one you can't believe how much fits in it. Aside from its interior laptop sleeve and endless pockets, the outside has a waterproof umbrella pocket and easy accessibility for your passport and phone.

Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Overnight $365.00 at cuyana.com Three intentional pockets rendered from Italian leather, stitched in a woman-owned factory in Turkey? And pretty gold hardware? Sign us all the way up.

Mark and Graham Canvas and Leather Weekender Bag $199.00 at markandgraham.com This unisex canvas and leather tote is perfect for an overnight trip with girlfriends. It has an option for personalized monogrammed engraving, so you can preserve it for years.

Nisolo Canvas Weekender $200.00 at nisolo.com An idyllic fall weekend—manageable drive, foliage, cider donuts, etc.—embodied in a bag.

Baggu Cloud Bag $56.00 at baggu.com Like an impossible clown car that can fit 36 jesters, this seemingly reasonable-sized tote can fit absolutely everything.

L.L.Bean Utility Weekender Duffel $99.00 at llbean.com Grab your fisherman's sweater, dust off your duck boots, and get ready to lay into a lobster roll.

Madewell Canvas and Leather Fold Weekender Bag $175.00 at madewell.com What looks small enough to hold only the slimmest laptop can actually house all the wardrobe essentials you need for a day or two away.

LONGCHAMP Large Le Pliage Tote $145.00 at nordstrom.com A sturdy top handle and snap flap makes this tote super transportable, great for a grab-and-go scenario.

Paravel Leather-Trimmed Canvas Weekend Bag $285.00 at net-a-porter.com This sleek canvas bag is the perfect solution when you just know you'll over-pack for that overnight.