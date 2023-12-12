Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

The Promise

Balmain Hair has been around for nearly half of a century. Still, the launch of their fragrance tailor-made for hair (there’s less alcohol content than a traditional eau de parfum) didn’t enter the brand’s fold until 2016. Balmain's signature scent has a floral feel with notes of gardenia, jasmine, and rose—among others. But with the brand's 50th anniversary approaching, Balmain Hair released three new scents under the umbrella of the Heritage 1974 Collection: Vetiver, Cardamom, and, my personal favorite, Ginger.

The trio was designed by famed perfumer Cécile Zarokian, who has also worked on brands like Amouage and Masque. Each scent is unisex in nature, and comes with a long-lasting promise and scalp-friendly formulation complete with silk protein and an argan elixir. The mist itself is super-fine, leaving hair feeling weightless and any style intact.

Despite the allure of adding another pretty bottle to my vanity, I wasn’t quite sure if a hair perfume would A) work with my fragrance wardrobe, and B) keep my sensitive scalp in a healthy state. So naturally, I had to put the brand’s newest $177 launch to the test.

Why I’m Obsessed

I’m a high maintenance beauty girl and I pride myself on having a product for everything. Even then, a dedicated hair perfume—to accompany my typical daily blend of three other perfumes—feels just a smidge excessive. (That’s saying something coming from me.) Yet, when a chic trio of Balmain hair-specific fragrances came my way? Well, who was I to turn them down?

I did an initial spritz of every scent right off the bat. The Cardamom 1974 smells like soft sophistication. It has cardamom (obviously) with rose and vanilla compliments, as well as a fresh balance of blackcurrant and lemon. It’s layered and complex, with a sweet trail. Then, came the Vetiver. The experience with this one was two fold. At first smell, came the woody, smoky notes. But as it warmed up, lighter florals like rose, geranium, and lily of the valley came into play. The blend is delicious, but errs a bit on the masculine side for my personal liking.

It was the Ginger however that became my personal favorite. It’s a bit spicy, instantly perking up my senses. But it’s so much more dynamic than one note. There are musky hints, a bit of a gourmand sweetness, and even an interesting suede edge. It’s distinct in its composition—and doesn’t smell like anything else in my fragrance wardrobe.

As the days went by, I began using both Cardamom and Ginger in my hair. I started off slow, just a singular spritz a full eight inches away from my head. To my surprise, the mist was so fine that stickiness or a wet sensation was a non-issue. The particles gently fell like a blanket onto my hair, leaving each strand with a soft scent. It was more powerful than the lingering smell of shampoo, but not nearly as intense as my traditional fragrances—a happy medium if you will.

My scalp never felt irritated and my hair shaft never felt dry. I don't necessarily notice the scent throughout the day, but I always get a whiff when I take my hair out of a ponytail or hold a chunk up to my nose. Both hair perfumes play well with my regular fragrances, effectively adding another gorgeous layer to my ever-changing scent. I’m hooked—and I don’t care if it means my fragrance routine over-the-top.