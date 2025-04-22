With over 100 bottles of perfume to my name, smelling good is a task I take very seriously. However, dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a trendy new fragrance is something I do not take lightly. Sure, I love luxury perfumes as much as the next scent snob, but if I can get a similar smell on a budget, I'm all in. So, when I heard that Quince, the fashion brand known for its affordable alternatives to designer and luxury goods, entered the fragrance chat, I knew I had to get my nose on the new collection.

The key facts: Quince has released eight new scents, "crafted by master perfumers using the world's finest natural ingredients," according to the brand's website. They run the gamut in terms of fragrance families, too, from florals and vanilla-laden scents to unisex fragrances and fresh aromas for summer. Each one is priced at $50 and clearly states on the label the prestige brand that inspired it.

Quince's perfumes also come in chic, minimalist 1.7 oz recyclable glass bottles that fit right in with the high-end packaging in my collection. Plus, the line is completely plant-based and formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates—a huge win for sensitive skin girlies that find some formulas irritating.

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Quince Eau de Parfum Discovery Set. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I got my hands on Quince's (now sold out) Eau de Parfum Discovery Set and put the eight fragrances to the test over two weeks. Now, I'm not saying the brand's scents are a perfect match for the designer perfumes that inspired them, but they come pretty darn close.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown on Quince's perfumes and my honest thoughts on each. If you're a fan of Tom Ford perfumes or Jo Malone fragrances, you'll want to hit that preorder button, stat.

Best Quince Perfume Overall Quince Néroli Soleil Eau De Parfum $50 at Quince Fans of sweet, floral scents will want to have Néroli Soleil in their collection, especially if YSL's Libre is one of your go-tos. Quince replicated the designer fragrance's bold blend pretty well, but the brand's version packs a bit of a sharper citrus opening. However, you can expect just as pretty of a floral bouquet, with orange blossom and jasmine, that only gets sweeter and warmer as the fragrance develops. Notes: Bergamot; Lavender; Orange blossom flower; Jasmine; Tonka bean; Musk; Cedar What I Love: A bold, feminine scent; Great for date night What I Don't: Bergamot is a little sharp Review For MC: "Right out of the gate, I found this scent bold and feminine thanks to its strong jasmine scent. The bergamot leans a little too sharp in the opening for my taste, but the lavender works as a nice complement. The real magic behind this scent comes after about an hour, when it becomes sweeter and slightly musky. It's the perfect scent for a hot summer night out in the town." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Fresh Quince Perfume Quince Minérale Eau De Parfum $50 at Quince Imagine you're on a beach on the East Coast with the scent of briny sea salt and driftwood in the air—that's what Minérale captures. It's as light and fresh as can be, just enough to make you feel cleaner after showering. It shares stark similarities to Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, but some Quince reviewers have said it lasts longer, which is a major win in my book. Notes: Ambrette seeds; Sea salt; Sage leaf; Driftwood What I Love: A fresh, clean scent; Long-lasting; Unisex; Great for layering What I Don't: May be better suited for warm weather Review For MC: "One whiff of this scent and I was immediately transported to a cliffside overlooking a beach. It's super fresh and light, so much so that I've reserved it for wearing when I'm out of the shower or on sweltering days. I wouldn't mind sharing this with my partner, plus I bet it would make for a great base to something sweeter to add some salty freshness. Overall, Minérale may be one of my top favorites out of the entire Quince collection." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Woody Quince Perfume Quince Bois De Santal Eau De Parfum $50 at Quince Le Labo's Santal 33 is undoubtedly one of the It Girl scents of the last few years, so fans of the perfume will be happy to know that they can get a similar fragrance for more than half off. Quince's take on sandalwood is equally luxurious, featuring a blend of violet, iris, cardamom, and leather. It's not too heavy, smokey, or spicy, so it's an easy, elegant reach for just about occasion in any season. Notes: Violet flower; Cardamom; Iris; Amber; Sandalwood; Cedarwood; Leather What I Love: Rich-smelling; Unisex; Great for any season or occasion; Great for layering What I Don't: Longevity could be better Review For MC: "There's something about a sandalwood scent that reads rich to me, so this fragrance oozes sophistication. It's first and foremost a woody fragrance with subtle spicy and floral complementary notes, so it doesn't lean too feminine or too masculine. Instead, it's more ambiguous, so I wouldn't mind sharing this with a partner. It's also not too complex, which makes it a great choice for layering and adding an elegant woodiness to any other scent in my collection." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Fruity Quince Perfume Quince Les Cerises Eau De Parfum $50 at Quince If you thought fruity fragrances were solely confined to the body mists of your youth, think again. With a similar blend to Tom Ford's Lost Cherry, Les Cerises opens to a juicy burst of black cherries before giving way to a creamy almond and tonka bean heart. As the day goes on, you'll get whiffs of earthy vetiver, which lends an overall sexy feel to this blend. Just like the scent that inspired it, Les Cerises is a complex cherry perfume that gets warmer and creamier with wear. Notes: Cherry; Almond; Tonka bean; Sandalwood; Cedarwood; Vetiver What I Love: A mature fruity fragrance; Sweet, but not cloying; Rich-smelling; Great for date night What I Don't: May not be suitable for warm weather Review For MC: "I've tried my fair share of Tom Ford perfumes and Les Cerises holds up in terms of luxuriousness. While Tom Ford's is slightly more cherry-forward, I don't mind because what Les Cerises lacks in fruitiness, it makes up for in sophistication. The creamy almond and tonka bean pairs beautifully with the cherry to create a blend that's equal parts warm and sensual—I'd be as likely to wear this scent to cozy up in on a cold day or out on date night." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Luxury-Smelling Quince Perfume Quince Oud Rouge Eau De Parfum $50 at Quince Judging by the name, it's not too hard to see what this Quince fragrance was inspired by. Any perfume fanatic will recognize similar fragrance notes as the ones found in the iconic Baccarat Rouge 540, and according to Quince reviewers, the two scents are nearly a match. Oud Rouge is a woody scent that is brightened with saffron and warmed with cedar and resin—you can't help but feel like a million bucks while wearing it. Notes: Jasmine; Saffron; Amberwood; Cedar; Resin What I Love: Great for any season or occasion; Rich-smelling What I Don't: Projection could be better; Notes aren't very distinguishable Review For MC: "I'll admit that my first impression of this scent was that it smells expensive. If I didn't know any better, I would have thought that this fragrance belonged in a department store. It's light and woody, but not too strong for everyday wear. In fact, I don't find any one note competing with the other. It has the kind of ease of wear that makes it signature scent-worthy, and for that, I'm obsessed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Quince Perfume for Date Night Quince Jasmin Nuit Eau De Parfum $50 at Quince Imagine you just got all dolled up for a night out and need a finishing touch to complete the allure—a few spritzes of Jasmin Nuit should be that final detail before you head out the door. With lush jasmine, creamy almond, and vanilla, it's deliciously floral, sweet, and seductive, all wrapped into one fragrance. Aside from its energetic coffee bean opening, Jasmine Nuit is a close match to Carolina Herrera's Good Girl perfume. Notes: Coffee bean; Jasmine; Almond; Vanilla bean; Musk What I Love: A bold, feminine scent; Great for date night What I Don't: Coffee bean note fades quickly Review For MC: "I don't consider any going-out outfit complete without a fragrance, and Jasmine Nuit is the Quince perfume I would reach for. It's incredibly seductive and feminine with lush florals and a lingering creaminess that would pull anyone near you closer. I can't help but feel sexy and grown up every time I wear it, and I've worn the sample so much that it's nearly empty." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Floral Quince Perfume Quince Ambre Noir Eau De Parfum $50 at Quince Night-blooming florals contrast with coffee in this blend, which is just as dark and seductive as it is sweet and delicate. Quince reviewers say if you're a fan of YSL's Black Opium, then you'll enjoy Ambre Noir, and I couldn't agree more. The two jasmine fragrances are equally feminine with a bold coffee opening before developing into their warm, vanilla-forward base. Notes: Almond; Bergamot; Tuberose, Jasmine; Tonka Bean; Vanilla What I Love: A bold, feminine scent; Great for date night What I Don't: Projection could be better Review For MC: "Although not mentioned in the list of fragrance notes, I get a whiff of coffee in the opening, which I find to be like a shot of caffeine. It provides an energetic boost to this bouquet of tuberose and jasmine, otherwise, this blend would lean a bit too floral for my taste. If I smelled any woman wearing this, she would instantly seem more mysterious and alluring." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Masculine Quince Perfume Quince Côte D'azur Eau De Parfum $50 at Quince For those who love a masculine scent (or are looking for an early Father's Day gift), Côte D'azur makes for a worthy purchase. Think of it as a more affordable version of Chanel's Bleu de Chanel, with similar woody, citrus, and aromatic notes. It has a just-out-of-the-shower freshness that's suitable for any occasion. While it could work in any season, Côte D'Azur would make for an especially great summer fragrance thanks to its light, citrus opening. Notes: Bergamot; Grapefruit; Blue sage, Jasmine; Ginger; Amberwood; Cedar; Vetiver What I Love: Unisex; A fresh, clean scent; Great for any season or occasion What I Don't: May lean too masculine for some Review For MC: "Out of all of the Quince fragrances, Côte D'azur is by far the brand's most masculine scent, but that's not to say a woman can't enjoy it. Like Minérale, this scent is fresh and clean-smelling, and paints a picture of summers traipsing through Europe, albeit in a more manly way. While it's not quite my taste, I'd love to smell it on a man, and I can definitely appreciate its quality for $50." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

How We Tested

To review the best Quince fragrances, I tested each of the eight Quince perfumes over the course of two weeks. I then rated and reviewed each Quince fragrance based on the fragrance's notes, how long it lasted, and its overall scent as the day went on.

Why Trust Us

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

