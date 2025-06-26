I’m Ditching My Perfume Collection for Summer’s Best Body Mists

20 budget-friendly scents you'll want to spritz again and again.

Image collage of summer body mists from Glossier, Phlur, Lake &amp; Skye, and Ellis Brooklyn with white border
(Image credit: Courtesy)
Jump to category:
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I'll be the first to admit I'm a fragrance snob. There's something about adding a new perfume to my collection that makes me giddy inside. Recently, however, I've been noticing a shift within the scent space—body mists are everywhere. Over the last few months, my favorite new beauty products have been body sprays, and I'm convinced these easy-to-wear formulas are the it fragrances of summer.

Compared to eau de parfums, body mists have a lower concentration of fragrance oils, which results in a more casual, lighter scent and (typically) a lower price tag. What's more, the lightweight nature of body mists makes them an excellent choice for layering with your perfumes or wearing alone on a sweltering hot day. Essentially, a body mist is a fragrance lover's best friend in the summer, and brands have started to catch on.

Nearly every fragrance brand I know has come out with a body mist this year, and I'm here for it. From Phlur's new sunshine-filled beach scent to Ellis Brooklyn's fruity milkshake mists, all I've been wearing this summer are body sprays, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Whether it's a yummy gourmand or a fruit-scented treat, my favorites, ahead, are sophisticated, luxe, and delectable.

Beach Please

There's nothing like sitting on the beach with a cold drink in hand and a salty breeze in your hair. When you can't jet-set away to a tropical paradise, these body mists filled with sun-soaked florals and fruits are the next best thing.

Phlur, Beach Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
Phlur
Beach Skin - Body Mist

This scent has received plenty of hype and for good reason—Phlur managed to bottle up the scent of sun-kissed skin, salty air, and a hint of sunscreen in this floral and coconut-forward fragrance.

OUAI, St. Barts Hair and Body Mist
OUAI
St. Barts Hair and Body Mist

Imagine you're soaking up the sun on the beach with a daiquiri in hand—this body mist is that carefree feeling all bottled up. If you want to escape from your daily grind, a couple of spritzes of this tropical blend will do the trick.

Snif, Spray Tan Body Mist

Snif
Spray Tan Body Mist

If you love the smell of tanning oil, but hate the sticky feel of it, this body mist will be right up your alley. It's as nostalgic as can be with notes of banana flower, tiger lily, and Tahitian vanilla.

NOYZ, Salty Hair + Body Fragrance Mist
NOYZ
Salty Hair + Body Fragrance Mist

TikTok girls are obsessed with NOYZ, so naturally, its newly-released body sprays were a major hit. Notes of pink sea salt, coconut water, and marine accord take you on a tropical vacation without having to leave your apartment.

Fruit Forward

Fruity fragrances are having a major moment for summer 2025, and I'm on board. Back in the heyday of body mists, fruit scents were syrupy, candied blends. Nowadays, the fragrance family has gotten a makeover with mature and unique takes on banana, citrus, guava, and more.

Ellis Brooklyn, Lychee Milkshake Hair and Body Fragrance Mist
Ellis Brooklyn
Lychee Milkshake Hair and Body Fragrance Mist

Ellis Brooklyn came to play with its line-up of fruity milkshake-inspired body mists. My personal favorite is Lychee Milkshake, a fun and sugary blast of creamy lychee, violeta orchid, and sandalwood.

Ceremonia, Guava Perfume Hair & Body Mist
Ceremonia
Guava Perfume Hair & Body Mist

It will be a guava-girl summer with this mist in your rotation. Aside from its refreshing fruity scent, the best thing about this pick is that it's alcohol-free, meaning it won't dry out your skin, plus you won't have to worry about an increased risk of sunburn.

Josie Maran, Topless Tangerine - Body + Hair Fragrance Mist With 100% Natural Scents
Josie Maran
Topless Tangerine - Body + Hair Fragrance Mist

Josie Maran's body butters are top-notch, so I obviously had to have a body mist version of my favorite scent. Topless Tangerine is a bright, fresh, and juicy burst of citrus that later grows into a yummy orange dreamsicle fragrance.

BROWN GIRL Jane, Lu'au Hair and Body Mist
BROWN GIRL Jane
Lu'au Hair and Body Mist

A piña colada is my favorite vacation drink, and now I can smell just like one. Creamy banana is the star of the show in this tropical blend, while lei flower and sandalwood add the warmth of golden hour.

Sweet Somethings

I'm a gourmand lover through and through, so hot weather doesn't stop me from craving something sweet. However, I do reach for a different kind of sweet scent in the summer. Instead of heavy, cloying scents, I love a lighter, layerable vanilla, pistachio, or even marshmallow mist to play nicely with my other perfumes.

Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist

Phlur
Vanilla Skin - Body Mist

No matter the season, weather, or occasion, you can always catch me spraying this mist. Consider it as a mature vanilla that instantly adds more warmth and a dash of sweetness to any perfume you layer underneath it.

Sol de Janeiro, Cheirosa 62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro
Cheirosa 62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Perfume Mist

An oldie but a goodie, Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa 62 will always be that girl of body mists. Its blend of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla sounds like a toothache, but instead it's a not-too-sweet scent that will whisk you away to a tropical island.

Ellis Brooklyn, Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist (Was $38)

Ellis Brooklyn
Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist

I'm a firm believer in layering perfumes, and this trendy marshmallow pick is one of my favorite toppers ever. With marshmallow and vanilla orchid, it adds a fun fluffiness to your scent combo, without feeling too heavy or sweet.

KAYALI, Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Body Spray
KAYALI
Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Body Spray

Whoever said gourmands don't belong in the summer clearly has never tried this body mist. This pistachio fragrance is sweet and deliciously nutty, yet it still feels light enough to wear during the hottest summer days.

Fresh and Light

Sometimes when the weather is downright hellish (like New York City's heatwave), I don't even want to wear perfume, which is where a fresh-smelling body mist comes in. These fragrances are light, airy, and just add a little bit of oomph to your natural scent.

Byredo , Blanche Body Mist

Byredo
Blanche Body Mist

If you love the smell of freshly cleaned sheets, this Byredo mist is just that. It's just the kind of scent you want to wear after a shower—fresh, light, and squeaky clean.

Lake & Skye, 333 Sheer Fig + Salt Hair & Body Mist
Lake & Skye
333 Sheer Fig + Salt Hair & Body Mist

I've been seeing these new Lake & Skye mists all over TikTok, and I can confidently say they live up to the hype. My favorite of the bunch is this light blend of sparkling grapefruit blossom, clary sage, and bergamot. The yummy salted fig heart note is what makes this mist a stand out in my collection.

Jo Malone London, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Mist
Jo Malone London
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Mist

If you don't want to splurge on the full-size Jo Malone London perfume, I promise the body mist is just as good. This cult-favorite scent is as fresh as can be with sea salt, sage, and ambrette seeds. If you bottled up salty air on a coastal cliffside, it would be this mist.

Glossier, Body Spritz - Sandstone

Glossier
Body Spritz - Sandstone

Glossier took a detour from its skin-enhancing perfumes and created light, easy-going body mists and I'm happy to report they are seriously good. On extra hot days, I've been reaching for Sandstone, a green, aromatic mix fig leaf, sage, and geranium. Somehow, I feel cooler (both literally and visually) every time I wear it.

Floral Favorites

Floral fragrances are a classic no matter the season. When I want to feel my most feminine self, I reach for one of the scents below. With interesting blends of rose, jasmine, and orange blossom, these body mists will have you feeling like a garden incarnate (and not like a grandmother).

Saltair, Fine Fragrance Body Mist - Santal Bloom

Saltair
Fine Fragrance Body Mist - Santal Bloom

The Saltair body mists are proof that a scent doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg to smell amazing. In Santal Bloom, sundrenched florals and sandalwood make the perfect pairing as this scent wraps you in a warm, floral hug.

SALT & STONE, Body Fragrance Mist - Black Rose & Oud

SALT & STONE
Body Fragrance Mist - Black Rose & Oud

If you thought rose perfumes were grandmotherly, think again. Salt & Stone, one of my favorite body care brands, released Rose & Oud and changed my stance on the popular flower forever. It's a darker, earthier take on rose, and I feel instantly grounded anytime I wear it.

Glossier, Body Spritz - Orange Blossom Neroli
Glossier
Body Spritz - Orange Blossom Neroli

Glossier's body mists are so nice, I had to include them twice. To put it simply, Orange Blossom Neroli is my dream summer fragrance—it's light and refreshing with a touch of citrus, while the neroli has me imagining I'm traipsing through an Sicilian orange grove.

Maison Louis Marie, Fleur De La Passion Hair and Body Mist
Maison Louis Marie
Fleur De La Passion Hair and Body Mist

A fruity floral scent just feels right in the summer, and this one has been on my mind ever since it was released. The combination of pink grapefruit, mandarin bloom, and jasmine was practically made for dates on hot summer nights.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.