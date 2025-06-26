I’m Ditching My Perfume Collection for Summer’s Best Body Mists
20 budget-friendly scents you'll want to spritz again and again.
I'll be the first to admit I'm a fragrance snob. There's something about adding a new perfume to my collection that makes me giddy inside. Recently, however, I've been noticing a shift within the scent space—body mists are everywhere. Over the last few months, my favorite new beauty products have been body sprays, and I'm convinced these easy-to-wear formulas are the it fragrances of summer.
Compared to eau de parfums, body mists have a lower concentration of fragrance oils, which results in a more casual, lighter scent and (typically) a lower price tag. What's more, the lightweight nature of body mists makes them an excellent choice for layering with your perfumes or wearing alone on a sweltering hot day. Essentially, a body mist is a fragrance lover's best friend in the summer, and brands have started to catch on.
Nearly every fragrance brand I know has come out with a body mist this year, and I'm here for it. From Phlur's new sunshine-filled beach scent to Ellis Brooklyn's fruity milkshake mists, all I've been wearing this summer are body sprays, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Whether it's a yummy gourmand or a fruit-scented treat, my favorites, ahead, are sophisticated, luxe, and delectable.
Beach Please
There's nothing like sitting on the beach with a cold drink in hand and a salty breeze in your hair. When you can't jet-set away to a tropical paradise, these body mists filled with sun-soaked florals and fruits are the next best thing.
This scent has received plenty of hype and for good reason—Phlur managed to bottle up the scent of sun-kissed skin, salty air, and a hint of sunscreen in this floral and coconut-forward fragrance.
If you love the smell of tanning oil, but hate the sticky feel of it, this body mist will be right up your alley. It's as nostalgic as can be with notes of banana flower, tiger lily, and Tahitian vanilla.
Fruit Forward
Fruity fragrances are having a major moment for summer 2025, and I'm on board. Back in the heyday of body mists, fruit scents were syrupy, candied blends. Nowadays, the fragrance family has gotten a makeover with mature and unique takes on banana, citrus, guava, and more.
It will be a guava-girl summer with this mist in your rotation. Aside from its refreshing fruity scent, the best thing about this pick is that it's alcohol-free, meaning it won't dry out your skin, plus you won't have to worry about an increased risk of sunburn.
Sweet Somethings
I'm a gourmand lover through and through, so hot weather doesn't stop me from craving something sweet. However, I do reach for a different kind of sweet scent in the summer. Instead of heavy, cloying scents, I love a lighter, layerable vanilla, pistachio, or even marshmallow mist to play nicely with my other perfumes.
An oldie but a goodie, Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa 62 will always be that girl of body mists. Its blend of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla sounds like a toothache, but instead it's a not-too-sweet scent that will whisk you away to a tropical island.
Fresh and Light
Sometimes when the weather is downright hellish (like New York City's heatwave), I don't even want to wear perfume, which is where a fresh-smelling body mist comes in. These fragrances are light, airy, and just add a little bit of oomph to your natural scent.
I've been seeing these new Lake & Skye mists all over TikTok, and I can confidently say they live up to the hype. My favorite of the bunch is this light blend of sparkling grapefruit blossom, clary sage, and bergamot. The yummy salted fig heart note is what makes this mist a stand out in my collection.
If you don't want to splurge on the full-size Jo Malone London perfume, I promise the body mist is just as good. This cult-favorite scent is as fresh as can be with sea salt, sage, and ambrette seeds. If you bottled up salty air on a coastal cliffside, it would be this mist.
Glossier took a detour from its skin-enhancing perfumes and created light, easy-going body mists and I'm happy to report they are seriously good. On extra hot days, I've been reaching for Sandstone, a green, aromatic mix fig leaf, sage, and geranium. Somehow, I feel cooler (both literally and visually) every time I wear it.
Floral Favorites
Floral fragrances are a classic no matter the season. When I want to feel my most feminine self, I reach for one of the scents below. With interesting blends of rose, jasmine, and orange blossom, these body mists will have you feeling like a garden incarnate (and not like a grandmother).
If you thought rose perfumes were grandmotherly, think again. Salt & Stone, one of my favorite body care brands, released Rose & Oud and changed my stance on the popular flower forever. It's a darker, earthier take on rose, and I feel instantly grounded anytime I wear it.
Glossier's body mists are so nice, I had to include them twice. To put it simply, Orange Blossom Neroli is my dream summer fragrance—it's light and refreshing with a touch of citrus, while the neroli has me imagining I'm traipsing through an Sicilian orange grove.
