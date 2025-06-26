I'll be the first to admit I'm a fragrance snob. There's something about adding a new perfume to my collection that makes me giddy inside. Recently, however, I've been noticing a shift within the scent space—body mists are everywhere. Over the last few months, my favorite new beauty products have been body sprays, and I'm convinced these easy-to-wear formulas are the it fragrances of summer.

Compared to eau de parfums, body mists have a lower concentration of fragrance oils, which results in a more casual, lighter scent and (typically) a lower price tag. What's more, the lightweight nature of body mists makes them an excellent choice for layering with your perfumes or wearing alone on a sweltering hot day. Essentially, a body mist is a fragrance lover's best friend in the summer, and brands have started to catch on.

Nearly every fragrance brand I know has come out with a body mist this year, and I'm here for it. From Phlur's new sunshine-filled beach scent to Ellis Brooklyn's fruity milkshake mists, all I've been wearing this summer are body sprays, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Whether it's a yummy gourmand or a fruit-scented treat, my favorites, ahead, are sophisticated, luxe, and delectable.

Beach Please

There's nothing like sitting on the beach with a cold drink in hand and a salty breeze in your hair. When you can't jet-set away to a tropical paradise, these body mists filled with sun-soaked florals and fruits are the next best thing.

Fruit Forward

Fruity fragrances are having a major moment for summer 2025, and I'm on board. Back in the heyday of body mists, fruit scents were syrupy, candied blends. Nowadays, the fragrance family has gotten a makeover with mature and unique takes on banana, citrus, guava, and more.

Ellis Brooklyn Lychee Milkshake Hair and Body Fragrance Mist $35 at Ulta Ellis Brooklyn came to play with its line-up of fruity milkshake-inspired body mists. My personal favorite is Lychee Milkshake, a fun and sugary blast of creamy lychee, violeta orchid, and sandalwood. Ceremonia Guava Perfume Hair & Body Mist $38 at Sephora It will be a guava-girl summer with this mist in your rotation. Aside from its refreshing fruity scent, the best thing about this pick is that it's alcohol-free, meaning it won't dry out your skin, plus you won't have to worry about an increased risk of sunburn. Josie Maran Topless Tangerine - Body + Hair Fragrance Mist $26 at Sephora Josie Maran's body butters are top-notch, so I obviously had to have a body mist version of my favorite scent. Topless Tangerine is a bright, fresh, and juicy burst of citrus that later grows into a yummy orange dreamsicle fragrance. BROWN GIRL Jane Lu'au Hair and Body Mist $40 at Sephora A piña colada is my favorite vacation drink, and now I can smell just like one. Creamy banana is the star of the show in this tropical blend, while lei flower and sandalwood add the warmth of golden hour.

Sweet Somethings

I'm a gourmand lover through and through, so hot weather doesn't stop me from craving something sweet. However, I do reach for a different kind of sweet scent in the summer. Instead of heavy, cloying scents, I love a lighter, layerable vanilla, pistachio, or even marshmallow mist to play nicely with my other perfumes.

Phlur Vanilla Skin - Body Mist $38 at PHLUR No matter the season, weather, or occasion, you can always catch me spraying this mist. Consider it as a mature vanilla that instantly adds more warmth and a dash of sweetness to any perfume you layer underneath it. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Perfume Mist $38 at Ulta Beauty An oldie but a goodie, Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa 62 will always be that girl of body mists. Its blend of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla sounds like a toothache, but instead it's a not-too-sweet scent that will whisk you away to a tropical island. Ellis Brooklyn Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist $48 at Ulta I'm a firm believer in layering perfumes, and this trendy marshmallow pick is one of my favorite toppers ever. With marshmallow and vanilla orchid, it adds a fun fluffiness to your scent combo, without feeling too heavy or sweet. KAYALI Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Body Spray $45 at Sephora Whoever said gourmands don't belong in the summer clearly has never tried this body mist. This pistachio fragrance is sweet and deliciously nutty, yet it still feels light enough to wear during the hottest summer days.

Fresh and Light

Sometimes when the weather is downright hellish (like New York City's heatwave), I don't even want to wear perfume, which is where a fresh-smelling body mist comes in. These fragrances are light, airy, and just add a little bit of oomph to your natural scent.

Byredo Blanche Body Mist $80 at Byredo If you love the smell of freshly cleaned sheets, this Byredo mist is just that. It's just the kind of scent you want to wear after a shower—fresh, light, and squeaky clean. Lake & Skye 333 Sheer Fig + Salt Hair & Body Mist $32 at Ulta Beauty I've been seeing these new Lake & Skye mists all over TikTok, and I can confidently say they live up to the hype. My favorite of the bunch is this light blend of sparkling grapefruit blossom, clary sage, and bergamot. The yummy salted fig heart note is what makes this mist a stand out in my collection. Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Mist $68 at Nordstrom If you don't want to splurge on the full-size Jo Malone London perfume, I promise the body mist is just as good. This cult-favorite scent is as fresh as can be with sea salt, sage, and ambrette seeds. If you bottled up salty air on a coastal cliffside, it would be this mist. Glossier Body Spritz - Sandstone $35 at Glossier Glossier took a detour from its skin-enhancing perfumes and created light, easy-going body mists and I'm happy to report they are seriously good. On extra hot days, I've been reaching for Sandstone, a green, aromatic mix fig leaf, sage, and geranium. Somehow, I feel cooler (both literally and visually) every time I wear it.

Floral Favorites

Floral fragrances are a classic no matter the season. When I want to feel my most feminine self, I reach for one of the scents below. With interesting blends of rose, jasmine, and orange blossom, these body mists will have you feeling like a garden incarnate (and not like a grandmother).

Saltair Fine Fragrance Body Mist - Santal Bloom $16 at Ulta Beauty The Saltair body mists are proof that a scent doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg to smell amazing. In Santal Bloom, sundrenched florals and sandalwood make the perfect pairing as this scent wraps you in a warm, floral hug. SALT & STONE Body Fragrance Mist - Black Rose & Oud $45 at Nordstrom If you thought rose perfumes were grandmotherly, think again. Salt & Stone, one of my favorite body care brands, released Rose & Oud and changed my stance on the popular flower forever. It's a darker, earthier take on rose, and I feel instantly grounded anytime I wear it. Glossier Body Spritz - Orange Blossom Neroli $35 at Glossier Glossier's body mists are so nice, I had to include them twice. To put it simply, Orange Blossom Neroli is my dream summer fragrance—it's light and refreshing with a touch of citrus, while the neroli has me imagining I'm traipsing through an Sicilian orange grove. Maison Louis Marie Fleur De La Passion Hair and Body Mist $28 at Sephora A fruity floral scent just feels right in the summer, and this one has been on my mind ever since it was released. The combination of pink grapefruit, mandarin bloom, and jasmine was practically made for dates on hot summer nights.

