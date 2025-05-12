Ellis Brooklyn's Milkshake's Hair and Body Mists Have Me Smelling Like Overpriced Cocktails at Luxury Beach Resort
My ideal summer vibe, thank you very much.
I’m big on you-do-you energy when it comes to fragrance, but summer scents are normally boiled down to The Big Three: florals, fruits, and citrus. As a beauty editor with a bit of a commitment phobia, I refuse to be pigeon-holed into a single scent category, which is why I have recently started on a journey to create my personalized olfactory personality, aka a combination of scents, sprayed on different areas of my body. And thanks to Ellis Brooklyn’s three new launches, I’m pretty confident I’ve found my ideal cocktail—literally.
Today, May 12, the fragrance brand released its Milkshake Hair and Body Fragrance Mist Trio, complete with Banana Milkshake, Lychee Milkshake, and Mango Milkshake flavors. Each retails for $35—or can be purchased as a pack for $105—and offers an unconventional twist on gourmand. Let’s break ‘em down, shall we?
The pièce de résistance of the trio, in my humble opinion, is Banana Milkshake. I promise it’s likely nothing you’ve ever smelled before. It gives me a hint of banana ice cream (I know it sounds weird, but the fragrance smells cooling), a bit of Sun Bum SPF, and a splash of piña colada. It smells good enough to eat (don’t do that, though, please and thanks) and provides a sweet balance to any fragrance layering combo.
That brings me to: Lychee Milkshake. Despite the affordable price point and cheeky packaging, this baby smells luxe—like the kind of fragrance a rich aunt that stays at a $12,000 a night private island resort wears on the regular. It possesses a sparkly freshness you can only capture in a spritz drank on a day that’s 75 degrees and sunny. It’s the most subtle of the trio and wears more like a skin scent.
Last, yet certainly not least, is Mango Milkshake. It’s the boldest of the bunch that leans more toward the citrus family with notes of lemon and tangela (basically an orange). It’s on the creamy side and reminds me of boardwalk sorbet or water ice. In my experience, it’s the most dominant scent, so you really only need one spray.
Blending all three together has been my go-to fragrance move. A little Banana on my clothes, Lychee on my neck, and Mango on my hair is my personal olfactory personality, but you really can’t go wrong. That in mind, shop each body mist below—before it’s too late.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire
