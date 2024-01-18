While I’m not so into New Year's resolutions, I do like to think of January 1st as the ultimate reset button—especially when it comes to my beauty routine. It’s the day when I make the decision to start fresh, restock my empties, organize my shower set up, and give my brushes a (long overdue) clean. Thankfully, the beauty industry is aligned, dropping new products across every category this month.

I’ve discovered a handful of new skincare staples—including but not limited to Shani Darden’s incredibly hydrating new serum, Ilia’s milky, silky toner launch, and 111Skin’s innovative wrinkle-fighting overnight retinol patches. My makeup routine experienced a little zhuzh, with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new velvet matte lippie becoming a fast favorite. That’s just the start of my 2024 switch ups.

I’m not the only editor on the team that’s been busy with beauty launches. Beauty Director Deena Campbell found herself obsessing over Goldfade’s MD Eye Defy Radiance Restoring Eye Treatment, while Beauty Writer Gabrielle Ulubay found a new go-to in Ole Henrickson's latest drop. To get the scoop on the best January beauty launches, read ahead.

Shani Darden Moisture Boost Plumping Serum $78 at Sephora “My skin gets extra dry in the winter, so I do my best to flood it with as much moisture as I can. Enter: Shani Darden’s latest launch, which came at the perfect time. Formulated with 17 different hydrators, the non-sticky serum has completely balanced out my skin, prevented the typical flakes I get this time of year, and most importantly given my complexion a subtle glow.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Saie Dew Blush $25 at Sephora “Are the Dew Blushes themselves new? No. But the brand did launch new shades in January and they’re worth checking out. The new shades include Cutie—a dusty rose shade—Baby—a bright, cool-toned pink—and Sweetie—a warmer baby pink. They’re bendable and pigmented without being overly so and, like the rest of SAIE’s products, give my skin a healthy glow that looks almost airbrushed.” — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Equinox Face Sculpting Massage Buccal Treatment $350 at Equinox The Spa at Equinox Hotels introduced the Face Sculpting Massage Buccal Treatment to the menu starting this winter, offering a unique, tailored experience beyond the run-of-the-mill facial. This 60-minute facial has been designed to sculpt, define, and lift facial muscles from the inside out (yes, you read that right) using buccal massage techniques— a firm muscular massage that extends to the face and neck—ultimately helping you depuff and soothe tense jaw muscles.” — Sara Holzman, Style Director

Ole Henriksen Double Rewind 0.3% Pro-Grade Retinol Serum $72 at Sephora “I always like incorporating a retinol into my skincare routine—especially during the winter months, when sun sensitivity is a bit less of a concern. This serum from OLEHENRIKSEN is a great option to turn to, with its clean, vegan formula that hydrates skin while also promoting increased cell turnover and an improved appearance in as little as two weeks. And because it contains 0.3 percent retinol, it’s a great starting point for anyone looking to add retinol to their rotation.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer

Too Faced Kissing Jelly Lip Oil Gloss $22 at Too Faces “I’m all for a beauty product that makes me feel like I’m back in middle school—and with a name like Kissing Gloss? Get out. Too Faced’s new gloss/oil hybrid comes in six scents—Piña Colada, Sour Watermelon, Raspberry, Bubblegum, Grape Soda and Sweet Cotton Candy—in either a “shimmer” or “shine” finish. In true middle school fashion, I have a feeling this is going to be a “collect them all” situation. My 11-year-old self thinks I’m so cool.” — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelancer

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet $24 at Ulta “I’m notoriously anti-matte lipstick. It’s just never been my thing. Well, that is until Anastasia launched her most recent product. Unlike typical matte products that I find unbelievably drying and very pilly, this lippie maintains a little slip even when it’s entirely dried down. The color range is wildly flattering, although I’m personally partial to Peachy Nude.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil Pink Cloud $26 at Summer Fridays “While these babies aren’t officially on the market ‘til later this month, they’re already a fan favorite. Non-sticky and fully nourishing, the plush oils feature both a high-shine tint (the four color options are equally dreamy) and deep hydration. Simply put: it’s a dream.” — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelancer

Oribe Hair Alchemy Discovery Collection Set $52 at Nordstrom “I hoard travel size hair products like it’s my job—I won’t travel without my own personal set. So, when Oribe dropped this travel-sized trio, I scooped it up as fast as humanly possible. The Hair Alchemy collection is easily my favorite of Oribe’s offerings. The shampoo and conditioner leave my hair feeling strong, while the serum seals my split ends and keeps frizz at bay. If you haven’t had the chance to try out the Alchemy range, there’s no better time.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Ilia The Base Face Milk Essence & Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid $58 at Revolve “Ilia does multi-purpose products better than most. Case in point? Their tinted serum that combines SPF, foundation, and serum. Their latest creation combines the skin prepping benefits of an essence with the hydration of a moisturizer. Called The Base Face, the milky concoctions hydrates my skin, calms down my redness, and smooths out my skin texture." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Glossier Full Orbit Visit Site “When Glossier puts out a new product, you know a lot of thought has gone into it. The latest proof? A hydrating, brightening, and smoothing eye cream, cheekily named Full Orbit for its ability to offer a 360-degree reset around your orbital bone. With a proprietary polyglutamic and hyaluronic acid combo, the new offering features a lightweight, gel-cream formula that hydrates and depuffs. Bye, dark circles. Bye, milia. Hello, new step in my skincare regimen.” — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelancer

111Skin Wrinkle-Erasing Retinol Patches $190 at Shopbop “I live for a new innovation—especially when it comes by way of 111Skin. These new patches harness the anti-aging powers of retinol in a completely new design. The patches are specifically shaped to fit into the under eye contour, the nasolabial folds, across the forehead, or on the eleven lines. You just pop them onto dry skin, go to bed, and will wake up to plumper, younger-looking skin.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Linen Mist, 6.7 oz. $105 at Neiman Marcus “Infusing little luxuries into my daily routine is one of my favorite pastimes. And, thanks to Maison Francis Kurkdjian, I’m getting a nice upgrade. They harnessed the refreshing scent of Aqua Universalis and infused it into a linen mist that I can’t stop praying on my sheets, my towels, my clothes—everything. It’s refreshing and lightweight, making me even more excited to climb into bed at night.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Slip BACK TO BASICS DARK BROWN MIDI/LARGE SCRUNCHIE SET $34 at Slip “I love Slip’s silk scrunchies with my whole heart but, although I have quite the collection, I always find myself searching through the cute bright pinks and heart patterns for something a little more neutral. This month, the brilliant, skin, hair, and sleep-supporting brand is solving the problem with the launch of their Back to Basics collection. Available in seven colors to match your hair color, the sets include two midi scrunchies and one large (or grab a whole set of skinny scrunchies in the same color). Dig through my drawer? Never again.” — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelancer

Roz Hair Root Lift Spray $42 at Roz “I have the world’s finest, flattest hair, so I’ll try just about anything that promise to give my roots a little volume. Enter: Roz Root Lift Spray, which has easily become my favorite styling product of all time. It gives my hair substantial fullness without creating a crunchy texture. A little goes a long way, but don’t be afraid to add a few spritzes to the body of your hair.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Paula's Choice 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant $37 at Paula's Choice “If you know Paula’s Choice, you know they make a damn good exfoliant. While their BHA treatment (you know, the one in the gray bottle) has amassed quite a cult following, it’s their newest product that is about to blow up. With a blend of mandelic and lactic acid, it’s a gentler blend that creates a gorgeous glow." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Goldfaden MD Bright Eyes Dark Circle Radiance Complex $55 at Shopbop “Beauty Director Deena Campbell is a huge fan of this eye treatment, largely because of its ability to instantly perk up tired eyes. It reduces dark circles and puffiness, while simultaneously smoothing out fine lines and hydrating the delicate skin around the eye contour.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor