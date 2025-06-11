My Dry, Dehydrated Skin Is Loving This Skincare Routine for Summer

It took a while to get here.

If you’ve hung around my author page over the last few months, you’ll know that I suffer from chronically dull, dry, and dehydrated skin. I’m constantly looking for products that will boost my glow and give me the wet skin look I’ve been craving. I’m pleased to report that, after refining my skincare routine earlier this year, I’ve made the easiest adjustments for summer, including swapping out heavier products for lighter formulas that won’t break me out now that warmer weather is here.

Additionally, I’ve incorporated some brightening products, such as a great vitamin C serum from Summer Fridays, which helps reduce redness and even out my skin’s overall tone. Then there’s the new cleansing oil from Victoria Beckham Beauty, which has made all other options seem impossible to use because it’s downright heavenly. Additionally, there are the luxurious beauty tools (such as an LED mask and an at-home laser therapy device) that have made a significant difference in my routine—and overall condition of my skin.

On the body care front, I’m swapping my spring scents for delectable summer perfumes from PHLUR and Maison Margiela’s Replica range. These include a body mist that topped the list of May 2025’s new beauty launches, which is named for (and smells like) a blissful beach day. And in terms of keeping my hair looking (and smelling) just as fresh as my favorite fragrance, I’ve added in a detoxing shampoo formula and plenty of volumizing powder into my day-to-day routine.

Keep scrolling to shop my must-have summer skincare routine. If you have dry skin that looks like it could use a boost, prepare to have a new lease on life.

Seasonal Skincare Revamp

I feel like I've finally hit a good place in my skincare routine, and I wasn't going to let the changing seasons disrupt that. So, I kept most of my routine the same, with a few small tweaks that lighten it up. A great face serum, for instance, adds a juicy glow. I ditched a cleansing balm for an oil, for example, and rely on lighter layers to keep my skin looking and feeling its best.

Summer Fridays, Cc Me Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum
Summer Fridays
Cc Me Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum

I've loved this vitamin C serum for over a year, and it remains a staple in my routine. It adds an immediate hint of glow and affects the look of my dark spots and fine lines over time.

EltaMD, Eltamd Uv Daily Broad-Spectrum Spf 40 (1.7 Fl. Oz.)
EltaMD
UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

This continues to be one of my favorite no-fuss sunscreens. It doesn't leave a white cast, doesn't break me out, and sits well underneath my makeup.

Victoria Beckham Beauty, The Daily Cleansing Protocol
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Daily Cleansing Protocol

I recently tested every Victoria Beckham Beauty product, and this cleansing oil was a sleeper hit in the range. I would normally avoid recommending a $120 skincare product, but this is single handedly the most luxe formula I've ever tried. It applies like a dream, removes all my makeup in a minute, doesn't leave behind a oily feeling, doesn't clog my pores, and doesn't break me out.

Water Bank Gentle Gel Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid
LANEIGE
Water Bank Gentle Gel Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid

This creamy face wash remains a staple in my routine. I use it after my oil cleanser if I'm wearing really stubborn waterproof mascara, but it works just as well on its own on lighter or no-makeup days.

Instant Angel Lipid & Peptide-Rich Moisturizer + Barrier Repair
Dieux
Instant Angel Lipid & Peptide-Rich Moisturizer + Barrier Repair

This is one of those cult-favorite products that has really made a difference. I noticed my skin looked healthier from just one use.

Water Sleeping Mask With Niacinamide & Squalane
LANEIGE
Water Sleeping Mask With Niacinamide & Squalane

I leave this face mask in the fridge for maximum cooling effects, but it's lovely even if you don't keep it there. It's a hero product for reviving my skin after a night out with friends.

Techy Upgrades

I like to keep things simple, but I'm not opposed to using a fancy tool or two to revamp my routine. Take, for instance, my favorite laser hair removal device, an LED mask that I've been testing for months, and a thermal brush that's helping me manage my bob-turned-lob hairstyle.

Braun Ipl Long-Lasting Hair Removal Silk Expert Pro 5

Braun
Pro5 PL5147 IPL Hair Removal Kit

I've been testing this top-rated laser hair removal device for three months. I was skeptical when I first put it into my routine, but it worked after the very first use (with very minimal pain!). After 12 weeks of using it twice a week, I found that I was able to go longer without shaving and that, when my hair did grow back, that it grew in sparsely.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Drx Spectralite™ Faceware Pro
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Drx Spectralite™ Faceware Pro

This is one of those tools where you probably won't see an improvement overnight. However, that doesn't mean it's not working! I've been using this since my wedding last year to help calm overall redness and tackle fine lines before they settle into deep-set wrinkles.

wavytalk, Heatwave Pro Ionic Thermal Brush Set
Wavytalk
Heatwave Pro Ionic Thermal Brush Set

My hair hangs right at my shoulders, so I use this thermal brush to keep it looking polished even on my no-care days. It's easier to use day-to-day than a blow dryer to create volume and a subtle flick.

Perfume Swap

I am, however, a summer fragrance junky. I keep a few styles on repeat between June and August. They often include formulas rich in notes like coconut and musk for a second-skin feel.

PHLUR, Solar Power Eau De Parfum
PHLUR
Solar Power Eau De Parfum

I keep this perfume on hand for the summer. Notes of musk, bergamot, and orange blossom blend together to give me a scent that feels sun-kissed and natural. It's not the longest-lasting option in my range, though, but I keep a travel-sized version on hand, just in case.

Beach Skin - Body Mist
Phlur
Beach Skin - Body Mist

Surprise! Another PHLUR fragrance made this list. This time, however, it's the brand's recently launched Beach Skin Body Mist. A touch salty, a touch sweet, it's the perfect pick for, you guessed it, beach days.

Maison Margiela, 'replica' Beach Walk Eau De Toilette
Maison Margiela
'Replica' Beach Walk Eau De Toilette

Keeping with the beach theme is this eau de toilette from Maison Margiela's Replica line. Notes of coconut milk and bergamot offer a luxurious way to smell like summer without coming across as childish.

Don't Disregard Your Bodycare

Summertime is skin-out time, so you want to make sure it looks its best. In these early summer weeks, I rely on gradual self-tanners to help me look like I haven't been cooped up indoors for the last few months. A gentle exfoliant does away with my keratosis pilaris, and a shimmering body oil gives me an all-over glow (and a touch of fragrance).

Kp Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10% Aha – Body Exfoliant for Keratosis Pilaris
First Aid Beauty
Kp Bump Eraser Body Scrub

This is one of the only products that actually handles my KP. The annoying little bumps are easily removed thanks to the tiny buffing beads and a mix of glycolic and lactic acids.

Gradual Tan Watermelon Daily Firming Lotion
St. Tropez
Gradual Tan Watermelon Daily Firming Lotion

I'm a self-tanner newbie, so I was worried about testing this one out. I should never have worried though, it's an easy-to-apply lotion that blends in quickly and looks natural from the first use. The watermelon fragrance isn't too overpowering, either.

Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil
TOM FORD
Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil

This is my favorite body oil from Tom Ford because it's shockingly non-greasy. The shimmer looks like you've just been in the sun all day, not like you're glittering like Edward in Twilight. The smell is also perfect for layering with your other summer scents.

Why Trust Marie Claire

