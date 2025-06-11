My Dry, Dehydrated Skin Is Loving This Skincare Routine for Summer
It took a while to get here.
If you’ve hung around my author page over the last few months, you’ll know that I suffer from chronically dull, dry, and dehydrated skin. I’m constantly looking for products that will boost my glow and give me the wet skin look I’ve been craving. I’m pleased to report that, after refining my skincare routine earlier this year, I’ve made the easiest adjustments for summer, including swapping out heavier products for lighter formulas that won’t break me out now that warmer weather is here.
Additionally, I’ve incorporated some brightening products, such as a great vitamin C serum from Summer Fridays, which helps reduce redness and even out my skin’s overall tone. Then there’s the new cleansing oil from Victoria Beckham Beauty, which has made all other options seem impossible to use because it’s downright heavenly. Additionally, there are the luxurious beauty tools (such as an LED mask and an at-home laser therapy device) that have made a significant difference in my routine—and overall condition of my skin.
On the body care front, I’m swapping my spring scents for delectable summer perfumes from PHLUR and Maison Margiela’s Replica range. These include a body mist that topped the list of May 2025’s new beauty launches, which is named for (and smells like) a blissful beach day. And in terms of keeping my hair looking (and smelling) just as fresh as my favorite fragrance, I’ve added in a detoxing shampoo formula and plenty of volumizing powder into my day-to-day routine.
Keep scrolling to shop my must-have summer skincare routine. If you have dry skin that looks like it could use a boost, prepare to have a new lease on life.
Seasonal Skincare Revamp
I feel like I've finally hit a good place in my skincare routine, and I wasn't going to let the changing seasons disrupt that. So, I kept most of my routine the same, with a few small tweaks that lighten it up. A great face serum, for instance, adds a juicy glow. I ditched a cleansing balm for an oil, for example, and rely on lighter layers to keep my skin looking and feeling its best.
I've loved this vitamin C serum for over a year, and it remains a staple in my routine. It adds an immediate hint of glow and affects the look of my dark spots and fine lines over time.
This continues to be one of my favorite no-fuss sunscreens. It doesn't leave a white cast, doesn't break me out, and sits well underneath my makeup.
I recently tested every Victoria Beckham Beauty product, and this cleansing oil was a sleeper hit in the range. I would normally avoid recommending a $120 skincare product, but this is single handedly the most luxe formula I've ever tried. It applies like a dream, removes all my makeup in a minute, doesn't leave behind a oily feeling, doesn't clog my pores, and doesn't break me out.
This creamy face wash remains a staple in my routine. I use it after my oil cleanser if I'm wearing really stubborn waterproof mascara, but it works just as well on its own on lighter or no-makeup days.
I leave this face mask in the fridge for maximum cooling effects, but it's lovely even if you don't keep it there. It's a hero product for reviving my skin after a night out with friends.
Techy Upgrades
I like to keep things simple, but I'm not opposed to using a fancy tool or two to revamp my routine. Take, for instance, my favorite laser hair removal device, an LED mask that I've been testing for months, and a thermal brush that's helping me manage my bob-turned-lob hairstyle.
I've been testing this top-rated laser hair removal device for three months. I was skeptical when I first put it into my routine, but it worked after the very first use (with very minimal pain!). After 12 weeks of using it twice a week, I found that I was able to go longer without shaving and that, when my hair did grow back, that it grew in sparsely.
This is one of those tools where you probably won't see an improvement overnight. However, that doesn't mean it's not working! I've been using this since my wedding last year to help calm overall redness and tackle fine lines before they settle into deep-set wrinkles.
My hair hangs right at my shoulders, so I use this thermal brush to keep it looking polished even on my no-care days. It's easier to use day-to-day than a blow dryer to create volume and a subtle flick.
Perfume Swap
I am, however, a summer fragrance junky. I keep a few styles on repeat between June and August. They often include formulas rich in notes like coconut and musk for a second-skin feel.
I keep this perfume on hand for the summer. Notes of musk, bergamot, and orange blossom blend together to give me a scent that feels sun-kissed and natural. It's not the longest-lasting option in my range, though, but I keep a travel-sized version on hand, just in case.
Don't Disregard Your Bodycare
Summertime is skin-out time, so you want to make sure it looks its best. In these early summer weeks, I rely on gradual self-tanners to help me look like I haven't been cooped up indoors for the last few months. A gentle exfoliant does away with my keratosis pilaris, and a shimmering body oil gives me an all-over glow (and a touch of fragrance).
I'm a self-tanner newbie, so I was worried about testing this one out. I should never have worried though, it's an easy-to-apply lotion that blends in quickly and looks natural from the first use. The watermelon fragrance isn't too overpowering, either.
