The Best Lipsticks for Fair Skin, From Nudes to Reds

In the beauty world, lipstick functions like a statement piece. Whether deep plum or blush pink, a precisely chosen color can bring attention that rivals wearing a sold-out designer bag or a sky-high heel—especially when the lip shade complements and enhances your skin tone. When it comes to the best lipsticks for fair skin, expert-recommended shades make your lips pop without making your skin look sallow.

According to celebrity makeup artist Elaina Badro, it all comes down to "choosing a color that will not wash you out”—plus a few more key considerations. Ahead, Badro explains everything there is to know about finding the best lipsticks for fair skin, from key details to seek out to which products she swears by. You'll also find lipsticks tested and approved by Marie Claire editors.

What to Look for

The best lipsticks for fair skin vary by undertone. To find yours, take a quick look at the veins on your wrist: If they're blue, you have a cool undertone, whereas if they're green, you have a warm undertone. If you see a bit of both—or your veins look in between blue and green—you have a neutral undertone.

Allow your undertone to guide which shades you try first. "If you have fair skin with a cool undertone, opt for a red that is blue based," Badro advises. "If you have fair skin with a warm undertone, opt for a red that is orange based." Have a neutral undertone? Either category works.

Regardless of specific undertone, the makeup expert will always recommend a red lipstick for people with fair skin. Soft corals and soft pinks are also failsafe choices. When plum tones are on the table, Badro advises one with a pink undertone. "This will suit people with fair skin because it will provide some warmth to the skin," she explains.

What to Avoid

You should feel comfortable wearing any lipstick you want regardless of conventional wisdom. But if you're seeking guidance for fair skin specifically, Badro recommends steering clear of rusts or dark chocolate browns. "These tones tend to look best on darker skin with a warmer undertone," she explains.

How to Test

In-store: Retailers aren't likely to allow testing directly on your lips. "Pre-Covid, makeup counters were able to shave down the lipsticks, swipe with alcohol, and allow the customer to try on the lip," Badro tells Marie Claire. "Recently, some counters have changed this."

If a store no longer offers disposable lipstick applicators, she suggests testing the shade on another part of your skin that resembles your lip color. "Sometimes, the inside of your wrists and/or forearm are great for this," she says.

Online: See if your website of choice offers a lip quiz or a virtual try-on. Many sites also show images of women with different skin tones swatching each color on their wrists to give you an idea.

The Best Lipsticks for Fair Skin

Buxom Full-On Satin Lipstick $26 at Ulta For a pink shade, Badro gushes over this satin lipstick by Buxom. “It brings a youthful glow to the skin," she explains—a welcome point of balance for those with cooler undertones who want to add a bit of warmth to their skin. The cruelty-free formula also promises never to feather or bleed, and it contains moisturizing ingredients for soft, healthy lips. Pros: moisturizing; expert-approved; cruelty-free; plumping Cons: tingling effect from the plumper may be unwelcome for some Customer Review: "My favorite part is the creamy texture which keeps my lip hydrated. The plumper with cool and minty tingle gives plumping effect within minutes." -Ulta

MAC Lipstick Matte - Ruby Woo $23 at Ulta “MAC Cosmetics in 'Ruby Woo' is an all-time favorite,” Badro says. “It's super matte, too, so it'll last all day on the lip!” MAC describes it as a “very matte vivid blue-red.” While it looks striking on just about every skin tone, its bright hue is especially gorgeous on fair skin (no matter the undertone). Pros: editor-approved; great for everyday wear; longwear Cons: some say it's drying Customer Review: "I haven't found another lipstick that I love as much as this one. I get so many compliments on it! I'm getting married and even plan on sticking with this lipstick for my wedding day." -Ulta

Pixi BeautyMatteLast Liquid Lip Visit Site “Pixi Beauty makes a pretty lilac tone in Pastel Petal, which is lovely on fair skin with cool skin tones,” says Badro. It's so beloved, it often sells out (and generates a wait-list for restocks). All the fanfare is thanks to its comfortable, lightweight formula, infused with rosehip oil to prevent lips from drying out. A longwear option, it also dries matte—something that customers love—and has an applicator designed for precisely accentuating your Cupid’s bow. Pros: paraben-free; expert-approved; not tested on animals; longwear Cons: while many found it moisturizing, some found it drying Customer Review: "Great Product! One swipe and you're good to go! Not drying like many matte products! I really like it!" -Pixi Beauty

Bésame Cosmetics Red Hot Red Lipstick - 1959 $29 at Bésame Cosmetics For a timeless look reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn, “Reds are beautiful on fair skin,” Badro reiterates. In that vein, check out this red hot shade from Bésame Cosmetics. The Latina-founded beauty brand makes nostalgic references through its retro and beautifully packaged cosmetics. This shade channels the year 1959, when classic Hollywood—and its recognizable glam—was in its prime. Pros: BIPOC-founded; nostalgic look; editor-approved color Cons: none found Customer Review: "This lipstick is perfect in every way. The colour is amazing, and apart from a minor touch up after eating lunch, will last me an entire day at work without moving from it’s place." -Bésame Cosmetics

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color $33 at Sephora $11 at Amazon $33 at Bergdorf Goodman I absolutely love this formula from Bobbi Brown. It stays on for ages, never feels drying, and has a lightweight, non-irritating texture. According to Hello Magazine , this option is one of Kate Middleton’s all-time favorites: She reportedly carries it in her purse to wear it on its own or to layer it with other options. Who’s to argue with a royal stamp of approval? Pros: highly pigmented; moisturizing; lightweight; longwear; editor-approved Cons: expensive for its size Customer Review: "Formula is great and the shade is perfect! It’s 'your lips but better' kind of shade." -Sephora

Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick $27 at Ulta I will always, always rave about Smashbox’s Always On lipstick. With a highly pigmented formula suited to every skin tone, it’s a longwear, matte lipstick that won’t budge for a whole day or night of wear—and reviewers back this claim up. The shade Out Loud comes in a warm, deep orange hue specifically suited to fair skin. It’s perfect for spring and summer days, or for injecting long winter nights with some much-needed sunshine. Pros: longwear; editor-approved; highly pigmented Cons: can be drying Customer Review: "I am a lipstick addict, and I'm in love with this lipstick! It STAYS ON, even after a meal. FINALLY THE HOLY GRAIL!!!" -Ulta

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick $35 at Sephora Celebrities from Meghan Markle to Amal Alamuddin swear by Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipsticks. The brand’s classic pink, nude, and mauve shades aren’t just for those with medium and deep skin tones, however. Shades like Super Model and Cover Star, for instance, bring a natural color (with a little extra oomph) to people with fair skin. Plus, the super soft, rich formula will never dry out your lips. Pros: vegan; longwear; celebrity favorite Cons: some transfer Customer Review: "Forget the fillers! This is a great pale nude lip color that when paired with a darker nude lipliner & gloss, makes lips look full and natural!" -Sephora

L'Oreal Glow Paradise Balm-in-Lipstick $11 at Ulta If you’re looking for a natural, “no makeup makeup” look, consider this translucent balm-meets-lipstick from L’Oreal. It’s made with summer in mind, with ingredients that are 92 percent natural in order to prioritize your lips’ hydration and overall health. Swipe it on, and people will wonder whether your lips are naturally that glowy. Plus, at under $15, the price can’t be beat. Pros: affordable; moisturizing; made from natural ingredients Cons: not highly pigmented Customer Review: "This lipstick makes my lips feel moist and smooth with just enough color. It goes where I go! I even apply before bed so my lips are soft and nourished while I sleep. Its a wonderful product." -Ulta

Chanel Rouge Allure Visit Site Look no further for your next go-to nude lipstick. Chanel’s Rouge Allure comes in more than a dozen different shades, but shade 206 is perfect for those with fair skin. This option provides a natural look with heaps of additional benefits, including long lasting pigmented color, minimal transfer, and a fade-proof formula. The formula also promises to deliver full, comfortable coverage that moisturizes lips all day long. Pros: moisturizing; highly pigmented; comes in many shades Cons: higher price point Customer Review: "The formula is beautiful, effortless and classic. Relatively long lasting and quite moisturizing." -Chanel

