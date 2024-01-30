Lipsticks Designed for Medium Skin Tones

Lipstick is my all-time favorite category of makeup. From bold, bright hues to deep browns to muted neutrals, I love experimenting with the endless possibilities that the lip category has to offer. But, like many elements of style, the lipstick color you choose can either make or break your look. There are few beauty woes as devastating as picking a formula that washes you out, isn't pigmented enough to show up on your lips, or makes your lips look like they've disappeared—all three of which can plague users with medium skin tones. So, to avoid these makeup mishaps, I've asked Jaime Perez , a professional makeup artist with Bobbi Brown, for her input on how to select the best, most flattering lipsticks for tan skin.

For starters, Perez advises, "Play with a few shades first so you have an idea of how much color you like and if you like a cool tone versus a warm tone. Your personal preference is very important to finding a shade you love."

Indeed, it's important to keep in mind that, beyond ensuring your formula of choice is of premium quality and strong pigment, pulling off a lipstick primarily has to do with your comfort level and confidence. Below, Perez talks how to find the shade that makes you feel best.

What to Look for

For starters, Perez says it's best to begin with the basics.

"I like to start with a perfect nude shade of lipstick for a medium/tan skin tone," she explains. "Look at the natural tones of the lips and find a lipstick that marries top and bottom lip tones together. Sometimes the lips are the same shade, and sometimes the top lip is lighter or deeper than the bottom lip. Going with the deeper shade of the lips helps to create a more natural look that enhances your skin tone." In other words, when finding an ideal nude, consider a neutral that's slightly darker than the tone of both your top and bottom lips.

Beyond neutrals, the world is your oyster. Perez says, "Great shades can be, but are not limited to, roses, browns, berries, and reds. These shades give enough color to complement a medium tan skin. These are shades typically found in their natural lip tones, cheek colors, and skin tones." Personally, I love berry and purple shades on my own lips.

What to Avoid

While many colors work well on medium skin tones, there are, of course, certain shades that tend to be less than flattering.

"I don’t recommend colors that are too close to skin tone, because they don’t complement your skin. It can look flat, unhealthy, and make your lips disappear," says Perez, and I agree. Personally, I also stay away from neutrals that are lighter than my skin tone, which can result in a sickly, ashen appearance.

When looking for a lipstick, it's also worthwhile to assess your undertone. The most popular way to do this is to take a look at your veins: If they're blue, you have a cool undertone, and if they're green, you have a warm undertone. If they're somewhere in the middle, or you see a bit of both, you're neutral.

"Colors that are too cool tone (blue tone) can stand out too much for a warmer skin tone," warns Perez. "This takes away that overall healthy look of your makeup."

How to Test Lipstick

The best, most fool-proof way to know if your lipstick suits you is to give it a shot.

"Test lipstick colors in a store where you can see them all together to compare," Perez suggests. "When trying on, sanitize the lipstick with alcohol, wipe it on a tissue for a clean surface, and then apply. If you don’t want to try on your lips, you can swipe the color on your fingertip instead of the back of your hand, since that is the closest tone to your lips."

Or, if you're shopping online, see if the website you're on allows you to do a virtual try-on or a lip quiz. Perez points out that Bobbi Brown offers this, along with a virtual consultation session or chat. Brands like Pound Cake, Maybelline, MAC, and Revlon have online quizzes.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lipstick - Brownie $25 at Bobbi Brown "Bobbi Brown Crushed Lipstick in Brownie is a mid-toned beige pink color that quickly enhances a medium skin tone's natural lip shade," says Perez. "It’s just enough pink to brighten complexion and very comfortable to wear. This formula glides on effortlessly and feels like a lip balm. It’s great for every day. Swipe and go. Love this shade." I, too, love this lipstick. It’s strongly pigmented, making it perfect for those who have already dark or pink lips, and it’s incredibly soft to the touch. Pros: soft; expert-approved; editor-approved; highly pigmented Cons: some customer-favorite shades have been discontinued Customer Review: "My skin now, as then, is sensitive and any lip product with SPF or certain additives seems to be a problem. This lip color, which goes on and wears more like stain than lipstick, fills the bill for my current 'playing with makeup' (yep, even at my age) to find a couple of new BB lip products for my 'go to'. Non irritating, seems hydrating, looks good on for casual wear and while I have never enjoyed long-wear success with any lip product, this stain look seems to last longer than most. The colors of this are intense and a little goes a long way, at least for someone with my fair complexion and...umm...more 'mature' look. But I'd say this stain-like product is good for multiple age groups." -Bobbi Brown

Too Faced Melted Matte PSL Liquid Lipstick $26 at Nordstrom This is one of my favorite lipsticks of all time. I wear it constantly, and every time I do, I get compliments. Because of its strong orange undertones, this shade brightens up my medium neutral complexion, but still isn’t so bold that it can’t be worn everyday. It also smells and tastes delicious (like an actual pumpkin spice latte), making the experience of using it all the more delightful. Finally, while it doesn’t transfer onto my cups much, I do find I have to reapply during the day. Pros: editor-approved; minimal transfer Cons: needs reapplication Customer Review: "This is a few shades redder than the Gingerbread Man shade, also matte, and I love it. It lasts all day and I get compliments on it all the time. I'm a brunette, half Italian/half Irish, so my skin tone is like a light olive. I plan to stock up while it's available because I'll wear this all year. Regarding the scent/taste-- I don't find it overpowering at all. It's fun, but after I put the wand back in the tube, it's not that noticeable." -Nordstrom

NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil $30 at Sephora This lip liner may come in the form of a pencil, but its formula glides on smoothly, making for a luxurious, highly pigmented experience. It also promises to stay on for up to 12 hours—something that customers attest to, boasting that the color survives lunches, cups of coffee, and more. The vegan option is also free of parabens, formaldehydes, sulfates, and silicones, so you can rest assured that you’re steering clear of potential irritants while you’re wearing it. Pros: vegan; free of silicones and parabens; longwear; soft formula Cons: breaks easily Customer Review: "LOVE! No strong odor or flavor. Can be put on lightly or heavy. Bold without being fake...I feel confident when wearing this lipstick." -Sephora

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $15 at Sephora This is another go- to lipstick that I recommend for anyone, but especially for those who have dark or pink lips and need a highly pigmented product. This liquid formula, which comes in dozens of shades, stays on all day and never budges. While I love the dusty rose shade pictured, some of the deeper hues like burnt sienna, black cherry, and auburn prestige also look striking and are great alternatives to more traditional reds and browns. Pros: editor-approved; affordable; longwear Cons: can be drying Customer Review: "Love the color, super long lasting and is currently what I wear every day. When I wipe it off it even leaves a little color on my lips which I love. Smells good but not too strong." -Sephora

Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick $33 at Bobbi Brown Perez swears by this lipstick for medium skin tones, and stands by two shades in particular. “Claret is a pretty rosy-mauve shade that will give more color to your lips and your overall complexion. It’s the perfect balance of a warm rosy shade with a pop of mauve tone to enhance skin and compliment your natural cheek color. This is a great natural shade lipstick for day or night.” She also loves Metro Red, calling it “a bright neutral red that will look beautiful on a medium/tan skin tone. This is for anyone who likes a pop of color that still looks natural. Metro Red is a classic that is great for day or night.” Pros: many shade choices; expert-approved Cons: some users say the swatches don't match the product closely enough Customer Review: "The Bobbi Brown Claret Luxe Lipstick is nothing short of an embodiment of elegance in a tube. As soon as I opened it, I was captivated by its sophisticated shade—a sublime balance of richness and subtlety. This is the kind of red that suits a plethora of skin tones, making it a versatile piece in any makeup collection. But it's not just the color that stands out. The formula is truly remarkable. Smooth and creamy upon application, it doesn't feel heavy on the lips. Instead, it envelops them with an even color and a luxurious, comfortable feel. Its lasting power is equally commendable. " -Bobbi Brown

Rouje La Palette Madame $50 at Rouje I’ve been following Rouje since its inception, having long been a fan of Jeanne Damas, the French It Girl at the brand’s helm. Rouje has three different palettes, each of which has a unique set of colors that work on both the lips and face, and this one is my favorite for medium skin tones. It contains deeper shades, like bright reds, plums, and berries, all of which look great in both the winter, when I’m pale, and the summer, when I’m more tan. Pros: multiple colors in one; great for blending; editor-approved Cons: expensive

Matte Revolution Lipstick Visit Site $25 at Amazon $26 at NET-A-PORTER This is another lipstick I swear by, and I’m in good company. Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle also wear this popular Charlotte Tilbury formula on repeat—especially the famous Pillow Talk shade, which is a nude that looks incredible on fair and medium skin alike. Personally, because I like darker shades, I tend to opt fo the relatively new Pillow Talk Medium, which was made with medium and tan skin tones in mind. For a bolder look, opt for a purple shade like Love Liberty or a deep pink like The Queen. Pros: celebrity-approved; editor-approved; not drying Cons: tends to transfer Customer Review: "I've been wearing it every day since I purchased it. The matte color glides on like cashmere, is long lasting, and hydrating." -Nordstrom

Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Shine Lipstick - 21 Sheer Rosewood $63 at Net a Porter If you’re more into a sheer, shimmery lipstick than a matte or high powered pigment, consider this option from luxury skincare brand Sisley Paris. Like all of Sisley’s products, this premium lipstick promises to moisturize lips in the short term while also supporting long term elasticity (thanks to ingredients like jojoba oil and camellia). The lipstick is also made to be buildable, allowing users to experiment with different hues at once or to add a bit of shimmer to a more matte, pigmented formula. Pros: moisturizing; buildable Cons: not as pigmented

Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick $28 at Ulta Finally, for the makeup lover who loves bright, daring beauty statements, this just might be the shade for you. Normally, I don’t like wearing bright, light colors because of the way they contrast my medium neutral skin tone. This option from Urban Decay, however, looks spectacular, especially on a night out or in the summer, when I’m my most tan. It lends brightness to my face (and to any overall look) without washing me out, and it stays on all day or night without smudging. Pros: doesn't smudge; highly pigmented Cons: can be drying Customer Review: "I love this color. All you need to do is apply once and it lasts all day long. I did not have to reapply through eating food all day and coffee consumption." -Ulta

