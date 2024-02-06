The bold, dark lipsticks of the '90s have been making a steady comeback over the last few months, but that doesn't mean that lighter shades are out completely. Now that spring is on the horizon, beauty enthusiasts are looking toward the best peach lipsticks for a brighter look. While pinks tend to reign supreme in the summer, peach is the indisputable queen of spring—and will always stay in style.

"Beauty trends are ever-evolving, and while certain shades may come and go, peach lipstick often maintains a timeless appeal," professional makeup artist Andrea DiSabatino tells Marie Claire. "Peach lipstick is commonly associated with spring and summer. However, this doesn't mean peach is limited to warmer months. Muted or deeper peach shades can seamlessly transition into fall, adding warmth to autumnal looks." These shades can also brighten up an otherwise dark winter outfit, or can signal the arrival of spring.

The best peach lipsticks are clearly a year-round essential, and spring is the ideal time to get on board. Below, find DiSabatino's advice on finding the right peach lipstick for your skin, along with a reviewer-tested guide to the sweetest peach tones. Each lipstick ahead is bound to lend a sun-kissed touch to even the dreariest days.

What to Look for

Those with medium or dark skin tones may believe that peach lipstick isn't dark or pigmented enough for them. However, this is a huge misconception, since there are a multitude of formulas available in the makeup universe.

"Peach lipstick, with its warm and inviting tones, is known for its versatility across a range of skin tones," DiSabatino says. "The suitability of peach lipstick often depends on the specific shade and undertones. Generally, peach lipsticks work exceptionally well on individuals with warm undertones, adding a natural and flattering touch."

For fair or medium tones, DiSabatino recommends lighter peaches that provide a soft and delicate look. "These shades enhance the natural warmth of the complexion without overpowering it," the expert explains. "On the other hand, deeper peach tones can be particularly striking on medium to dark skin tones, offering a rich and vibrant appearance that complements the warmth inherent in these complexions."

The Best Peach Lipsticks

Best Lightweight Peach Lipstick MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Lipstick - Mull It Over $26 at Nordstrom DiSabatino says this soft, moisturizing matte lipstick is suited for everyday wear, thanks to its classic peachy nude shade. "The formula combines a matte finish with a lightweight, hydrating feel, ensuring comfort throughout the day," she explains. Pros: lightweight; expert-approved; hydrating; comfortable Cons: not as suitable for deep skin tones Customer Review: "It feels moisturizing and does not cake or dry my 55-year-old lips, yet pulls off the high-end matte look!" -Nordstrom

Best Shimmery Peach Lipstick NARS Lipstick - Orgasm $26 at NARS Cosmetics In DiSabatino's eyes, NARS Orgasm is a timeless favorite. "It's one of the first colors I reach for, especially during summer, and it complements a sun-kissed glow perfectly," she says. The lipstick has an ultra smooth, satiny finish that's comfortable for extended wear. It also promises never to flake or feather, and glides on evenly every time. Pros: expert-approved; comfortable for longwear; shimmery finish Cons: some say it's not long lasting Customer Review: "Waiting for summer as a perfect color for me in the warmer months. I tried it on, looks fabulous, but doesn't wear for long. I don't mind though, because I enjoy putting lipstick on." -NARS

Best Moisturizing Peach Lipstick Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick $50 at Sephora Prada Beauty's new line of lipsticks is so popular that nearly every shade sold out instantly. The hydrating formula feels like a lip balm during application, but it has the finish of a matte lipstick. Ingredients like jojoba oil and Bifidus extract look after your long-term lip health while making them feel smoother in the moment. Plus, the highly pigmented formula means that you won’t sacrifice any form for functionality. Pros: highly pigmented; moisturizing; popular formula Cons: expensive Customer Review: "I like this lipstick! The packaging is very sleek and I liked the magnetic cap. The color is beautiful and perfect for an every day look." -Sephora

Best Viral Peach Lipstick Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick $35 at Charlotte Tilbury Countless guides to the best lipsticks include Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk. It's also counted as a favorite among celebrities and royals alike: Confirmed Pillow Talk devotees include Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney, Alexa Chung, Adwoa Aboah, and more. What's behind the near-universal appeal? DiSabatino points out that Pillow Talk is a "flattering peachy nude with a matte finish." I, too, love this shade, as it's one of the only peach lipsticks that works well with my medium skin tone. Pros: expert-approved; celebrity-approved; editor-approved; soft formula Cons: some transfer Customer Review: "A beautiful pinky brown nude. Feels very comfortable, not drying and the packaging is so pretty. I was a bit skeptical about ordering this shade online instead of seeing it in store, as the reviews say it doesn’t look like the photos, but honestly I think it must depend on your skin tone. [It] looks exactly like the pictures on me. I was very pleased with this item, would definitely recommend." -Charlotte Tilbury

Best Gel-Based Peach Lipstick Natasha Denona I Need A Rose Cream Lipstick $27 at Sephora If your lips dry out easily, or if you’re beginning to tire of the drying, ultra-thin formulas of matte lipsticks (especially liquid options), consider this gel- based formula from Natasha Denona. It was made with lip health in mind, featuring a lightweight texture and a smooth, moisturizing feel. (It feels more like a chapstick than a traditional lipstick.) Plus, its highly pigmented formula promises never to feather or bleed. Reviewers add that even when the longwear formula does fade, it does so evenly. Pros: longwear; cruelty-free; free of parabens; highly pigmented Cons: some users say it feels a bit sticky Customer Review: "Very pretty and natural. Feels nice on the lips, lasts a few hours." -Sephora

Best Pigmented Highly Peach Lipstick Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick - Divine Rose Collection $39 at Sephora If your skin tone or lip tone is on the deeper side, it may be difficult to shop for a peach lipstick: Many formulas aren’t pigmented or thick enough to show up on darker tones. Pat McGrath, however, has long been hailed as the queen of pigmented makeup—and with good reason. The makeup legend formulated this lipstick to show up on all skin tones. Reviewers have certainly noticed, writing that the long-lasting formula shows up and doesn’t budge. Pros: highly pigmented; Black-owned brand; soft, comfortable texture Cons: some users found it drying Customer Review: "I’ve been looking for the perfect lipstick for years. This is it! Long-wearing, I love the texture, stays on when you eat." -Sephora

Best Everyday Peach Lipstick Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick $28 at Sephora This formula from Makeup by Mario has a creamy, suede texture that feels soft and comfortable on lips. However, it dries in a matte finish—something that reviewers love, as the combination of consistency and appearance is hard to find. Reviewers also say that the formula lasts long and fades subtly (so no more of that dreaded pigmented rim around the lips), and the shade is versatile enough for daily wear. Pros: vegan; longwear; cruelty-free; looks great on all skin tones Cons: some users found the stick fragile Customer Review: "One of my favorite lipstick formulas! Never disappointed me. The color and texture on your lips is gorgeous." - Sephora

Best Oil-Free Peach Lipstick Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick $23 at Sephora This option from Anastasia Beverly Hills has a matte satin finish, making it popular among reviewers seeking the perfect in-between option. It's also free of both oil and alcohol, making it the top choice for those with dry or sensitive skin. (Read: it will neither dry out your lips nor cause blackheads and acne around the edges.) Reviewers write that the formula itself feels great to the touch, with one writing that it “goes on like butter.” Pros: free of alcohol and oil; cruelty-free Cons: some transfer Customer Review: "The most perfect red. It reminds me of Taylor Swifts signature lip. The formula is really nice and feels so thin, yet it’s so pigmented! Not transfer proof, but it doesn’t smudge super easily either."-Sephora

Best Longwear Peach Lipstick Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick $45 at Sephora I will never stop raving about this incredible, award-winning formula from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. While it’s a bit pricey, it’s worth it: The paraben-free, sulfate-free formula feels soft and creamy to the touch but dries matte and barely transfers (if at all). It also stays on my lips all day, even after tons of eating and drinking. Finally, it smells fantastic—a great touch, considering how close your lipstick is to your nose. Pros: matte; doesn't transfer; smells good; editor-approved; longwear Cons: expensive Customer Review: "The color is just perfect. Makes my lips smooth and is not drying, does not last very long but the texture is very creamy and goes a long way." -Sephora

Best Peach Lipstick for All Skin Tones Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick - Koko K $23 at Kylie Cosmetics Personally, I'm a Kylie Cosmetics fan—even the lip kits hold up, in my opinion. The formula is smudge-proof, hardly transfers, and stays on all day long. The same goes for Jenner’s line of lipsticks. Considerably creamier than the matte liquid lip kits, these products have more of a satin finish and aren’t nearly as drying as their liquid counterparts. The soft peach lipstick works well on light, medium, and deep skin tones alike, and reviewers are pleased with how weightless it feels. Pros: matte satin finish; longwear; not drying Cons: a little drying Customer Review: "It’s my favorite lipstick ever. Texture and color are gorgeous." -Kylie Cosmetics

