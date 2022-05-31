After two turbulent years spent on high-alert and close to home, destination spas offer the work-from-home weary a tried-and-true opportunity to reset both mind and body. After all, spa recovery culture dates back to ancient times, when Roman soldiers bathed to heal wounds and the Greek philosopher Hippocrates espoused scented massage for optimal health. Whether you covet sun-drenched beaches or invigorating country air, these sparkling new spas (all opened within the past year) boast thoughtfully curated spaces unique to the rejuvenating culture and environment of each region. They’re the ideal places to recenter, unlock inspiration, or perfect what the Dutch call Niksen—the art of doing nothing.

Monteverdi Tuscany, Italy

Hidden in a medieval village overlooking the rolling Tuscan countryside, this charming boutique hotel underwent extensive renovations during the pandemic, with the new spa and wellness center opening last June. Inspired by the landscape and traditions of Tuscany, the private outdoor treatment areas include artisanal travertine tubs, where bathing rituals take place, and a cold plunge pool carved into rugged rocks. Try the Monteverdi Purifying Facial, which blends fresh Tuscan herbs such as echinacea, sage, burdock, and witch hazel with ultrasound technology, for a truly deep clean. Later, unwind with a private or couples’ outdoor Hatha yoga class that incorporates ancient breathing techniques as you take in sweeping views of Val d’Orcia.

Via di Mezzo, Castiglioncello del Trinoro, 53047, Sarteano (SI), Italy monteverdituscany.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Montiverde )

Numú Wellness Center at Hotel Nantipa, Santa Teresa, Costa Rica

Nestled in a UNESCO Blue Zone known for longevity and happiness, this true beachfront getaway is bordered by lush rainforest and the Pacific ocean. Indulge in a candlelit beach massage, reflexology, body wraps featuring ingredients made by local women-owned businesses, and activities intentionally set outside—such as alfresco dining, seaside horseback riding, hiking, and forest bathing—so you can soak up the clean air. In order to preserve the Costa Rican environment, the property uses reclaimed wood, solar water heaters, and a waste-water treatment plant.

Unnamed Road, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica nantipa.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Numu Wellness Center )

Sunny’s Spa at the Seabird Resort, Oceanside, California

Previously a military town, this North San Diego County city is undergoing a revival, and the resort sits among a new wave of boutiques and restaurants. Cheery yellow doors open to an inclusive, all-gender space with a warm and welcoming energy. Surf culture permeates throughout, with treatments given in rooms perched over the shimmering sea. Try the Vagus Nerve Massage, targeting the cranial nerve that regulates stress, rest, and digestion; or The Soul Ritual, an exquisite body scrub, healing wrap, full-body massage, aromatherapy sound bath, and breath-work journey. Don’t miss the sanarium, which offers the benefits of a sauna and steam room at a gentler heat and humidity level.

101 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92054 sunnysspa.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sunnys Spa )

Six Senses, Ibiza, Spain

“Wellness is freedom,” states the spa menu at Six Senses, where biohacking combines with diagnostics and nutrition for individualized therapeutic results. Beauty treatments use micropuncture, bioelectro stimulation, and Biologique Recherche skincare to sculpt and plump. Popular wellness options include Normatec boot compression for lymphatic fluid removal. For insomniacs, the Dreamcatcher massage includes an acupressure foot rub and in-villa bath to melt away tension.

Carrer Camí de sa Torre, 71, 07810, San Juan Bautista, Illes Balears, Spain sixsenses.com/ibiza

(Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses )

More From the Beauty Issue (Image credit: Future) Prix D'Excellence Beauty Awards 2022



Sana, An Auberge Spa at Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Steeped in ancient Mayan healing traditions, Sana’s services honor earth, sea, and heavens through indigenous self-care rituals that encourage spa-goers to discover their inner healer. Surrounded by lush jungle and architecture that is inspired by subterranean cenotes in the region, the facilities include a detoxifying Mayan clay room and a sound bath, and the menu is rich in fresh local produce and teas. Try the Kypris Skin Alchemy Facial, with movements reminiscent of rolling ocean waves to revitalize spirit and skin, or the Moonlit Massage, which takes place in a mesh platform suspended over mangroves and ends with a mood-boosting adaptogen drink. Depending on where your stay falls in the lunar cycle, be sure to take part in the full-moon ceremony, guided by an in-house shaman.

Paseo Kanai 16 Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, CP 77730 aubergeresorts.com/etereo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sana )

Acqua Spa at O2 Beach Club & Spa, Barbados

Take in panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea from all across this resort, one purposefully designed in gray and white marble to allow the vibrant water to engage the eye and soothe the senses. The healing power of water inspires treatments, like the Sea of Life Facial, which employs biodynamic cranial-facial therapy to relieve and soothe nerves, and seaweed-infused Osea skincare for an island glow. The spa’s Turkish-style Hammam Steam Room (the only one in Barbados) can be booked alone, with a special someone, or a group of friends; the experience includes little pots of mineralizing body mask, locally blended body scrub, and Osea’s Undaria algae oil so you and your party can indulge as you detox.

Dover Road, Saint Lawrence Gap, Bridgetown, Christ Church, BB15020, Barbados o2beachclubbarbados.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aqua Spa )

Spa Montage Big Sky, Montana

The soaring Spanish Peaks range backdrop this alpine retreat, which features a sprawling 10,000-plus-square-foot spa with mountain-mimicking decor, such as surfaces sliced from boulders. Start with High Altitude Acclimation, a massage that helps your body adjust to the elevation. Then try the signature Sapphire 3 Oxylight Facial, which combines vitamin exfoliation, microcurrent technology, oxygen, and light therapy, for a relaxing yet effective skin boost. With couples’ treatment rooms, heated plunge pools, and a yoga lawn and fitness center surrounded by breathtaking views, this is serenity in the land of shining mountains.

995 Settlement Trail, Big Sky, MT 59716 montagehotels.com/bigsky

(Image credit: Courtesy of Spa Montage )

This story appears in the May 2022 issue of Marie Claire.