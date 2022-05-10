The Best Beauty Products in the World: Marie Claire's Prix Awards 2022

Rouge Forever Liquid Lipstick by Dior and Rose Hermès Silky Blush Powder by Hermès

If you want to treat yourself to a harmonious mix of deep pigment with a smooth finish, the Dior Rouge Forever Liquid Lipstick ($39) delivers in the most refined way. Available in 11 luxe colors, the matte lipstick easily satisfies just about anyone’s liquid lipstick requirements. It promises optimal coverage for up to 12 hours and it’s transfer-proof and so lightweight you’ll hardly notice it’s there. As it dries down, it won’t settle into lip lines and creases; all you’re left with is a mess-free finish that lasts.

Hermès understands that regardless of where you are in your makeup journey, a powder blush is a must for a natural glow. This semi-matte blush ($78), embossed with a silky texture, clings to skin without amplifying pores or dry areas. Tone it down for a muted, blurred effect, or layer on to define your cheekbones. Travel enthusiasts will love its sleek case and off-center mirror, making it a total gem for touch-ups on the go or a quick tzjuzh. Or keep the compact, designed by Pierre Hardy, on display on your vanity.



