If You Love Them, Buy Them Chanel

But, if you’re new to the beauty side of the brand, there are plenty of other investment-worthy items you should consider adding to your rotation this winter. From the luxurious Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine lip balm, a longtime favorite of Brie Larson and Laura Harrier, to a flashy red nail color perfect for the romantic season and beyond, this sale has it all.

Brie Larson Wearing Rouge Coco Flash at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. (Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum Spray $172 at Chanel A fruity-floral fragrance that's actually unexpected, Chanel's Chance Eau Tendre is feminine and uplifting with notes of jasmine absolute, rose essence, and teakwood. Equal parts soft and fresh, this perfume is one to wear everyday for every occasion.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour $32 at Chanel Red nails are never going to be out of style. Period. No matter the season, Chanel's Le Vernis nail color in the shade Pirate is going to be your best bet for a classic red. This high-pigmented color has a glossy, long-lasting finish so heads will turn everywhere you go.

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour $48 at Chanel If Brie Larson is a fan of this tinted lip balm, then I have no doubt you will be too. It applies smoothly and evenly thanks to a blend of hydrating oils, and you won't experience any tackiness or stickiness.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Warm Memories $68 at Chanel Chanel's Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palettes are everything you could want in an eyeshadow. Each pan contains a high-pigmented color that blends easily and stays put all day long. This pretty palette particularly fit's the romantic mood of the holiday with four rosey shades.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Hair Mist $80 at Chanel If she loves the perfumes, make her holiday even better with the accompanying hair mist. She can spray this mist onto her hairbrush or directly on her hair to make the Chance Eau Tendre fragrance last from head to toe.

Chanel Noir Allure Mascara $42 at Chanel Chanel's Noir Allure mascara ticks every box when it comes to creating your dream lashes: it formula curls, lengthens, defines, and volumizes. All of that housed in luxurious packaging creates a mascara she'll never get tired of using.

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum $165 at Chanel Extract from the red camellia flower, a signature in Chanel Beauty, is the star ingredient of this serum. It works to slow signs of aging such large pores, fine lines and wrinkles, and discoloration. After one month of use, wrinkles appear 24 percent diminished while the skin's radiance is boosted by 18 percent.