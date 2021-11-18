When's the last time you got really, truly excited about a lip balm? Probably sometime in 2003, when you spent your birthday money on a glittery Limited Too stick or Maybelline Baby Lips (hey, still a classic!) that you immediately lost. Well, the world of balms has come a long way since your middle school days, and today's formulas are now available tinted, stained, and plumping; long-lasting or quick-dry; cheap or pricey—basically, whatever it is that your lips, and your wallet, have been crying out for. Not to mention, the same hydrating ingredients you look for in skincare products have finally found their way into the lip category.

If you want truly kissable (and honestly, just comfortable) lips, you'll need a good formula that's made specifically to soften, hydrate, and even the texture of your lips. To make the journey a billion times easier, we searched the internet (and our own purses and medicine cabinets) for our absolute favorites, both classic and current. Here, we present to you the very best lip balms, treatments, stains, salves, and crayons you'll actually be excited to slather on each day.

This Kiehl's Classic Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 $11.99 at Amazon $10 at Macy's $159 at Saks Fifth Avenue There's a reason this Lip Balm is called #1. With squalene, aloe vera, and vitamin E, this product soothes the lips while giving them the moisture they need. This product gives lips a juicy shine that means you can pack away your lip glosses, as an added bonus.

This Glossy Stain Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 $33 at Amazon $24 at Neiman Marcus $24 at Sephora Once upon a time, a lip stain and a lip gloss fell in love, got married, and created this baby tinted balm. The stain-gloss formula is perfectly hydrating, not at all sticky, and comes in 12 bright shades—ranging from pale rose to deep wine—that are so sheer and pretty, they'll look good on every skin tone.

The Holy Grail Malin + Goetz Mojito Lip Balm $14.00 at amazon.com When I had an Ipsy subscription, I would sometimes get this lip balm—and I would treasure it down to the last drop. I’m convinced this was made with the secret to eternal youth because no matter how chapped my lips, are if I coat them liberally at night, I wake up with the softest, smoothest lips.

This Rosy All-in-One Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve $6.48 at Amazon $5.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond $6 at Anthropologie (US) This multitasking retro salve is easily the cultiest of cult-favorite beauty products (even Beyoncé has admitted to using it as a primer on her lashes), and reason is clear: You can truly slather it anywhere. At least, anywhere you want a rosy wash of color (and scent)—like over the apples of your cheeks, on the center of your eyelids, or even raked through thick eyebrows for shine and hold.

For Your Purse ChapStick Total Hydration with Sea Minerals Nourishing Lip Balm $6.49 at ulta.com Chapstick might be a classic, but this new formula takes the brand's promise of moisture to the next level. It's enriched with blue sea kale, sea algae, and aloe to moisturize and sooth lips.

The Tinted Treatment Tula TULA x Christina Milian Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm $6.49 at ulta.com A tinted lip balm is one thing, but a non-sticky tinted lip treatment is really stepping it up. Tula is known for its effective and clean skincare, but they really did something special with their lip treatments. This specific one from triple threat Christina Milian gives a subtle pink tinge with hydrating coconut oil as the main ingredient.

The Updated OG Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm $5.29 at amazon.com The Carmex classic has gotten an update, and is still as great as you remember from your childhood, that is if your mom also forced you to use this every winter like it was a cure. In fairness it practically is, and the updated scents and SPF protection are a nice bonus.

This Japanese Jelly Mask Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask $28 at Amazon $28 at Sephora $28 at Sephora You know that feeling when your lips have had it and your left with irritable, inflamed, cracky lips? Same—we've all been there. This jelly mask will be your lips' lifesaver because it's made of Japanese peach, which is known to soften, repair, and calm inflammation. Not to mention, the Japanese camellia oil uses omegas and vitamins to seal moisture.

The Cute One The Crème Shop BT21 Macaron Lip Balm $8.00 at thecremeshop.com Embrace your inner child and pick up that cute lip balm that reminds you of your childhood. Allow me to present this adorable choice from The Crème Shop that’s a part of the B21 collection? The watermelon scent that will remind you of 2003 again is well worth it, and the fun packaging makes for an easy reminder to apply more.

For Working Out and Looking Good Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm $18 at Nordstrom $18 at Sephora $18 at Nordstrom Picture this: it's summer. You're playing some chic sport like tennis and you've got a cute 'lil outfit on. A tinted balm will elevate your look, but is still functional enough to rock while you sweat. This option is filled with hyaluronic acid and stays put so you can stay hydrated for longer.

For Everything Aquaphor Aquaphor Lip Repair Balm $2.99 at ulta.com Beyoncé uses Aquaphor on her face every night—need I say more? In an ELLE interview, Queen Bey said she lathered this all over her face at night to wake up with glowing skin: "I go to bed looking totally greasy." And you better believe my lips follow suit. This treatment is rich with moisture, so I like to apply a generous amount on my lips before bed.

For A Faux Filler Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Balm $28 at Amazon $28 at Macy's $28 at Nordstrom If you love a lip treatment that feels glam and goopy (I for sure do), this is the formula to lather on. Vitamins A and E treat fine lines that can appear in lips with age, and its high-shine finish makes lips look plump and luscious.

This Clear Salve Glossier Balm Dotcom $21.75 at Amazon $21.77 at Amazon $24.85 at Amazon I know the immediate draw of Glossier products is the Instagrammable packaging, but this thick salve is worth more than a photo. It's formulated with castor seed oil, beeswax, and lanolin that make it easily spreadable, so you can use it everywhere—across your cracked lips, over your ashy elbows, or even along your cheekbones for a natural highlight.

For Some Luxury Augustinus Bader The Lip Balm $50 at Amazon $61.45 at allbeauty.com (US) $75 at Sephora Yes, it's a splurge, but it's one that's well worth it if you're a balm obsessee. The formula's plumping complex increases elasticity and fights loss of hydration, while vitamin E keeps the lips' moisture barrier intact.

The Natural Option Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm $0.05 at Amazon $3.60 at REI.com $3.79 at Bed Bath & Beyond I mean, I can't not include this magical, amazing, cult-favorite lip balm, because it's the only formula I want to be buried with. The formula is incredibly simple: A mix of coconut, lanolin, peppermint, and sunflower oils, plus a bit of beeswax, all working together to moisturize and protect your lips without a ton of fragrance or flavor. Plus, it's $10 for a four-pack.

For a Shelfie ILIA Lip Conditioner $26.00 at dermstore.com The packaging is as chic as it gets, and the formula inside is just as covetable: beeswax, avocado oil, and shape butter create a creamy, hyper-hydrating experience you can take with you.

This Silky Lip Mask Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $22 at Sephora $15.20 at Amazon $18 at iHerb PSA: Your lips deserve the same TLC you give to your face. This lip mask has spoiled my lips since the moment we met, and I have no plans on letting it go anytime soon. If you have naturally dry skin, you'll appreciate this fast-absorbing formula filled with antioxidants and vitamin C. The ingredient combo will sink right into your lips, providing you with long-lasting hydration and subtle shine. Even better? You don't only have to wear it overnight. In fact, I keep mine on my desk for when I want to treat my lips to a midday spa session.

This Luxe Lip Balm La Mer The Lip Balm $50 at Amazon $61.45 at allbeauty.com (US) $75 at Sephora Please don't hate me for including a $60 lip balm—I had to, it's that good. This is an opportunity for you to embrace "put your money where you mouth is," quite literally. La Mer has this innovate ingredient called "Miracle Broth," which is a mixture of sea kelp, minerals, and nutrients that has gone through a natural fermentation process to leave your lips feeling ridiculously smooth, soothed and hydrated. In other words, this lip balm is legit.

This Glow-Inducing Stick Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow $35.00 at sephora.com It's no secret that I'm obsessed with this balm. It's not too shiny or sticky, it doesn't smell like cupcakes and 2003, and it doesn't give you that gunky white line around your lips after a few hours. And, most importantly, it leaves your lips with the prettiest glow—I know, I know, but there's no better word for it—that sticks around through lunch (and second lunch).

This Anti-Aging Balm Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm $57.50 at Amazon $38 at Nordstrom $38 at Neiman Marcus Sagging skin = sagging lips. Nip that sign of anti-aging in the bud with this all-natural savior, which happens to be Jennifer Aniston's favorite (have you seen her amazing 50-year-old skin!?!). The hefty dose of silk in this balm strengthens your lip tissue, resulting in healthy, smooth lips.

This Ingredient-Packed Balm Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm $18 at Amazon This lip balm is on the pricier side, but there's a good reason. Packed with hydrating oils and vitamins, this balm gives your lips hydration that will actually last all day long. You won't need to reapply it every 30 seconds, so the tube ends up being worth the cost.

This Antioxidant-Rich Balm Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm $57.50 at Amazon $38 at Nordstrom $38 at Neiman Marcus The winter's brisk air is constantly coming for your lips. The second you step outside, you're battling that frustrating chapped feeling that likes to creep up and suck out all of the moisture from your skin. Fortunately, this balm's formula is smarter than that, thanks to Vitamin E. This antioxidant fights off environmental stressors like no other, and feels like a tall glass of water for your lips.

The Protective Balm Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai PA+++ $10 at Amazon $9.50 at Sephora $9.50 at dermstore If sun protection is a high priority for you when reaching for a lip balm (as it always should be), look to this clear, shea butter–based formula that won't leave your lips pasty, despite being loaded with SPF 30.