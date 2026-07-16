Nothing gets us more excited than talking about a not-so-little tweakment or a nip-tuck procedure. In the spirit of transparency, Marie Claire’s aesthetics column, Life in Plastic , delivers a first-hand peek into what goes on behind the doctor’s door.

Marie Claire Beauty Editor Siena Gagliano shares her story of undergoing earlobe repair surgery for a stretched piercing.

I have worn gold hoop earrings nearly every day for as long as I can remember, so the slow collapse of my right earlobe felt less like a minor cosmetic issue and more like a threat to my aesthetic. I got my ears pierced when I was two, but the real downfall began in college, when one of my hoops got caught on another girl’s leather jacket at a bar. It didn't rip through completely—apparently my earlobe had just enough strength left—but the piercing was never quite the same afterward. Over the years, the hole crept closer and closer to the bottom of my lobe. At 27, putting in an earring felt like testing my luck; I was convinced every hoop could be the one that finally finished the job.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky, MD says the first signs of damage are often subtle for earlobe repair patients. “Initially, patients may notice the piercing sitting lower or the hole becoming more oval-shaped. As the tissue continues to stretch, the skin underneath becomes thinner and weaker until it can partially or completely split.” (I know, I know, an uncomfy thought.) Mine had reached the unmistakable danger zone: elongated, noticeably lower than the piercing on my left ear, and struggling to hold an earring in place—I mean, really, it was holding on by a thread.

I had already attempted the less-invasive fixes. Filler was placed under the piercing to provide the thinning tissue with more support, but my earlobe apparently wasn't interested in a temporary solution as it hardly helped. I also tried wearing a new stud earring in a slightly higher piercing I had done a few months before, but it sat too close to the original hole and never looked right. I needed a permanent option.

I had the damaged piercing surgically closed, gave it time to heal, and eventually had it pierced again in a better position. The procedure took about an hour, required only local anesthesia, and was so easy that I went straight to work afterward. Now, my hoops hang evenly, and putting them on no longer feels like a high-stakes decision. Ahead, my experience getting earlobe repair surgery for my stretched piercing.

The photo that made me realize I needed earlobe repair surgery. (Image credit: Future)

Day of the Procedure

After years of anticipating the dramatic moment my earlobe might finally split, the actual repair was beyond uneventful. I arrived at Dr. Savetsky’s office, sat in the procedure chair, and walked back out roughly an hour later. My nail appointments are longer.

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The numbing injection was the only part I felt. It was a quick pinch, and within moments, my entire earlobe was numb. There was no sedation or operating room; I remained awake, and my role in the procedure was limited to sitting still and chit-chatting while Dr. Savetsky worked.

“Earlobe repair is typically a straightforward in-office procedure performed under local anesthesia,” he says. Once I was numb, he addressed the damaged hole itself. “The elongated or torn piercing tract is carefully excised so that fresh tissue edges can be recreated. The lobe is then meticulously reshaped and closed with fine sutures to restore a smooth, natural contour while minimizing visible scarring,” he says. In simpler terms? He removed the stretched-out hole and sewed the healthy edges back together. Since my piercing had stretched but had not torn completely through, the bottom edge of my lobe was still intact.

A fully split lobe would have been repairable, too, though restoring its shape could have required a more involved technique. “Depending on the extent of the deformity, the repair may involve a simple linear closure or more advanced techniques to preserve the shape and prevent notching,” Dr. Savetsky says. Let's just say, I was happy to have intervened before my hoop completed the job.

An hour after sitting down, the stretched hole was gone, and my earlobe was whole again. The operation I had avoided for years was, without exaggeration, one of the easiest beauty procedures I have ever done.

The excised and closed piercing right after the procedure. (Image credit: Future)

The Healing Process

I left Dr. Savetsky’s office with a tiny Steri-Strip covering my repaired lobe and instructions to keep it in place for the next week. He sent me home with extras in case they fell off, but the aftercare was a breeze. I could shower normally and continue my usual routine.

I replaced the Steri-Strips only once, which was about as demanding as the recovery got. They were visible but small enough that no one seemed to notice unless I pointed them out. My main responsibility was leaving my ear alone for the healing process, which, as Dr. Savetsky says, occurs over approximately one week, when sutures are typically removed. “However, the scar continues to strengthen and mature over several months.”

The Follow-Up Appointment

(Left) My ear immediately after the stitches were removed, with some bruising and a bit of liquid bandage on it. (Right) My ear nearly three months after the surgical repair, fully healed. (Image credit: Future)

One week later, I returned to Dr. Savetsky’s office so he could remove the Steri-Strips and examine the repair. My earlobe already looked totally normal, just without the piercing hole, and was replaced by a few bruises.

Its appearance, however, didn't reflect the actual healing process. Although the surface had closed, the tissue underneath still needed time to strengthen before it could safely support new jewelry. Dr. Savetsky generally recommends waiting at least six to eight weeks before re-piercing, although he sometimes prefers waiting two to three months to allow the tissue to fully heal and soften.

The location of the new piercing is equally important. “When patients do re-pierce, it is important that the new piercing is placed slightly away from the scar line and not too low on the lobe,” he says. This prevents the problem from happening all over again.

Getting Re-Pierced

Here I am at Mejuri getting pierced by Lyght Ruiz. (Image credit: Future)

Eight weeks after paying to close a hole in my ear, I went to my favorite piercing and jewelry store, Mejuri, to put one back in. This time, everything—from the placement to the thickness of the jewelry—would be far more intentional than when I had been pierced with a gun in a mall pop-up when I was two.

If you haven't been to Mejuri, let me tell you, it's as luxe as it gets. Everything is meticulously clean, and the pretty jewelry surrounding you is candy for the eyes. Before picking up a needle, my piercer, Lyght Ruiz, examined both the front and back of my right lobe, felt along the repaired area, and assessed how the incision had healed. He told me there was hardly any noticeable scar tissue and considered the lobe fully healed.

Rather than simply placing a dot directly above the old hole, he looked at the entire scar line and the natural shape of both ears. “A lot of people want that symmetric look. It’s not necessarily possible all the time—or the most flattering,” Ruiz explained. “The goal is to place each piercing where it looks best on the individual ear, rather than forcing both sides into identical positions." After all, no two earlobes are perfectly the same.

Ruiz marked the proposed spot and let me examine the tiny dot before moving forward. Once we agreed on the placement, he created the new piercing with a 16-gauge needle and inserted a seven-millimeter post. The gauge system runs backward: the lower the number, the thicker the jewelry. At approximately 1.2 millimeters, a 16-gauge post is slightly thicker than the 20-gauge posts commonly found on traditional earrings.

That extra width was deliberate. “We use the 16-gauge for healing and swelling, so that way we don’t have a cheese-cutter effect,” he says. A thinner post concentrates pressure on a smaller area, almost like a wire cutting through cheese. The thicker-gauge spreads that pressure across more tissue as the piercing heals—an especially important consideration for an earlobe that has already stretched once and undergone surgery.

The piercing itself took seconds, and I hardly felt it. When I looked in the mirror, the jewelry sat comfortably away from the incision and looked completely balanced with my left ear.

Eight weeks will not be the right timeline for every repaired lobe. Ruiz told me he will turn a client away if the tissue does not appear ready, regardless of the general window a surgeon may have provided. “Everybody heals very differently,” he says. He explained that overall health, lifestyle, scar formation, and a history of keloids can all affect the decision. Some people may need to wait six to nine months or even a year before being pierced again. Just make sure you go to a reputable piercer who has enough experience.

Before and After My Repaired Ear Piercing

(Left) My stretched earlobe with a hoop earring barely hanging on for dear life. (Right) My healed, repierced earlobe with a perfectly aligned piercing, if I do say so myself. (Image credit: Future)

The Takeaway

For years, I treated my stretched piercing like a problem I could outsmart. I tried filler. I had a new hole pierced above it and wore it for a few months. I switched to lighter earrings when I remembered. I used supportive earring backs. But none of it stopped the original piercing from creeping lower—or changed the fact that I was eventually going to have to deal with it.

The surgery itself was quick, the recovery barely interrupted my life, and the final result solved something filler and strategic re-piercing could not. That does not mean I am suddenly retiring my gold hoops, but I am more conscious of how I wear them. Dr. Savetsky says the most common mistakes after repair include re-piercing too soon and immediately returning to heavy jewelry. “In my opinion, prevention is key after repair—lighter jewelry, occasional breaks from earrings, and avoiding repetitive tension on the lobe can help maintain the result long term.”

What surprised me most was the relief that came from fixing something so small. No one else was studying the distance between my piercing and the bottom of my ear, but I was—and I had been for years. Now, my earrings sit evenly, the repaired lobe looks completely natural, and I no longer feel like every night out could end with my hoop finishing what that leather jacket started.

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Meet the Experts

Dr. Ira Savetsky Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ira L. Savetsky is a highly trained aesthetic plastic surgeon who has experience in a myriad of surgical disciplines, including cosmetic, reconstructive, microvascular, and craniofacial surgery. Part of what sets Dr. Savetsky apart from other practitioners is his completion of prestigious residency and fellowship programs at some of the most renowned institutions in the world, including his residency at the NYU Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery and his aesthetic fellowship at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute — often considered one of the top fellowship programs in the world. During his training, Dr. Savetsky gained extensive experience in both reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery. He has worked closely with the nation’s leading experts in areas of craniofacial surgery, face transplantation, breast reconstruction, complex microvascular reconstruction, and aesthetic surgery. Dr. Savetsky additionally completed a research fellowship at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center with a focus on tissue engineering and novel lymphedema therapies. His formal training culminated in the completion of a highly sought after fellowship in aesthetic surgery of the face, nose, breasts, and body at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Given his formidable training, Dr. Savetsky also serves as an editorial board member of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the official peer-reviewed medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). He is additionally part of the educational committee at ASPS, where he helps develop the face curriculum for the organization’s annual meeting. Dr. Savetsky has lectured, published, and moderated on these topics extensively. He has been recognized for his dedication to plastic surgery with various awards, including the Snyder Award for “Best Paper” at the Plastic Surgery Research Council Annual Meeting and the Aesthetic Surgery Education & Research Foundation Grant. Although he has training in a comprehensive range of plastic surgery procedures, Dr. Savetsky has a particular interest in facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty. He enjoys working closely with patients to help them achieve their aesthetic goals.