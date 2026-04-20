My Everything Shower Routine Turns My Bathroom Into a Five-Star Spa

These 12 products have me looking and feeling my best.

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Few pleasures of life compare to an everything shower. Far more extensive than your everyday bathing routine, an everything shower includes multiple steps for cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing your body. Don't worry, your hair gets some special treatment, too. The steps may vary from person to person, but the end result is typically the same: soft, gleaming skin as smooth and glowy as a dolphin's, plus squeaky-clean, shiny hair. After years of curating my everything shower, I've landed on a routine that's, in my opinion, the highest form of self-care.

Each week, after giving a polite warning to my roommates, I head into the shower for nearly an hour and emerge as a totally new person. It's a rare time when I can focus wholly on myself and luxuriate in self-care. While the specific steps in an everything shower are important, I've found that the body scrubs, washes, and masks you use are even more so. As someone who tests beauty products and new launches for a living, my lineup for my everything shower is well-worth experiencing for yourself.

Ahead, I walk you through every step of my everything shower routine, with the products I swear by. Whether you're prepping for date night or needing some extra TLC, this edit will have you looking and feeling like your best self.

Start at the Top

My everything shower always starts with my hair before I move onto my body. While some give their hair a deep cleanse by double shampooing, I prefer to use a scalp scrub. The gentle exfoliants in a scrub work wonders at removing build-up, dry skin, and excess oil, and I've found that they don't strip my cherry cola hair color.

Mask Up

Once my scalp is thoroughly cleansed, I like to give my strands a major dose of hydration with a hair mask. Depending on how my fine, color-treated hair is looking and feeling that day, I'll alternate between my two favorites that boost vibrancy, add shine, restore moisture, and repair bonds.

Scrub-a-Dub-Dub

While I let my hair mask sit and do its thing for a few minutes, I get to town on my body care, starting with a body scrub. These scrubs thoroughly slough away dead skin, bumps, and texture, and the result is beautifully soft and bright skin.

Shave (If You Want)

While I don't shave during every shower, I'm incorporating this step now that shorts season is practically here. Of course, how you approach body hair is a personal choice, but if you prefer shaving as I do, my two must-haves makes the ordeal a hell of a lot more enjoyable.

Wash It All Off

Body wash is an essential step in every shower I take, but especially during my everything showers. After exfoliating and shaving, I need to make sure my body is actually clean, too. My go-tos effectively cleanse without stripping and replenish my skin with hydration.

Moisturize on Still-Wet Skin

Finally, it's time to moisturize and seal in hydration, and no, this step doesn't require you to step out of the shower. I've found hydrating products that work like a charm on wet skin—simply turn off the water, apply one of my favorites below, towel-dry like normal, then you're good to go.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.