Nothing gets us more excited than talking about a not-so-little tweakment or a nip-tuck procedure. In the spirit of transparency, Marie Claire’s aesthetics column, Life in Plastic , delivers a first-hand peek into what goes on behind the doctor’s door.

Allison, a 39-year-old mother of three and the founder of Poppi soda, lost 60 pounds with the help of a GLP-1. After undergoing a breast reduction and breast lift, she continued her makeover journey, most recently with a circumferential tummy tuck and skinny Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). This is her story, edited and condensed for clarity.

I like to call myself a naturally, annoyingly confident person. All my life, I’ve always felt secure with my body. I was one of those people who had really big boobs at 12, anchored by a strong, normal body. I grew up as an athlete and danced in college. I never had an eating disorder or body dysmorphia.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Despite being happy with my body, at some point, genetics start to come into play. For example, my mom always had a gut. Even though I’m active, I have a little belly. It never stopped me from wearing cute crop tops and swimsuits. It never bothered me all that much until things changed, especially with pregnancy. I know because I’ve been through it three times. I gave birth to big babies. Naturally, I gained quite a bit of weight with each pregnancy.

I started losing weight naturally. Then, I tried Ozempic back when it felt almost like a black-market medication and no one was really talking about it, which I didn’t understand because it’s amazing. Overall, I lost 60 pounds on it. And that changed my life. But even though I lost all this weight, my breasts were still large, and I had back pain. Yes, I get Botox and a little laser here and there, but that’s pretty much the extent of what I do—or did. So, two years ago, I had a breast reduction and lift. Now I’m a double D. My breasts are still big, but they fit my body better.

That experience became a catalyst for change. After that surgery, I opened up to the idea of doing whatever makes me feel good. So, when it came to my stomach and the idea of a tummy tuck, I told my husband I’m either doing this surgery, or we are having another kid, which was the total opposite end of the spectrum. About one year after that conversation, he went away on a snowboarding trip. I was home alone with all three kids for one week. I told him I’m not having any more kids; I can’t do this again. He told me, “It’s your body; your choice."

How I Found My Surgeon

What really drew me down this path was the idea of doing something for me. I wasn’t searching for perfection with plastic surgery.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I knew I wanted Dr. Ryan Neinstein to do my surgery. I researched the procedure and plastic surgeons for about one year. During that time, I had already started talking to him. A couple of my friends had gone to him, and it was encouraging to watch them go through their journeys firsthand.

At the time I made the decision to do this, I had also just sold Poppi. So, I figured, why not go to one of the best surgeons? I had an online interview with him and liked him off the bat. That’s basically how I decided to use Dr. Neinstein.

My Tummy Tuck + BBL Consultation and Prep

Since I live in Austin, Texas, and Dr. Neinstein is based in New York City, I had two Zoom consultations with him. During each one, I had to get fully naked so he could see my body. He recommended a circumferential tummy tuck, which involves an incision that extends around the entire abdomen and back. “After the babies and weight loss, Allison had concerns of a ‘loosey goosey’ feeling in her tummy, waist, and lower back,” Dr. Neinstein says. “The only procedure that would harmonize all her concerns and create a look with the same vibe from the front, sides, and back was a circumferential tuck, which allows us to apply the same principles to all the areas. The benefit of the shape change with a longer scar outweighs the scar itself, which is hidden in the bikini line.”

I also wanted to add just a little bit of volume to my butt. I've never had a butt. “She told me that she felt like her tush had not just fallen but was also deflated and sad,” Dr. Neinstein adds. Dr. Neinstein explained how he would first liposuction my back to help contour the area and then put some of that fat into my butt.

During the calls, we discussed the procedures in detail, and I asked him several questions. Since losing another 20 pounds since my breast reduction and lift, I was curious if I could redo them at the same time as my tummy tuck and BBL. Dr. Neinstein explained that tacking on another surgery would put me under anesthesia for too long. “I break up these big procedures for safety,” he says. “I also find that patients like to see what their new body looks like before they choose what they want their breasts to look like.” I respected the fact that he didn’t just tell me yes and charge me more. I think that’s the answer you expect from a good surgeon.

What really drew me down this path was the idea of doing something for me. I wasn’t searching for perfection with plastic surgery.

We decided on an April surgery date, and I was advised to take about four weeks off from work.

I also had to start a prep protocol a few weeks before surgery. It entailed stopping my GLP-1 three weeks prior to surgery as a safety precaution. I also did all the typical pre-surgery blood work and physicals. One thing I wouldn’t do is drink Juven (a nutritional powder) for two weeks leading up to my surgery. It’s supposed to provide nutritional support, but they’re full of dyes and colors, so I tossed them in the garbage.

I took my prep one step further with longevity testing. I went to Fountain Life, a longevity clinic, for an MRI, a CT scan, and a full-body workup. I was shocked when the results came back. They told me I was really healthy, and that my heart was, too. I'm 39 with a biological age of 25. All I could think was, “This is so amazing because I don't take great care of myself!” I was excited to feel good going into all of this.

My Tummy Tuck + BBL Surgery

My husband and I flew from Austin to New York the night before my surgery. The afternoon I arrived, I went straight to Dr. Neinstein’s office to meet with him. I had never seen him in person since all my consults were over Zoom. Then I went back to my hotel (The Plaza, which Dr. Neinstein recommends for recovery because it’s steps from his office) to rest since I had to be at his surgery center the following day at 6:30 a.m.

The morning of my surgery, I walked to Dr. Neinstein’s office. I was a little nervous, but since I already did my breasts, I knew that amazing things were going to come out of this. The nervousness was just a temporary moment in my life.

After I was checked in, Dr. Neinstein marked me up. I documented everything that was happening, but I wasn’t sure whether to share it on social media. I wanted to have it all there for me, just in case. I even made a “Get Ready with Me to Get a Tummy Tuck” video in his office, with my surgical markings and all. I couldn’t believe how many people were commenting that most people don’t share their full surgical experience, so I decided to share everything.

The last thing I remember is lying down and the anesthesiologist slowly administering anesthesia. At that point, I was ready for everything that was about to happen. I remember someone in the room talking to me, and then I fell asleep. When I woke up, I thought I was still having that same conversation from before. I remember coming out of the anesthesia easily and being in post-op for about one hour or so. I felt pretty good.

(Image credit: Allison)

My Tummy Tuck + BBL Recovery

Once I was cleared to leave Dr. Neinstein’s surgical center, one of his nurses helped me get dressed and wheeled me back to my hotel. I was back in bed two hours after surgery, and then a few hours later, slowly walking around. “After surgery, we want to move the body to help heal itself,” Dr. Neinstein says.

A few hours later, I opened my phone and started recording, sharing everything I just experienced in a semi-anesthesia drug-induced state. I remember somewhat dancing around my hotel room with my butt covered in dressings and a diaper. I was happy.

The next morning, Dr. Neinstein came by to check on me. He was very present throughout the recovery process and either texted or called me every day. Even on day 18, he called. It’s rare to have a surgeon who makes sure you're recovering and healing properly from start to finish.

I had my first lymphatic drainage massage on day one post-procedure. I used a masseuse who specializes in lymphatics and only works with post-op patients. I repeated it again on day three and every day after that for one week. I’m not going to lie; the massages were very painful and very intense. I had to take a six-hour nap after the first one because the massage left me exhausted. But when I woke up, I felt so good.

The second day after my surgery, I went to Georgia Louise for a hyperbaric oxygen therapy session. My husband joined me in the chamber, and we watched a Netflix show. It was wonderful. According to Dr. Neinstein, pumping more oxygen into the body helps it heal faster. I did one session every day while I was in New York.

I remember dancing around my hotel room with my butt covered in dressings and a diaper. I was happy.

To make my recovery easier, I hired a nurse from Radiant Recovery Wellness for 24-hour nursing care for the first four days. They handled all my medications and kept everything on a schedule because it’s very important to stay on top of the pain. I think a private nurse is a must if you can afford it.

On day three, I was allowed to take a shower. I was still on pain medications, and I was so happy to have a nurse with me. I couldn’t stand all the way up and had to crouch over. Since I had incisions on my back, I had to try to stand a little straighter than the average tummy tuck patient, but with a bit of a hunch so as not to put stress on any area. Remember, I was cut from hip to hip and all the way around the backside of my body, and fat was added to my butt. This was also the day I realized that I would soon be without a nurse. I didn’t think I would be able to get my garments on, bend over, or do anything. I had three more days of recovery in New York (I was there for one week), so I flew my mom in to help me.

By far the worst part of my recovery was the gas that I experienced. It was unreal. “Sometimes, gas is simply a result of the anesthesia, and sometimes the muscle repair slows down the body’s ability to clear gas for a few days,” Dr. Neinstein explains. Plus, I was wearing a special corset that was very tight. I've never taken Gas-X in my life, yet I was popping them left and right. There were points when the gas was so bad that I was crying. After three days, it was finally over.

My post-op recovery. (Image credit: Allison)

The BBL made it hard to sit on my butt (actually, I couldn’t at all) and was equally as bad. It’s so uncomfortable sitting on a little pillow that goes under my legs. I tried sitting without it, but it just hurt too much. So, I kept with it.

I really took all the post-instructions to heart and followed everything my surgeon said. I think it helped with my recovery and swelling. I'll literally do anything I can to help my body heal quickly, because I’m not a girl who has time to sit still.

Around the 10-day mark, I could stand up straight, but everything felt stiff. I also tried to make sure that I moved around and was able to stop taking all the prescription medications around this time.

Throughout my recovery, I shared every step on social media. I was showing my before-and- after pictures. I was showing my body. I even filmed changing my bandages and all my incision points. I was sharing it all.

My Tummy Tuck + BBL Results

If you looked at me, I don’t think you’d have any idea that I had a BBL. It looks like someone else’s normal butt. That’s Dr. Neinstein’s whole thing: mommy makeovers that look natural. Trust me, I wasn't trying to look like Cardi B. But adding some volume to my butt gave me an hourglass shape. Now, everything looks snatched.

One thing that surprised me, or maybe I was uninformed going in, is that my tummy tuck scar also has a little T scar below my belly button. I had heard about some surgeons doing this. It’s really a game-time decision made in the operating room. When I finally saw it, that was a very “oh” moment for me, and I was a little shocked. But it’s important for people to know that it may be necessary to get the result you want. Thankfully, it’s very light. And there are so many things to do, like lasers, microneedling, and skin brighteners, that can help with the scar later on, if necessary.

I’m only a few weeks out from the surgeries, so everything is still relatively fresh. My scars are healing well. I’m still doing one-hour lymphatic drainage massages three times per week now that I’m home. The woman doing them said my swelling is unreal—in a good way! I also added IV drips and the peptide glow stack into the mix.

I already see changes in my body. It’s crazy that when I look in the mirror, I see a difference. It's like night and day. I'm trying to be kind to my body because there’s still some swelling, and I want it to be better already and calm down.

Now several weeks out from my BBL and tummy tuck surgeries. (Image credit: Allison)

At the end of the day, I feel very confident with how my body looks. My stomach is flat, and my scars are thin. There’s a euphoric feeling of putting on a pair of old pants and them not fitting—in a good way! And to go on a little shopping spree and get my clothes altered to fit my new body, that is gold.

But the best feeling is sharing my story and journey on social media and hearing so many women say they are doing what I did. I had quite a few messages where people said they were having a tummy tuck, and that gave me so much peace because it's scary.

I'm glad I did this now, especially since so many people wait until they are in their 50s or 60s to get plastic surgery. I’m 39, and I want to enjoy my new stomach and butt for the rest of my life. Why wait if you don’t need to?

Looking back, maybe the only thing I would have done differently is lose all the weight before my first breast surgery, because now I need a revision. Or, I could look at it like the last two years have been life-changing, and I could have never had that, right? I'm very much about making a decision and living with it, but I think getting to your ideal weight before surgery is important because you'll have better results, feel better, and be healthier. I think people think that plastic surgery is going to cure everything.

I’d also recommend documenting everything if you’re going to have a procedure. You don't have to share it with anyone, but it is fun to look back at the progress of it all.

Meet the Expert