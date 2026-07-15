The 2026 World Cup lasts from June 11 to July 19, giving celebrities plenty of time to score spots on the best-dressed list. While fashion-forward soccer stars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé performed on the sport's biggest stage, looks from Victoria Beckham, Sabrina Carpenter, and more match-goers scored goals in the stands.

Much like Wimbledon 2026, fashion girls have been stealing the show since the first week of the World Cup games. Shakira's opening ceremony outfit—which featured a custom neon yellow bodysuit by Off-White—set high style expectations. Once Shakira blew the sartorial whistle, Anya Taylor-Joy cheered for Argentina in Adidas; Lola Tung tested the track shorts trend while Brazil and Morocco tied; and Barbara Palvin celebrated Team USA in an all-black maternity look.

As Team England got closer to the semifinals, World Cup regular Victoria Beckham found her place in the stadium next to her former soccer pro husband. Her wardrobe has come a long way since she started attending the tournament in 2004 (gone are the days of Daisy Dukes and teeny-tiny graphic tees), though she hasn't stopped stowing Hermès Birkin bags in the VIP suite.

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Before you know it, FIFA will present the championship trophy (and its monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunk) to the winning team. In the meantime, catch up on all the best celebrity looks at the 2026 World Cup. The shoppable styles below will keep the summer of sports alive long after Sunday's closing ceremony.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter joined Team Nike in a vintage tennis dress. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter was unmissable at the World Cup—and not just because of her blonde bombshell curls. She skipped a typical soccer jersey in favor of a vintage Nike tennis dress. It might've looked a little too laid-back at Wimbledon 2026, but it was the perfect combination of short and sweet for the Ecuador vs. Germany game.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham looked so elegant in a satin top and white trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham rarely wore Team England gear during her husband's World Cup game days. So, why would she now? The creative director's uniform this year included a rich-mom satin cowl-neck top, white pants, and oversized aviators.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy pledged allegiance to Team Argentina. (Image credit: Splash News)

Anya Taylor-Joy watched Team USA take on Paraguay, but her one-shoulder Adidas top proved her loyalties lie with Team Argentina. She unexpectedly paired the sporty style with a ladylike poplin skirt and an east-west bag from Magda Butrym.

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Lisa

Lisa couldn't wait to share her full Nike outfit on Instagram. (Image credit: @lalalalisa_m)

For last week's Spain vs. Belgium match, Blackpink's Lisa wore head-to-toe Nike while watching the game from the brand suite. To elevate her take on the boxer shorts trend, she accessorized with an asymmetrical semi-sheer skirt and cleated Nike Mirage Sneakers.

Barbara Palvin

A pregnant Barbara Palvin wore an all-black look at the World Cup. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Barbara Palvin and her husband, Dylan Sprouse, delivered major couples style inspiration during the World Cup—without wearing anything sporty. All eyes went to Palvin's growing baby bump, framed by a long-sleeve top from Alaïa that she paired with a low-slung skirt and ankle boots. Sprouse matched his wife's "too cool for a soccer jersey" energy in all black, too.

Ciara

Ciara took to the World Cup field in rare Adidas sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara wore Adidas athleisure at the World Cup. She ran across the field in a tomato-red jersey, a pleated tennis skirt, and sneakers from the German brand's Aug. 2025 collaboration with L.A. streetwear label Brain Dead. Note the statement ballet sneakers, featuring embroidered flames on the back.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor's Schiaparelli sneakers dress up her World Cup denim. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you're a part-soccer fan, part-fashion fan, you'll appreciate the shoes Teyana Taylor styled with her Canadian tuxedo. She arrived at one of the first 2026 World Cup games wearing Schiaparelli's sold-out Trompe L'Oeil Sneakers, beloved by footwear collectors for their surrealist gold toes.