Bradley Cooper supposedly did it. Word has it that Adam Levine, Justin Theroeux, Gavin Rosdale, and Jim Carey joined the club too. The procedure in question? Male blepharoplasty, a.k.a. an eye lift performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both. If it seems like everyone, including the most famous male faces in Hollywood, is doing their eyes right now, it’s because they are.

The eyes are often the first part of the face to show signs of aging, which is why board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon Flora Levin , MD, says there’s a growing trend among men to surgically address them, whether it’s dark circles, puffiness, or skin laxity. “Across the board, we are seeing more males and females getting surgery and upper blepharoplasties at younger ages because it’s an easy procedure that seems like a no-brainer.”

While male aesthetic culture has predominantly been rooted in hair restoration, light-handed injectables, and basic skincare, the entry-level bleph is a less taboo way for men to look revived and feel confident. Double board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon Sarah Avila, MD, adds that there is also far less stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures than there was a decade ago. “Men are realizing that a well-executed blepharoplasty doesn't make them look different but instead more rested, approachable, and refreshed while often providing the added benefit of improved vision.”

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Amid its breakout moment, the influx of fresh male celebrity eyelid surgeries tends to boast telltale signs of the procedure, with some stars even looking a bit feminized. Even though male blepharoplasties are holding their own with no signs of slowing down, there’s plenty to know about before committing to the procedure. Ahead, discover everything to keep in mind to achieve a natural-looking blepharoplasty that leaves the eyes looking refreshed and has everyone asking, “Did he do something?”

What Is a Blepharoplasty?

A blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) is, by definition, a surgical procedure that improves the appearance and functionality of the upper and/or lower eyelids. Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Jonathan Cabin , MD, says treating the upper eyelids involves removing excess skin that causes hooding or heaviness. Fat bags and hollows are targeted during a lower blepharoplasty, which he explains can be achieved through skin manipulation or removal, fat grafting for volumization, or laser resurfacing to tighten the skin. The incisions, which are used to correct an array of concerns, are well hidden in the upper eyelid crease or lower lash line so that there are generally no signs of surgery while restoring a more balanced look to the face.

Two male patients post-blepharoplasty, courtesy of Dr. Sarah Avila. (Image credit: Dr. Sarah Avila)

For many men, the eyes communicate fatigue and aging more than almost any other facial feature, says oculofacial plastic surgeon Robert Schwarcz , MD. “Addressing the eyelids provides a rejuvenating effect without the expense, downtime, or perceived invasiveness of a facelift. A blepharoplasty can often take years off, while still allowing someone to look like themselves, which is appealing to male patients.”

The Rise of the Boy Bleph

Men are dipping their toes into the world of aesthetics thanks to the plethora of less invasive treatments and procedures. According to the 2024 American Society of Plastic Surgeons statistics report , more than 120,000 male blepharoplasties were performed that year. The reason: Dr. Cabin points to the evolution of technology and trends that have us all more attuned to how we look. “There’s social acceptance concerning men and how they view their appearance. Eyelid surgery is a relatively easy, low-risk, low-cost, and minimal recovery way of improving the eyes.”

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Male celebrities are no different, and many undergo eyelid surgery, especially as male plastic surgery continues to be democratized. Often, male patients book consultations with their plastic surgeon because they feel like their eyes portray them as tired or angry. Yet despite the influx of social media posts highlighting what some people may categorize as ‘bad blephs,’ when surgery is done well, it goes unnoticed—the goal of any procedure.

For most male blepharoplasty patients, the surgery isn’t about creating a more feminized appearance. Nor is it about beautification or creating a more lifted, sculpted look. “For many men, a blepharoplasty provides substantial rejuvenation without altering the masculine character of the face,” says Dr. Avila. “Men simply want to look less tired and more alert.”

How Do Male vs. Female Blepharoplasties Differ?

The goal of any blepharoplasty, regardless of a patient’s sex, is to create more youthful-looking eyes. “Preserving identity is one of the most important principles in plastic surgery, and the goal should never be to erase the features that make someone uniquely themselves,” Dr. Avila says. But the devil is in the details, and a handful of crucial distinctions can make the procedure a success or a full-on fail.

The reason some men appear feminized following eyelid surgery isn’t necessarily because of a poorly executed procedure, but rather poorly executed measurement. Dr. Cabin

Male and female orbital anatomy differ, as do distinct aesthetic characteristics and preferences. Most men naturally have low-set eyebrows, more upper eyelid fullness, and less visible upper eyelid show, whereas women tend to have more of a defined eyelid crease and greater upper eyelid show. “With a male blepharoplasty, we need to be considerate of the baseline anatomy,” Dr. Levin says. “With female patients, it becomes more of that conversation of ‘did she do something to her eyes?’ But with men, the surgery is so unforgiving, and there’s little room for error, which is why surgeons must be incredibly mindful of what a normal youthful male eyelid looks like, which is not the same as a female one.”

When Blepharoplasty Creates a Feminized Look

A standard upper blepharoplasty removes excess skin from the eyelids so that they appear lifted and more open. But here’s where things get tricky. As Dr. Levin explains, younger males typically have a heavy lid, like bedroom eyes, with little space between the upper eyelid crease and the eyelashes. “The short distance creates a youthful-looking male lid,” she says. Positioning the crease too high hints at surgery. So, to maintain masculinity, the lid-to-brow complex shouldn’t have too much space, otherwise Dr. Levin says it makes a man’s eyes look more like a woman’s. “This is why some celeb blephs lend a semi-feminized look.”

A well-executed upper blepharoplasty should prudently restore natural symmetry to the eyes while preserving the innate male ruggedness of the face, even if that means leaving some upper lid hooding. “Conservative skin removal, fat reduction, and brow contouring allow for the masculinity and character of the eyes to remain while rejuvenating them,” Dr. Cabin says. Problems arise when the eyes are aggressively treated, leaving them looking hollowed out or overly sculpted and contoured. While most surgeons, including Dr. Cabin, use the same surgical techniques for male and female patients, the measurements and surgical combinations differ. The reason some men appear feminized following eyelid surgery isn’t necessarily because of a poorly executed procedure, but rather poorly executed measurements, he says.

None of these male celebrities have commented on the rumors that they have had a blepharoplasty or brow lift. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Equally important is brow elevation. While blepharoplasty alone does not reposition or address a low-lying eyebrow (only a brow lift can fix this), elevating the brows to a higher position, combined with excess skin removal, can over open the upper lids, leaving them hollowed and lacking structure. The eyebrows should also always appear straight without a defined arch.

There’s no denying the popularity of brow lifts, and Dr. Cabin believes more males, especially male celebrities, are getting them, which can contribute to feminization, with or without a blepharoplasty. “In men only, I’ll occasionally recommend a direct brow lift, which uses incisions at the brow hair as opposed to the hair line. Men have higher hairlines, which can make a traditional brow lift more challenging, but their thicker skin and bushier brows camouflage the direct brow incision better,” Dr. Cabin explains.

Other dead giveaways of a feminized boy bleph include a more rounded or unnatural shape to the eye through lower lid skin removal or adjunct procedures that change the canthal angle. In the case of a ‘botched’ blepharoplasty, which Dr. Levin says can occur from aggressive fat removal or pre-existing deflation that’s unmasked further by removing skin, sometimes, “a ¼ syringe of filler or fat grafting to the eyes can take someone from miserable to happy.”

The Bottom Line on Boy Blephs

Men deserve equal face time, and as Dr. Schwarcz points out, the rise in male eyelid surgery reflects a broader shift in how men currently approach self-care and aesthetics. “They want to look healthy and rested rather than dramatically transformed. There’s less of a focus on chasing youth and more of one on optimizing appearance while maintaining authenticity.” The key to good results is a subtle transformation, the kind that won’t have every plastic surgery watchdog calling out the next bold-faced celebrity who opts for a little ‘work.'. “Men need very little done to look better,” Dr. Levin says. “I think we are seeing some men do too much with a lack of understanding of what they really need. Instead, it should be a sprinkle of this and a dash of that rather than bulldozing the whole building.”

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Meet the Experts

Flora Levin, MD Dr. Flora Levin is a board-certified, nationally and internationally recognized oculofacial plastic surgeon specializing in eyelid and face rejuvenation. She brings a unique perspective and background to plastic surgery. Dr. Levin has spent countless hours studying human facial anatomy, giving her a deeper understanding of the areas that can age us while helping her establish personalized techniques to rejuvenate them in a way that looks natural.

Jonathan Cabin, MD Dr. Jonathan Cabin is a nationally recognized double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Washington, D.C. He's honed his expertise in surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation, primary and revision rhinoplasty, and facial reconstruction. Dr. Cabin’s primary goal is to provide cutting-edge treatments for exceptional cosmetic results.

Robert Schwarcz, MD, FACS Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD, FACS, specializes in eyelid blepharoplasty, facelift, neck lift, and facial fat transfer and is known for natural results. Surgery with Dr. Schwarcz is a highly personalized, concierge experience, from your consultation to post-surgical care. Every procedure is tailored to enhance natural structure and harmony rather than create exaggerated or artificial results, helping patients look and feel like their most confident selves. All of Dr. Schwarcz’s surgeries are performed in his JCAHO-certified Manhattan suite, with offices on the Upper East Side and in Rye, NY.

Sarah Avila, MD Dr. Sarah Avila is an oculofacial plastic surgeon in Miami, Florida. She completed a residency in ophthalmology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City followed by a highly competitive two-year ASOPRS-accredited fellowship in reconstructive and cosmetic oculofacial surgery at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. During this fellowship, Dr, Avila focused on plastic surgery related to the eyelids, brows, lacrimal duct system, orbit and face. She is one of only 700 surgeons nationwide to be admitted to the American Society of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (ASOPRS). She is also a diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology and the author of numerous publications and lectures nationally as well as internationally.