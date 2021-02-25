It's nice to dream about those I-just-left-the-beach-and-there's-still-salt-in-my-hair waves, that's not your reality right now. Beach waves come in handy when you're on day.. I don't know...12 of not washing your hair (you've lost count at this point) and need a quick fix fast. Some of the best beachy waves hairstyles don't look like you tried hard at all, although some certainly do require just a little maintenance. But have no fear—we'll tell you exactly how to make them work.

There's beauty in the versatility of tousled, undone, messy waves; they're the prefect hybrid between effortless and cool, which is why you see them everywhere. From the red carpet to real life, beachy waves are always appropriate. No matter your length or texture, bangs or not, the soft, textured waves just work. The best part: You can literally wear waves for days on end, and they start to look even better once they're worn in. It's a style that lasts—so if you're feeling lazy (which we really all are right now), waves are your friends. Here, celebrity stylists share their techniques on how to get those bombshell beachy waves you want, and a few gorgeous ways to wear waves to get you started.