It’s basically a universal truth that summer is the best season, right? Maybe that’s the Midwesterner in me talking, but it’s hard to argue with the appeal of warm weather, breezy sundresses, and a crisp wine-and-cheese moment on a late Friday afternoon. Or—hear me out—a summer 2025 haircut trend transformation, which is easily just as satisfying as a glass of Sauvignon Blanc and a chunk of Gruyère. Whether you're planning a big chop or just want to zhuzh up your current look with bouncy layers or a soft fringe, there’s no shortage of trending styles worth screenshotting before your next appointment.

"In the summertime, minimal effort is everything," celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons exclusively tells Marie Claire (cue the entire team nodding in agreement). "With busy social schedules and rising humidity, we always see a surge in big chops as the temperature rises." That’s exactly why this list leans heavily on shoulder-length cuts, cool shags, and chic bobs. (But don’t worry—we’ve got longer looks covered, too, for those who refuse to part with their length, no matter how high the temps climb.)

Ahead, I tapped some of the best hairstylists in the game for their take on the cuts trending now, both on their A-list clients and everyday people like you and me. I spoke with Fitzsimons, Miguel Luis, Sophie Gutterman, Nick Stenson, and Sarai Martinez for their expert insight. Keep scrolling for what they had to say, plus all the photo inspo you’ll want to bring to your next appointment.

Pixie Cuts

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola MG25)

I wasn’t exaggerating when I said short haircuts are having a major moment for summer 2025. (Every stylist I interviewed for this story confirmed it.) Gutterman, in particular, is championing the pixie, citing Tyla’s recent Met Gala look as her current muse. “It’s so freeing and cuts down the styling time and amount of products you need to use,” she says. It’s especially great for curly hair. She says you can just use a product like the UNITE BOING Moisture Curl Cream to style your new mane and let it air dry to embrace your natural volume.

UNITE Boing Moisture Curl Cream $34 at Amazon

Blunt Bobs

(Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill)

This summer, the blunt bob isn’t going anywhere, and I'm not mad about it. “It’s a cool, confident look and perfect for beating the heat,” says Luis. “It works best on straight to slightly wavy hair and really flatters oval or heart-shaped faces. I’d tell your stylist you want a blunt bob that hits at or just below the jawline, with minimal layers to keep it sharp and clean.”

dae Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream With Taming Wand $18 at Sephora

Old Hollywood Bobs

(Image credit: Instagram/@andrewfitzsimons)

“A bob is always the moment,” Fitzsimons says, this time citing Madonna as the inspo. ICYMI, the Queen of Pop recently debuted a retro-inspired bob, courtesy of the hairstylist himself. To channel the look, ask for a chin-length cut with a clean, even edge (though anything up to the collarbone still captures the same feel), styled in structured curls and parted deep to one side. Gigi Hadid has recently been spotted embracing the trend, too.

Wavytalk Rotating Curling Iron Set $100 at Amazon

Long Bobs (Lobs)

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) A photo posted by on

Madonna's hair inspo gets more love with her take on the lob (aka the long bob). As seen here, she wears it bouncy and voluminous, a look Martinez says you’ll be seeing a lot of this summer. “You’ll see a variety of individuals recreating the look with high-volume roots, paired with a root lifter, texturizing spray, or hairspray to create lift with curled-in ends,” says Martinez.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

RŌZ Root Lift Volumizing Hair Styling Spray $42 at Sephora

French Bobs

A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) A photo posted by on

The French bob is “really in,” stresses Martinez, and Lady Gaga's version makes a strong case for it. The style is known for its chin-length shape, fringe, and effortlessly tousled texture. "The French are known for less is more, which is exactly what this bob is," master colorist Tiffanie Richards previously told Marie Clarie. "Minimal to zero layers paired with a monotone hair color."

Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse $38 at Sephora

Modern Mullets

(Image credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman)

Trends always find their way back, and Miley Cyrus’s 2020 shag is Exhibit A. This cut lives rent-free in our heads, and according to Stenson, modern shags with “strong curtain bangs” are officially having a moment. If you're new to the look, it’s defined by choppy layers, textured ends, volume at the crown, and plenty of movement, usually paired with piecey fringe.

Moroccanoil Ionic Ceramic Thermal Brush - 55mm / 2-1/8" $30 at Sephora

Jellyfish Haircuts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we’re on the topic of shags, we’d be remiss not to mention the jellyfish haircut, its avant-garde cousin that’s trending hard right now. “I have seen a lot of girls playing with the jellyfish haircut and long, disconnected bangs,” says Gutterman. Unlike the classic shag, this cut is defined by a stark contrast: a shorter, rounded top layer and long, flowing strands underneath, mimicking the silhouette of—you guessed it—a jellyfish.

T3 Singlepass Stylemax Professional 1" Flat Iron With Automated Heat $159.99 at Ulta Beauty

Sabrina Carpenter Hair

(Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill)

Long hair lovers, this one’s for you. Fitzsimons—like the rest of the internet—is fully on board the “Sabrina Carpenter hair” bandwagon. The key to her signature look is long layers paired with piecey curtain bangs. Once the cut is in place, he recommends reaching for hot rollers or a thermal brush to nail that blown-out, bouncy finish the pop star does so well.

BondiBoost Infrared Heated Thermal Hot Round Brush $98 at Sephora

Face-Framing Layers

(Image credit: Instagram/@ritahazan)

Not quite ready for a big chop? Luis recommends starting with face-framing layers. “They’re a great way to freshen up your look without going shorter overall,” he says. “They work on almost every hair type and are especially great for softening round or square faces. You want to ask for long layers that start around the cheekbones or jaw, customized to your face shape so they really highlight your features.”

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler $29.49 at Amazon US

Butterfly Cuts

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Flores)

Butterfly cuts fluttered into the beauty world nearly two decades ago, coined and created by hairstylist Sunnie Brook. Fast-forward to now, and the look—defined by a mix of shorter layers around the crown and face, paired with longer layers through the bottom—is everywhere. It’s part shag, part long layers, and fully in line with the haircut trends currently dominating our feeds.

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24k Gold Collection Extended Barrel Curling Iron - 1-1/4" $69.99 at Ulta Beauty

Barely-There Layers

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

When asked which celebrity looks clients are referencing this season, Gutterman was quick to call out Hailey Bieber. “She’s always a great example of care-free fashion hair,” she says, noting that it always looks “subtle but polished simultaneously.” Lately, the model has been hitting the red carpet with long, fluid layers that feel intentionally undone—cool, effortless, and never overstyled.

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Anti-Frizz Hair Oil $36 at Sephora

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Andrew Fitzsimons Social Links Navigation Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons is a celebrity hairstylist for stars such as Kim Kardashian, Madonna, and Demi Moore, and the founder of Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, available at Ulta Beauty.

Sophie Gutterman Social Links Navigation Celebrity hairstylist Sophie Gutterman is a California-based celebrity hairstylist specializing in curly and textured hair.

Miguel Luis Social Links Navigation Celebrity hairstylist Miguel Luis is a celebrity hairstylist at Rita Hazan Salon in New York City. He also works on fashion shoots, television, and in editorial.

Nick Stenson Social Links Navigation Celebrity hairstylist Nick Stenson is a celebrity hairstylist and and founder of Nick Stenson Beauty.