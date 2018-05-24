The 7 Best Sea Salt Sprays That’ll Give You Ridiculously Pretty Beachy Waves

Those perfectly tousled, piece-y, just-napped-on-a-beach waves? Yeah, those don't just happen. Blake Lively didn't just come out of the womb with gorgeously textured waves, and Chrissy Teigen doesn't emerge from bed each morning with gently mussed "tendrils." No, the secret to getting the ultimate "what, this ol' thing?" beachy waves is to use the actual beach on your hair—via sea salt sprays.

Salt sprays are exactly what they sound like: Sprays that are formulated with your classic sodium chloride (i.e. salt). When the formula is done well—i.e. it also contains a mix of softening, volumizing, and shine-enhancing ingredients—you'll be blessed with red carpet–level beachy waves. When it's done poorly, however—i.e. it's mainly just salt and alcohol—you'll be left with a sticky, straw-like mess. Thankfully, I rounded up only the best of the best for you, ahead. Spritz them over damp or dry hair (or both!) for a perfectly wavy finish, even if your beach vacation isn't for months.