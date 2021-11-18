If you're dying for a change after a long, steamy summer, why not use this Autumn to plan your next short haircut? (Or, better yet, be brave enough to pick up the scissors and cut or trim your own hair yourself—safely!) Hey, since 2021 is starting to wane you might as well start fresh with a short style that'll be conveniently off your neck for some breezy days to come. And you don't have to go short-short if you don't want to. Start by shedding off a few inches with a lob, then take it from there.

There are endless options for every texture—so much freedom lies in short hair! If you're not someone who likes to spend a lot of time on their hair, there are shake-it-and-go options for you. Maybe this is your chance to air dry and run out the door and live your life unencumbered by the styling you used to do with long strands. Don't worry, these styles don't require tons of upkeep. Especially if you feel like making the jump and shaving your whole head—there's no time like the present go for The Big Chop. To get you inspired to make the chop—and to help you figure out what to do with your hair once you've gone short—we've hand-picked 50-plus totally gorgeous, varied celebrity looks that will act as your spiritual hair guide. You're going to want to save these to your mood board.